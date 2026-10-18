TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB

LORD’S DAY REFLECTION OCT 18

WHEN SOMEONE HAS LOST HOPE — WHAT DOES GOD ASK OF US?

Reflection Question: When someone is suffering so deeply that death appears to them to be the only escape, are we called merely to respect their despair—or are we called to enter into their suffering, carry their burden, and help them find a reason and a way to live?

“Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.” — Galatians 6:2, KJV

There are people among us who are suffering terribly.

Some live with serious injuries.

Some live with chronic pain.

Some are disabled.

Some are lonely.

Some have lost their homes, their livelihoods, their independence or their sense of purpose.

Some are struggling with poverty while simultaneously trying to cope with physical suffering.

And some eventually reach the point where they say:

“I don’t want to live anymore.”

What is our responsibility when we hear those words?

For Christians, the answer cannot simply be:

“That is your choice.”

Those words should be a call to action.

They should cause us to ask:

What is this person missing?

Do they need medical care?

Pain treatment?

Food?

Housing?

Money?

Transportation?

Legal assistance?

Someone to advocate for them?

Someone to sit beside them?

Someone to pray with them?

Someone simply to listen?

Perhaps what they need most is another human being willing to say:

“You are not carrying this alone.”

CHRIST DID NOT WALK PAST SUFFERING

Throughout the Gospels, Jesus moved toward people who were suffering.

He saw the sick.

He saw the poor.

He saw the rejected.

He saw people whom society had pushed aside.

And He stopped for them.

Christ taught:

“For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in.” — Matthew 25:35, KJV

And then:

“Verily I say unto you, Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.” — Matthew 25:40, KJV

That is an extraordinary responsibility.

When we encounter someone who has lost hope, we are encountering someone Christ has commanded us to serve.

WE ARE CALLED TO CARRY ONE ANOTHER

The Bible does not tell us to stand at a comfortable distance from suffering.

It tells us:

“Bear ye one another’s burdens.” — Galatians 6:2, KJV

Not observe their burdens.

Not judge their burdens.

Not tell them that their burdens are theirs alone.

Bear them.

That means doing something.

James warned against offering comforting words while refusing practical assistance:

“If a brother or sister be naked, and destitute of daily food, And one of you say unto them, Depart in peace, be ye warmed and filled; notwithstanding ye give them not those things which are needful to the body; what doth it profit?” — James 2:15–16, KJV

That question should challenge every one of us.

What good is it to tell a suffering person that life is precious if we are unwilling to help make that life bearable?

“LOVE THY NEIGHBOUR” REQUIRES ACTION

Jesus said:

“Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.” — Matthew 22:39, KJV

Love is not merely a feeling.

Sometimes love means making a telephone call.

Sometimes it means driving somebody to an appointment.

Sometimes it means finding them a doctor.

Sometimes it means helping them obtain housing, food or financial assistance.

Sometimes it means advocating when bureaucracy has defeated them.

Sometimes it means sitting beside someone at two o’clock in the morning because they should not be alone.

Sometimes it means reminding someone who can no longer see their own value:

God has not finished with you.

WHAT ABOUT MAID?

When suffering becomes so severe that someone begins considering MAID or suicide, our first response should be to the person and the suffering that brought them there.

What happened?

What hurts?

What have they lost?

What assistance have they been denied?

What could change?

What burden can we take from their shoulders?

Our Christian calling is not to make suffering people disposable.

It is to serve them.

It is to surround them with love.

It is to relieve suffering wherever we can.

It is to help restore hope.

Scripture tells us:

“We then that are strong ought to bear the infirmities of the weak, and not to please ourselves.” — Romans 15:1, KJV

PERHAPS THEY CANNOT SEE THEIR PURPOSE YET

A person experiencing terrible suffering may genuinely believe that nothing meaningful remains ahead.

But none of us knows what tomorrow holds.

The person who believes today that their usefulness is finished may tomorrow become the person whose experience saves someone else.

Their suffering may give them knowledge.

Their struggle may give them compassion.

Their survival may become somebody else’s hope.

God told Jeremiah:

“For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.” — Jeremiah 29:11, KJV

Sometimes our job is simply to help someone survive long enough to discover what that next chapter is.

LOOK AROUND YOU

This week, look beyond yourself.

Is there someone you know who is suffering?

Someone isolated?

Someone overwhelmed by illness?

Someone living with unbearable pain?

Someone struggling financially?

Someone who has stopped talking about the future?

Someone who has said that everyone would be better off without them?

Someone considering suicide or MAID?

Reach out.

Don’t wait for somebody else.

Call them.

Visit them.

Listen to them.

Ask them directly:

“What do you need right now, and how can I help?”

Then help them find it.

Bring other people together if the problem is bigger than one person can solve.

A church community should be capable of surrounding a suffering person with something extraordinarily powerful:

people who refuse to abandon them.

THIS IS OUR CHRISTIAN DUTY

Jesus gave us a remarkably simple measure:

“Therefore all things whatsoever ye would that men should do to you, do ye even so to them.” — Matthew 7:12, KJV

If you were frightened, hurting, impoverished, isolated and beginning to believe that death was your only escape—

what would you want someone to do for you?

Do that for someone else.

Don’t walk past.

Don’t assume somebody else will take care of it.

Don’t underestimate what one telephone call, one visit, one meal, one ride, one prayer, one advocate—or one person refusing to give up on another human being—can accomplish.

Find the suffering person.

Stand beside them.

Help carry the burden.

Help them obtain what they need.

Remind them that their life still has value and purpose.

Because when we serve the suffering, Christ tells us:

we are serving Him.

A PRAYER FOR THOSE WHO ARE SUFFERING

Heavenly Father,

Today we lift up to You every person who is suffering so deeply that they have begun to lose hope.

Be near to those living with pain, injury, illness, disability, loneliness, poverty and despair. Remind them that their lives are precious, that they are not forgotten, and that their story is not finished.

Lord, open our eyes to the people around us who are struggling.

Do not let us walk past them.

Give us the courage to reach out, the patience to listen, the compassion to serve, and the determination to help carry their burdens.

Where there is hunger, help us provide food.

Where there is poverty, help us provide assistance.

Where there is loneliness, help us be present.

Where there is injustice, give us courage to advocate.

Where there is sickness and pain, help us find care and relief.

And where someone can no longer see a reason to continue, let us stand beside them until hope returns.

Teach us to live the command of Christ:

“Bear ye one another’s burdens, and so fulfil the law of Christ.”

— Galatians 6:2

Lord, let no suffering person among us believe that death is the only answer because the living were unwilling to help.

Make us Your hands.

Make us Your feet.

Make us Your voice of encouragement.

Make us a community that refuses to abandon one another.

And remind every suffering person:

You are loved.

You are needed.

Your life has value.

God still has a purpose for you.

In the name of Jesus Christ,

Amen.

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