TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB

LORD’S DAY REFLECTION — OCTOBER 11, 2026

WHAT HAPPENED TO US?

Recovering Our Responsibility Before God and One Another

Reflection question: Have we forgotten the moral and spiritual foundations that held us together—and what is God calling each of us to do to restore them?

“He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”

— Micah 6:8, KJV

Something is wrong.

We can feel it in the loneliness of our neighbours, the uncertainty of our children, the isolation of our elders and the growing distance between citizens and those entrusted with power.

It goes deeper than inflation, political parties or one government.

We are losing our sense of responsibility for one another.

As we gather on this Thanksgiving weekend, we should give thanks for what we have received. But gratitude also asks something of us:

What are we doing with the families, freedoms, communities and faith entrusted to our care?

The child beginning life and the elderly person approaching its end both need to hear the same message:

You belong here. Your life matters. We need you.

Do our actions still communicate that?

WHO IS MY NEIGHBOUR?

Many Canadians remember communities where neighbours knew one another, families ate together, grandparents shared everyday life and churches brought people together.

Those communities were imperfect. Injustice needed to be confronted. Yet the habits of showing up, keeping promises, helping the sick and checking on elderly neighbours were worth preserving.

When somebody struggled, somebody knew.

When somebody died, people came.

Jesus’ parable of the Good Samaritan challenges us to recover that responsibility. The Samaritan stopped, tended the wounded man, arranged shelter and paid for his care.

Jesus concluded:

“Go, and do thou likewise.”

— Luke 10:37

Christian love requires more than concern expressed from a distance. It asks us to become involved.

Reflection question: Who near me needs help that I have been assuming somebody else will provide?

WHAT ARE WE TEACHING OUR CHILDREN?

Children need food, shelter, education and protection. They also need moral character.

They need to learn honesty, compassion, courage, self-control, forgiveness, gratitude, faith and service.

They need the courage to say, “This is wrong,” and the humility to say, “I was wrong.”

Scripture places the teaching of God’s commandments within ordinary family life:

“And thou shalt teach them diligently unto thy children, and shalt talk of them when thou sittest in thine house, and when thou walkest by the way, and when thou liest down, and when thou risest up.”

— Deuteronomy 6:7

Teaching happens at the table, during a walk, through a difficult conversation and in the example adults set.

A child watches someone return money received by mistake.

A child watches a parent help a sick neighbour.

A child watches a grandparent forgive an injury or keep an inconvenient promise.

Those experiences give moral teaching substance.

Ephesians 6:4 calls parents to bring children up in the nurture and instruction of the Lord, without provoking them to anger. Our responsibility includes patience, affection and an example worthy of their trust.

Reflection question: If the children around us learned their values primarily by watching us, what would they learn?

DO OUR CHILDREN KNOW WHERE THEY BELONG?

Children need roots.

They need family stories, familiar faces, trusted adults and a community that notices whether they are flourishing.

Psalm 78:4–7 describes passing the knowledge of God from one generation to the next so that children may place their hope in Him.

That responsibility cannot simply be handed to a school, a screen or an institution.

When meaningful community disappears, the need to belong remains. Other voices fill the space, offering children an identity, a purpose and somewhere to fit.

We must give them more than warnings about danger. We must offer something worth belonging to.

Reflection question: Are we building a community in which children are known, loved and guided—or merely keeping them occupied?

HAVE WE FORGOTTEN TO HONOUR OUR ELDERS?

At the other end of life stands someone who also needs belonging.

Someone who raised children, worked, served, suffered, loved and remembers things nobody else remembers.

When that person becomes frail, their worth does not diminish.

“Thou shalt rise up before the hoary head, and honour the face of the old man, and fear thy God: I am the LORD.”

— Leviticus 19:32

Honouring older people means listening to them, respecting their wishes and making room for their continued contribution.

The psalmist gives words to a fear many elders carry:

“Cast me not off in the time of old age; forsake me not when my strength faileth.”

— Psalm 71:9

Some people require nursing care that cannot safely be provided at home. Wherever they live, however, our responsibility continues.

A placement cannot replace affection.

An assessment cannot replace listening.

Food and medication cannot replace purpose, conversation, movement, familiar faces and love.

Psalm 92:14 speaks of people still bringing forth fruit in old age. Scripture sees continued value where society may see only dependency.

Reflection question: Do the elderly people in our lives feel honoured and needed—or managed and forgotten?

WHY HAVE WE SEPARATED THE GENERATIONS?

Children and elders have much to give each other.

Children bring energy, laughter and new questions.

Elders bring memory, patience, perspective, skills and faith tested through experience.

Titus 2:2–7 describes older and younger people learning through instruction and example. The community of faith has responsibilities across generations.

We lose something when children grow up without elders and elders grow old without children.

A family story, a recipe, a prayer or an afternoon together can remind both generations that they belong to something larger than themselves.

Reflection question: What could we do this week to bring a child and an elder into meaningful contact?

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN WE FORGET OUR MORAL FOUNDATION?

Freedom requires moral responsibility.

A society cannot remain healthy if truth becomes negotiable, promises become disposable and vulnerable people become somebody else’s problem.

Jesus taught:

“Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.”

— Matthew 22:39

The command asks us to take another person’s dignity and suffering seriously.

The Canadian Bill of Rights recognized the supremacy of God, the dignity and worth of the human person and the place of the family. Its preamble connected freedom with moral and spiritual values and the rule of law.

For Christians, these words invite examination of our own conduct.

Do we respect human dignity when someone is difficult, frail or dependent?

Do we value truth when it challenges our preferred political side?

Do we defend another person’s freedom when we disagree with them?

Reflection question: Are we asking society to uphold values that we have stopped practising ourselves?

WHO WATCHES THOSE ENTRUSTED WITH POWER?

Responsibility extends beyond our households.

Those entrusted with public authority must also be accountable for how they treat people.

“Open thy mouth, judge righteously, and plead the cause of the poor and needy.”

— Proverbs 31:9

Isaiah 1:17 calls us to seek justice, relieve the oppressed and defend those who lack protection. Ephesians 5:11 calls believers to expose works of darkness.

These responsibilities require courage, but also careful attention to truth.

Proverbs 18:17 reminds us that an account must be examined rather than accepted without scrutiny.

Citizens therefore have a duty to learn, question, examine evidence, attend public meetings and seek honest answers.

The historical grand jury raises a question that deserves reflection today: What meaningful role should ordinary citizens have in scrutinizing abuses of public power?

Discussion of renewed citizen oversight, including a modern grand-jury model, should take seriously independence, evidence, fairness and accountability.

These biblical passages support justice and truthful scrutiny. They do not prescribe one particular legal institution.

Reflection question: Have we become spectators where conscience requires us to become responsible citizens?

WHAT AM I GOING TO DO?

We cannot pass a law requiring people to love their neighbours.

We cannot delegate every act of compassion to an agency.

We cannot expect children to acquire character without teaching and example.

We cannot expect elders to feel valued if we never make time for them.

“My little children, let us not love in word, neither in tongue; but in deed and in truth.”

— 1 John 3:18

Rebuilding can begin with ordinary acts:

Share a meal with family and put the phones away.





Listen carefully to a child.





Ask an elder to tell a story or teach a skill.





Visit someone who lives alone.





Help a neighbour before asking how they vote.





Read the Canadian Bill of Rights together.





Attend a public meeting and ask a thoughtful question.





Examine evidence before repeating an accusation.





Support someone who is caring for a frail relative.





Make room for prayer, worship and service.





James 1:22 calls us to be doers of the word, rather than hearers only.

Reflection question: What one act of responsibility will I undertake this week—and who will benefit from it?

WE CAN COME BACK

We need not pretend that the past was perfect to recover what was good.

We can bring generations together.

We can rebuild trust through truthful speech and faithful promises.

We can honour our elders, teach our children and strengthen voluntary community.

We can become citizens who take responsibility for the institutions exercising power in our name.

And we can remember God.

“Be not overcome of evil, but overcome evil with good.”

— Romans 12:21

That work begins close to home, with people whose names we know—and people whose names we have yet to learn.

Our final reflection question: If God is calling us to love our neighbours, protect the vulnerable, teach our children and seek justice, what will we do differently beginning today?

CLOSING PRAYER

Heavenly Father,

On this Lord’s Day and Thanksgiving weekend, we thank You for life, family, faith, freedom and the people who have cared for us.

Forgive us for the times we have looked away, remained silent or assumed that another person’s suffering was somebody else’s responsibility.

Help us teach our children through patience, truth and faithful example.

Help us honour our elders, listen to their wisdom and remain beside them when their strength fails.

Restore the bonds between generations. Bring friendship to the lonely, support to struggling families and courage to those seeking justice.

Give us wisdom to examine evidence honestly and strength to question abuses of power without losing compassion or fairness.

Renew our moral courage. Teach us to keep our promises, serve our neighbours and remember the dignity You have given every human being.

Show each of us the work You are placing before us. Help us act upon it.

In Jesus’ name,

Amen

.

Share

Leave a comment

Message JANE SCHARF

* *******************************************

SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Support Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The Grand Jury selection process was completed May 30

After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles by joining the Grand Jury Support Pool .

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

The grand jury is still looking for members for an administrative committee to support the jury. Anyone interested can contact the grand jury secretary at: gjsecretary@proton.me.

If you want to be on the Legal Committee contact Jane Scharf at: grandjuryrising@proton.me.

If you want to be on the medical committee contact Kevin at: kevinnelsonpugh@gmail.com

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

********************************************

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.