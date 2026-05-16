🇨🇦TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB — SATURDAY HEROES 🇨🇦

Heroes Who Helped Prevent the Restructuring of Canada

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Following the signing of the Free Trade Agreement, Canada entered a period of repeated constitutional and governmental restructuring attempts.



Over time, power increasingly shifted:



• away from Parliament,



• away from democratic accountability,



• and toward centralized executive, judicial, and administrative control.



These restructuring efforts took many forms:



• the Meech Lake Accord,



• the Charlottetown Accord,



• the Social Contract era,



• expansion of administrative governance,



• emergency executive authority,



• and increasing transfer of power away from elected representatives and toward institutional management systems.



At critical moments, individuals and ordinary Canadians stepped forward to resist those changes.



Today we recognize some of those people.



🇨🇦 Clyde Wells



Played a major role in forcing the Meech Lake Accord into open national debate instead of allowing major constitutional restructuring to quietly pass through elite political negotiations behind closed doors.



🇨🇦 Elijah Harper



Stopped the Meech Lake Accord from being rapidly pushed through by refusing unanimous consent in the Manitoba legislature.



His actions became one of the defining moments of constitutional accountability in modern Canadian history.



🇨🇦 Canadians during the Charlottetown Accord referendum



In 1992, Canadians were given a national referendum on the Charlottetown Accord — a major constitutional restructuring package.



The people voted NO.



That referendum became one of the clearest demonstrations that the people themselves still held ultimate authority over fundamental constitutional change.



🇨🇦 Alex Cullen



As an Ontario NDP MPP, Alex Cullen voted against Bob Rae’s Social Contract legislation.



Many viewed the Social Contract as part of a deeper shift where negotiated rights, agreements, and protections were increasingly treated as flexible administrative interests that governments could suspend or override for policy goals.



In other words:



rights were increasingly being transformed from binding protections into sentiments subject to political reinterpretation.



🇨🇦 The Freedom Convoy movement



Represented one of the largest public resistances to centralized emergency governance and executive control in modern Canadian history.



🇨🇦 Independent citizens, journalists, lawyers, farmers, truckers, church leaders, and organizers



Many ordinary Canadians continued defending due process, democratic accountability, constitutional restraints, and civil liberties despite intense institutional and social pressure.



Canada’s constitutional structure was designed around limits on concentrated power:



• Parliament,



• the Crown,



• the courts,



• federalism,



• juries,



• due process,



• and protected civil liberties.



The country was never intended to become a system where centralized executive and administrative authority stand above the people themselves.



History remembers not only those who attempted to restructure the nation —



—but also those who stood in the way.



Presented by Truth & Action Share Club (TASC)

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