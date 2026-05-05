When Citizens Begin Calling Them Traitors in Government: Has Canada Been Here Before?

Names have been drawen for the Grand Jury May 1. The verification and confirmation process is underway.

Last nights (May 4) meeting of Grand Jury Pool struck the following committees: legal, medical, media, data security and Foreign/Electeral Interference. Email if you want to be part of these committees. Or if you want to coordiante committees for 1. fundraising 2. accounting committee

or any of the following topical committees:

Vaccine-related injuries and deaths include stillborn deaths from mothers who had vaccine

Medical practices in hospitals (MAID, consent, treatment protocols)

Convoy-related prosecutions and due process no evidence of mischief

Floor-crossing and public trust in government

External policy influence on municipal governance

Farmers’ rights and enforcement actions (CFIA, provincial agencies)

Media involvement in supporting the foreign interference. Send your email to: grandjuryrising@proton.me. Indicate in the subject line which committees you are interested in joining.

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There are moments in a nation’s life when political language hardens.

Debate gives way to accusation.

Disagreement gives way to judgment.

And among the strongest words that begins to appear is this:

“Traitor.”

Today, that word is being used openly by citizens in reference to government actions and officials. Not quietly, not rarely—but as part of real, ongoing public conversation.

So the question is simple:

Has this ever happened before in Canada?

Yes—but Never Like This

Canada has seen intense periods of division where citizens believed those in power were acting against the country or its people.

But those moments were:

More regionally contained

More tied to a specific event

Less continuously visible in everyday conversation

What we are seeing now is different in scale and persistence.

Historical Moments Where Similar Language Emerged

The Conscription Crises (1917 & 1944)

During both World Wars, the imposition of conscription triggered fierce opposition—especially in Quebec.

To many, this was not just policy.

It was seen as:

A violation of prior commitments

A decision imposed against the will of the people

An action that put external priorities ahead of internal unity

In that environment, language accusing leadership of acting against the country or its people did emerge.

It was strong.

It was emotional.

And in some communities, it was absolute.

The October Crisis (1970)

The invocation of the War Measures Act brought extraordinary state power into effect.

Civil liberties were suspended

Citizens were detained without charge

Military forces appeared in cities

While many supported the move at the time, others saw it as something far more serious.

Among critics, there were claims that:

The government had crossed a fundamental line

Power was being used in a way that turned against its own citizens

Language during and after the crisis reflected that intensity—including accusations that leadership had acted in ways incompatible with the country’s principles.

Western Alienation & National Unity Tensions

At various points—particularly in Western Canada—federal actions have been described by critics as:

Exploitative

Dismissive of regional interests

Harmful to the economic well-being of certain provinces

In these contexts, rhetoric escalated beyond disagreement into accusations that federal leadership was acting against parts of the country itself.

What Makes the Present Moment Different

What stands out today is not that the word exists.

It’s that:

It is being used across regions, not just one

It is repeated consistently, not just during one event

It is visible in everyday conversation, not confined to isolated groups

This is not a single flashpoint.

It is an ongoing pattern of language.

Not Agreement—But Presence

This does not mean all Canadians agree with the use of the word.

Far from it.

But that’s not the point.

The point is this:

The word “traitor” has entered regular public discourse about government in a sustained way.

That alone marks a shift.

From Words to Action: The Grand Jury

When citizens begin using the strongest possible language, the next question naturally follows:

What can actually be done about it?

In Canada’s legal tradition—rooted in common law—the answer has always included one powerful mechanism:

The grand jury.

Not a theory.

Not a symbol.

A citizen body with the authority to examine evidence and bring forward presentments where wrongdoing is found.

This is not something granted by government.

It is something that exists outside of it, as part of the inherited common law foundation—recognized, not created, by the system.

It has not been repealed.

It has been set aside, ignored, and left unused—but not lawfully extinguished.

Why This Moment Leads Directly to It

If citizens are using the word “traitor,” then the situation being alleged is not minor.

It demands:

Evidence

Examination

A formal determination

And that is exactly what a grand jury is for.

Not to shout.

Not to speculate.

But to:

Gather evidence Hear information Determine whether the accusations have substance

The Line Between Talk and Reality

Right now, Canada is at a point where:

The language is already in circulation

The accusations are already being made

The concern has already been voiced

The only question left is:

Will it remain talk—or move into lawful examination?

Final Answer

Yes—Canada has seen moments before where citizens used language accusing those in power of acting against the country.

But never in a way that is:

As widespread

As continuous

And as openly discussed across everyday conversation as what is being observed now.

And unlike those moments, this one carries something more:

A re-emerging understanding that the people themselves have the lawful authority to examine the most serious accusations—through a grand jury.

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.