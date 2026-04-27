When God Sat at the Foundation: Parliament, Law, and the Living Presence of Scripture

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There was a time when God was not merely acknowledged in passing within Parliament—He was embedded into its structure, its language, its procedures, and even its walls.

This was not symbolic tradition. It was a governing reality.

Law, authority, and justice were understood to rest on a foundation that existed above Parliament itself.

God as the Source—Not the Subject—of Law

In Canada’s legal tradition, inherited from Britain, law was never seen as something Parliament could create out of nothing.

It was understood as something Parliament must conform to.

This principle flows from the long development of common law and constitutional order, rooted in documents like the Magna Carta, which established that even the sovereign is bound by law.

And that law, in its deepest sense, was not merely statutory—it was moral.

It was understood to reflect a higher order:

God’s law.

Dominion: A Nation Named Under God

Canada was founded as the Dominion of Canada, and that word Dominion was drawn directly from Scripture:

“He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the earth.” — Psalm 72:8

This verse was cited at the time of Confederation and is widely recognized as the biblical origin of the name.

The meaning was clear.

Canada was not declaring domination over others—it was acknowledging that it exists under God’s dominion.

That framing reinforced a foundational principle:

Government is not ultimate

Law is not self-creating

Authority must answer to God

Even the name of the nation pointed back to that higher order.

Scripture Carved into the Seat of Power

This belief was not hidden.

It was physically carved into the very spaces where governance took place.

Within the traditions inherited from the House of Commons of the United Kingdom and carried into the Parliament of Canada, biblical language and scriptural themes were embedded in architecture, woodwork, and ceremonial design.

These Scriptures are carved in stone within the Parliament buildings in Ottawa.

These carvings and inscriptions were not decorative. They were instructional.

They reminded every person who entered:

Authority is accountable

Justice has a standard

Power is not self-legitimizing

Among the enduring scriptural principles reflected in these traditions:

“Where there is no vision, the people perish” (Proverbs 29:18)

“He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good… to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly” (Micah 6:8)

“Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees” (Isaiah 10:1)

“Justice, justice shalt thou pursue” (Deuteronomy 16:20)

These were not abstract ideals.

They were etched reminders—visible, permanent, and unavoidable.

Scriptures Embedded in Stone — Parliament Buildings, Ottawa

The 25 Scriptures:

“Where there is no vision, the people perish.” — Proverbs 29:18

“Righteousness exalteth a nation.” — Proverbs 14:34

“He shall have dominion also from sea to sea.” — Psalm 72:8

“Give the King thy judgments, O God.” — Psalm 72:1

“What doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly…” — Micah 6:8

“Fear God. Honour the King.” — 1 Peter 2:17

“Remove not the ancient landmark.” — Proverbs 22:28

“The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom.” — Proverbs 9:10

“Justice, justice shalt thou pursue.” — Deuteronomy 16:20

“Blessed are the peacemakers.” — Matthew 5:9

“Greater love hath no man than this…” — John 15:13

“The Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver…” — Isaiah 33:22

“He maketh wars to cease…” — Psalm 46:9

“Be strong and of a good courage.” — Joshua 1:9

“Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.” — Matthew 22:39

“Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these…” — Matthew 25:40

“The truth shall make you free.” — John 8:32

“Open thy mouth, judge righteously…” — Proverbs 31:9

“By me kings reign…” — Proverbs 8:15

“He that ruleth over men must be just…” — 2 Samuel 23:3

“Serve the Lord with gladness.” — Psalm 100:2

“Commit thy work unto the Lord…” — Proverbs 16:3

“Except the Lord build the house…” — Psalm 127:1

“God is our refuge and strength.” — Psalm 46:1

“Thy word is a lamp unto my feet.” — Psalm 119:105

Opening Under God: Daily Acknowledgment

Each sitting day in Parliament traditionally begins with prayer.

This was never intended as ceremony alone.

It served a clear and serious function:

To acknowledge that authority is derived, not absolute

To humble those who govern

To place every decision under moral scrutiny

Before debate begins, there is a pause—a recognition that what follows must answer to something higher than politics.

Oaths Before God

Public officials—Members of Parliament, judges, and officers of the state—historically swore their duties under oath before God.

This mattered.

An oath before God is not a procedural step.

It is a declaration that:

Truth matters

Justice matters

Accountability is real—even if institutions fail

Breaking such an oath was understood as a moral violation, not merely a technical one.

Built-In Restraints on Power

Parliamentary procedure itself reflects a deep distrust of unchecked authority.

Roles such as the Speaker were designed to enforce rules impartially—not politically.

Processes were developed over centuries to ensure:

Debate over decree

Order over chaos

Accountability over dominance

These safeguards exist because of a foundational belief:

Human beings are not infallible. Power must be restrained.

That belief is rooted in a theological understanding of human nature.

The Role of Conscience

When God is acknowledged as the foundation of law, conscience becomes central to governance.

Members were expected to:

Resist unjust measures

Speak truth even when unpopular

Act according to principle, not pressure

Because the ultimate standard was not public approval—it was moral truth.

A System Anchored in Accountability

When God was openly present in the structure of governance:

Law had meaning beyond enforcement

Authority had limits

Justice had a fixed reference point

This created a system where:

Rights were understood as inherent, not granted

Abuse of power could be recognized and challenged

Citizens had a moral basis to demand accountability

What Happens When That Foundation Is Ignored

When the presence of God is reduced to ceremony—or removed in practice—the entire structure begins to shift.

Law becomes whatever can be passed.

Authority becomes self-justifying.

Procedure replaces principle.

The carvings remain.

The words remain.

But the weight behind them is no longer carried.

And when that happens, the warnings themselves stand:

“Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees.”

The Enduring Truth

The system was never meant to stand on Parliament alone.

It was built on something deeper:

That law is not the highest authority—God is.

From that foundation flows:

The limits of power

The protection of rights

The duty to act justly

And this was not hidden in theory.

It was spoken in prayer.

Sworn in oath.

And carved into the very structure of governance—so that no one could claim they were not reminded.

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