Lord, stay reflection October 25

Yes. Here is the full Lord’s Day reflection on institutions, put together as one complete article.

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LORD’S DAY REFLECTION

Reflection Question:

When we see wrongdoing, corruption or failure within our institutions, does God call us to abandon all trust in them and condemn everyone who serves within them — or are we called to discern between good and evil, expose wrongdoing, support those who do right, and work to restore justice?

“Honour all men. Love the brotherhood. Fear God. Honour the king.” — 1 Peter 2:17, KJV

We are living in a time of enormous distrust.

People distrust government.

They distrust Parliament.

They distrust the courts.

They distrust police.

They distrust public health.

They distrust universities.

They distrust the media.

And there are legitimate reasons why that trust has been damaged.

But there is an important distinction between holding institutions accountable and teaching people that every institution, every official and every person working within the system is the enemy.

Those are not the same thing.

DESTROYING TRUST CAN ALSO BE A WEAPON

One of the oldest ways of destabilizing a society is to convince its people that absolutely nothing can be trusted.

If people can be persuaded that their courts are completely illegitimate, their police are all corrupt, their elected institutions are meaningless, their laws have no authority and everyone working within those institutions is their enemy, something very dangerous happens.

People stop trying to repair their institutions.

They abandon them.

And once the population believes that nothing within the existing structure is worth defending, it becomes much easier for someone to offer an entirely different form of rule.

That can be the road to autocratic government.

The destruction of confidence in institutions does not necessarily produce freedom.

Sometimes it produces the conditions in which freedom can be taken away.

That is why Christians must exercise discernment.

“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:21, KJV

Notice what Scripture tells us.

It does not say blindly trust everything.

It does not say blindly reject everything.

It says:

PROVE ALL THINGS.

Then:

HOLD FAST THAT WHICH IS GOOD.

That requires judgment.

THERE ARE STILL PEOPLE INSIDE INSTITUTIONS WHO DO WHAT IS RIGHT

When government overreaches, sometimes the resistance comes from inside the institution itself.

Police officers have pushed back against policies they believed were wrong.

Public servants have disclosed information.

Scientists have challenged official positions.

Judges have ruled against governments.

Members of Parliament have challenged their own parties.

People working within institutions are not a single mind.

They are individuals.

Some will comply with wrongdoing.

Some will remain silent.

Some will resist.

Some will risk their careers to do what they believe is right.

Those people should not be treated as enemies merely because of the institution in which they work.

They should be supported.

LOOK AT WHAT HAPPENS WHEN PEOPLE WITHIN THE SYSTEM PUSH BACK

We have seen examples of Ontario police services refusing or questioning demands placed upon them.

We have seen resistance surrounding firearms policies where police organizations and provincial governments questioned whether federal measures were practical, lawful or appropriate.

That matters.

It demonstrates that institutions are not necessarily monolithic.

The same principle applies to Parliament and the courts.

Canada has a constitutional division of powers.

Parliament has limits.

Provincial legislatures have limits.

Governments can be challenged in court.

Courts themselves can be challenged through appeals.

Judges can disagree with other judges.

Legislation can be struck down or interpreted narrowly.

Governments can lose.

Those mechanisms matter precisely because government is not supposed to possess unlimited power.

ACCOUNTABILITY CAN COME FROM WITHIN

Consider the controversy surrounding the Winnipeg laboratory.

Serious questions were raised about security, foreign interference and the handling of information.

But the fact that those matters eventually became subjects of parliamentary scrutiny is important.

Members of Parliament demanded documents.

Committees investigated.

Information came into the public domain.

That is institutional accountability at work.

It may be slow.

It may be imperfect.

Officials may resist it.

But the answer to institutional failure is not necessarily to destroy the institution.

The answer can be to force the institution to perform the function it was created to perform.

GOVERNMENT AUTHORITY IS NOT ABSOLUTE

Christian teaching does recognize civil authority.

“For rulers are not a terror to good works, but to the evil.” — Romans 13:3, KJV

That verse describes what legitimate authority is supposed to do.

Authority is supposed to restrain wrongdoing and protect what is good.

But Scripture does not command Christians to obey human authority when human authority commands what is contrary to God.

The apostles made that unmistakably clear:

“We ought to obey God rather than men.” — Acts 5:29, KJV

That establishes an important balance.

We are not called to worship government.

We are not called to blindly obey government.

But neither are we called to automatically hate government or everyone who serves within it.

God comes first.

PRAY FOR THOSE IN AUTHORITY

Scripture also tells Christians something that can be difficult when we are angry with our leaders:

Pray for them.

“I exhort therefore, that, first of all, supplications, prayers, intercessions, and giving of thanks, be made for all men; For kings, and for all that are in authority; that we may lead a quiet and peaceable life in all godliness and honesty.” — 1 Timothy 2:1–2, KJV

Prayer for those in authority is not approval of everything they do.

It is recognition that their decisions affect millions of people and that we should pray that they act with wisdom, justice and righteousness.

DISCERNMENT IS DIFFERENT FROM BLIND TRUST

There are two dangerous extremes.

One says:

“Trust the authorities. Never question them.”

The other says:

“Trust nobody. Every institution is corrupt. Everyone inside it is your enemy.”

Neither requires discernment.

Christians are called to something more difficult.

Examine.

Question.

Test.

Expose wrongdoing.

Defend truth.

Support what is good.

Oppose what is evil.

And above all:

Obey God first.

If a police officer refuses to participate in wrongdoing, support that officer.

If a public servant exposes corruption, support that public servant.

If a judge defends fundamental rights, recognize it.

If a politician stands against wrongdoing even when it costs politically, recognize it.

If an institution corrects an injustice, acknowledge that too.

We cannot restore a society by driving every decent person out of its institutions.

We need honourable people inside them.

OUR DUTY IS NOT TO DESTROY — IT IS TO RESTORE

There is a difference between rebellion for the sake of destruction and resistance for the sake of justice.

There is a difference between exposing corruption and convincing people that nothing is worth saving.

There is a difference between challenging authority and rejecting all authority.

Our responsibility is to recognize those differences.

We should never surrender our judgment to government.

But neither should we surrender our judgment to those who tell us that everything associated with government must automatically be evil.

Test everything.

Hold fast to what is good.

Expose what is evil.

Support those who stand for what is right.

Pray for those in authority.

And when the commands of men conflict with the commands of God:

Obey God first.

PRAYER

Heavenly Father,

Give us wisdom in a time of confusion.

Give us discernment so that we are neither deceived by authority nor consumed by distrust.

Help us recognize wrongdoing and give us courage to confront it.

Help us also recognize those who are trying to do what is right, even when they serve within institutions that have failed us.

Strengthen the honest police officer, the courageous public servant, the truthful witness, the principled judge, the honourable representative and every person who risks something to stand for what is right.

Protect us from those who would use fear, anger and distrust to divide us and destroy what should instead be restored.

Teach us to test all things and hold fast to what is good.

Remind us that no earthly government is our highest authority.

That place belongs to You alone.

Give us the courage, when the moment comes, to say as the apostles did:

“We ought to obey God rather than men.”

Guide us toward truth, justice, courage and restoration.

In Jesus’ name,

Amen.

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Message JANE SCHARF

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