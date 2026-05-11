WHO IS YOUR KING? VIDEO SONG:

SHARE WIDELY TO HELP COUNTERACT PROPAGANDA THAT THE KING HAS POWER OVER THE PEOPLE. AND TO STOP CARNEY FROM GETTING PERSONAL POWER OVER THE PEOPLE.

🎥 WATCH AND SHARE VIDO SONG: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jI8KAlki420EGCb6QYal8pxyisRl61Al/view?usp=sharing

📄 ARTICLE ON THE LEGAL ROLE OF KING TODAY COMPARED TO THE PAST: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1VpNdDkzc413Oyqy-abgA27AwZIpfomWBXgv-OrV0Uds/edit?usp=sharing



The video presents a perspective on governance, historical legal constraints on power, and the assertion of divine authority over earthly leadership. The key themes are as follows:



Sovereignty and the Role of the Crown:

The speaker questions the role of contemporary leadership, comparing it to historical figures pre Magna Carta.



It is argued that the monarchy is limited by historical legal milestones, such as the Magna Carta, which ensure that power is not absolute.



The crown’s purpose is defined as guarding the balance of justice rather than acting as a tyrant.



The speaker asserts that God is the ultimate King, superior to any earthly crown.



Checks on Executive Power:

The speaker expresses concern regarding modern politicians seeking increased control while disregarding legal restraints.

A central warning is provided against allowing executive power to rise unchecked or become unequal to the people.



Government is described as requiring the consent of the people to remain legitimate, with officials expected to operate beneath the law.



Freedom and the Preservation of Order:

The video emphasizes that the land was shaped by lawful freedom rather than domination.



The speaker argues that if the balance of power fails, the people suffer due to fear.



Ultimately, the speaker views the role of the crown as a keeper of the constitutional sword, which must stand with the people rather than serving any single individual or ruler.



📄 ARTICLE ON THE LEGAL ROLE OF KING TODAY COMPARED TO THE PAST: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1VpNdDkzc413Oyqy-abgA27AwZIpfomWBXgv-OrV0Uds/edit?usp=sharing

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.