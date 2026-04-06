When Officials Will Not Defend the Constitution — The People Must - FORM A GRAND JURY

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Every public official in Canada holds power on one condition:



That they govern according to the Constitution and the rule of law.



They swear an oath to uphold those principles.



So when citizens ask a simple question —



“Will you affirm your commitment to the Constitution and the protection of our fundamental freedoms?”



— and officials refuse to answer clearly…



something is wrong.



In a free country, authority does not originate with government.



It originates with the people.



Public officials are temporary stewards of authority that belongs to the citizens.



When those entrusted with power refuse to answer to the Constitution, the people must remind them who the Constitution ultimately protects.



The Forgotten Safeguard: The Grand Jury



For centuries free societies relied on a powerful protection against abuses of power:



The Grand Jury.



A grand jury was made up of ordinary citizens.



Its purpose was simple:



To stand between government power and injustice.



Grand juries could:



• investigate wrongdoing

• hear evidence from citizens

• summon witnesses

• expose abuse of authority

• prevent politically motivated prosecutions



They were not controlled by politicians.



They belonged to the people.



Why This Matters Now



Across Canada many citizens are asking serious questions about:



• the growth of administrative power

• decisions made outside open courts

• declining public accountability



When officials refuse to answer constitutional questions, citizens are justified in asking:



Who is holding power accountable?



If institutions fail to act, responsibility returns to its original source:



the people themselves.



Citizens Can Act Lawfully



Citizen oversight begins peacefully and openly.



A citizens’ grand jury initiative can begin by:



1️⃣ Forming a citizen committee



2️⃣ Asking officials clear constitutional questions



3️⃣ Gathering evidence and public records



4️⃣ Holding open hearings



5️⃣ Publishing findings for the public



6️⃣ Pursuing lawful remedies such as judicial review or private prosecutions where necessary



The Principle Is Simple



In a free country the people are not subjects.



They are citizens.



Government authority flows from them.



If those in power refuse to affirm their constitutional obligations, citizens must not remain silent.



They must organize.



They must investigate.



They must demand accountability.



Peacefully.

Lawfully.

Publicly.



That is not rebellion.



That is constitutional responsibility.

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