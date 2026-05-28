🚨 TROLL ALERT — PSYOP IN PROGRESS 🚨ATTEMPTING TO DERAIL THE GRAND JURY

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Paid Agents of Global Elites Are Actively Working to Destroy the Grand Jury Movement from Within

This is not a debate.



This is not disagreement.

This is psychological warfare — and it is being waged against us right now.

As more Canadians examine the lawful constitutional foundations of the Grand Jury presentment process, organized efforts are emerging to discourage participation, create confusion, fracture support networks, and redirect public frustration away from lawful constitutional restoration.

These efforts are not coming from outside the movement — they are operating from within it.

These are not concerned citizens with honest doubts.

These are psychological operations, carried out by individuals functioning as paid agents of global centralized power — whose entire purpose is to make sure Canadians never use the constitutional tools still available to them.

⚠️ THIS IS NOT YOUR GRANDFATHER’S WAR — UNDERSTANDING THE MODERN BATTLEFIELD

Canadians were raised to think of warfare in terms of:



• bombs



• bullets



• invasions



• visible enemies



• foreign armies

That era of warfare has not disappeared.

But it has been supplemented by something far more dangerous, far cheaper, and far harder to defend against.

The new battlefield is your mind.

The new weapons are:



• words



• confusion



• doubt



• hopelessness



• division



• despair



• sabotage from within

The new soldiers wear no uniforms.

They appear:



• in comment sections



• Telegram groups



• livestream chats



• “freedom movement” circles



• constitutional groups



• alternative media spaces

They speak the language of patriotism.

They quote the Constitution.

They appear to support accountability.

And then — at every critical moment — they make sure nothing actually moves forward.

This is not conspiracy theory.

Psychological operations — psyops — are documented, funded, and formally deployed instruments of statecraft and elite power maintenance.

What is happening inside Canada’s constitutional movement right now fits every characteristic of a professionally executed information operation.

⚠️ THEN VS NOW

OLD WARFARE



• bombs



• bullets



• invasions



• visible enemies



• destruction of infrastructure

MODERN PSYCHOLOGICAL WARFARE



• manufactured hopelessness



• infiltration of movements



• sabotage of lawful action



• collapse of trust from within



• manipulation of perception



• demoralization of citizens

OLD OCCUPATION



• tanks in streets



• martial law



• obvious foreign control

MODERN OCCUPATION



Citizens who believe they are free — while voluntarily abandoning every constitutional mechanism capable of preserving freedom.

OLD RESISTANCE



• armed uprising against visible occupiers

WHAT IS NEEDED NOW



• constitutional literacy



• organized lawful action



• resistance to psychological manipulation



• lawful constitutional restoration

⚠️ WHO BENEFITS FROM THIS?

The global elite structure — financial institutions, supranational organizations, intelligence-connected NGOs, and political actors whose interests transcend national borders — require one thing above all else:

That populations never organize effective lawful accountability against them.

They do not need to control every citizen.

They only need to control the narrative inside every movement that threatens them.

The most effective method is infiltration.

Place agents inside the movement.

Allow them to build trust.

Allow them to appear credible.

Allow them to become “leaders,” influencers, moderators, researchers, personalities, organizers.

Then, at the exact moment lawful action becomes possible:



• redirect



• confuse



• divide



• sabotage



• demoralize

⚠️ THE PSYOP PROFILE — WHAT TO WATCH FOR

The controlled opposition operative often:



• appeared early in the movement



• built genuine relationships



• learned the language and legal arguments



• publicly sounds supportive



• privately attacks organization and morale

Their criticism is almost always directed at lawful constitutional mechanisms — never at the power structures those mechanisms are designed to challenge.

When confronted:



• they attack credibility



• mischaracterize arguments



• create emotional conflict



• avoid direct legal analysis

⚠️ THE NSICOP REPORT MATTERS

The NSICOP report — Parliament’s own highest-level national security oversight document — confirmed systematic foreign interference in Canadian elections and the knowing participation of individuals in positions of public trust.

No prosecution followed.

The Grand Jury presentment mechanism is the only processes capable of placing evidence directly before a superior court judge without requiring permission from compromised executive gatekeepers.

Ask yourself:

If you were among the individuals exposed in such intelligence findings — what would you do?

You would ensure the presentment never reached a courtroom.

You would deploy narratives, agents, influencers, and controlled opposition designed to stop the process before judicial scrutiny could ever occur.

⚠️ HOW CONTROLLED OPPOSITION OPERATES

Recognize the operational pattern:

• Agree publicly with concerns while attacking every lawful solution

• Endless negativity and hopelessness deployed strategically

• Repeating “nothing legal can work anymore”

• Deliberately confusing legal concepts:



– indictment vs presentment



– Charter vs Canadian Bill of Rights



– statute vs constitutional principle

• Discouraging organization before action is attempted

• Promoting rage, chaos, and destabilization instead of lawful constitutional process

• Dividing advocates through personal attacks and manufactured conflict

• Persuading citizens to voluntarily abandon constitutional mechanisms

• Raising legal authorities that actually support grand jury principles — while falsely presenting them as fatal objections

• Claiming juries are essential safeguards while simultaneously dismissing the grand jury itself

• Operating privately within support networks to spread doubt where claims cannot be openly rebutted

• Attacking researchers and organizers through deliberate misrepresentation

⚠️ WHY THIS MATTERS

Every single one of these tactics produces the same outcome:

Citizens become discouraged from organizing lawful constitutional accountability.

That is not coincidence.

That is the objective.

Hopeless citizens stop organizing.

Divided movements collapse.

And the structures never held accountable continue operating without consequence.

⚠️ THE GRAND JURY INTERFERENCE CAMPAIGN

The interference directed at the Citizen Grand Jury of Canada follows a documented structure:

• Publicly supporting constitutional accountability while privately undermining every available lawful mechanism

• Pushing the false claim that the grand jury was abolished and courts cannot hear presentments

• Ignoring that the Canadian Bill of Rights recognizes pre-existing due process rights Parliament did not create

• Deliberately collapsing distinct legal arguments together to create the appearance of contradiction or error

• Operating privately inside support networks where claims cannot be openly challenged

• Promoting hopelessness about judges and courts to stop citizens from even attempting lawful constitutional action

• Attempting to isolate the project from its support base before it ever reaches a courtroom

⚠️ THE DESTABILIZATION PLAYBOOK — WHY CHAOS SERVES THEM

The Grand Jury initiative is about constitutional restoration — not violent revolution.

That distinction is everything.

History repeatedly shows that destabilization and revolution are used to justify:



• emergency powers



• expanded surveillance



• censorship



• militarized enforcement



• suspension of civil liberties



• consolidation of centralized control

Once institutional trust collapses entirely, power does not disappear.

It consolidates into:



• emergency administration



• financial systems



• digital infrastructure



• enforcement structures

The population ends up less free — not more free.

This is not accidental.

It is the predictable outcome of professionally deployed destabilization operations.

⚠️ THE CORE NARRATIVES DESIGNED TO MAKE YOU QUIT

Recognize these psyop scripts immediately:

• “The grand jury was abolished”

• “Courts will never hear it”

• “Nothing constitutional remains”

• “All judges are compromised”

• “Lawful process is pointless”

• “Revolution is the only answer”

These narratives do not engage the constitutional arguments.

Their purpose is:



• hopelessness



• disengagement



• paralysis



• division



• destabilization

If someone repeatedly pushes these messages while discouraging lawful constitutional action, you are likely witnessing a psychological operation in progress.

⚠️ CANADA STILL HAS LAWFUL CONSTITUTIONAL MECHANISMS

Canadians should understand and exhaust the lawful constitutional infrastructure that still exists.

It has not disappeared.

Citizens were simply conditioned to believe it already had.

Canada still possesses:



• common law due process



• jury principles and grand jury presentment



• judicial review



• constitutional litigation



• parliamentary accountability mechanisms



• the Canadian Bill of Rights



• pre-existing constitutional liberties Parliament did not create and cannot lawfully extinguish

⚠️ THE PROCESS IS MOVING FORWARD

The twenty-three citizens of the Citizen Grand Jury of Canada have been struck.

The constitutional arguments are documented.

The legal foundation is established.

The presentment process is moving forward.

The only thing standing between this process and judicial scrutiny is whether the psychological operation currently being run against it succeeds.

Do not let it succeed.

Do not allow frustration to be weaponized against lawful constitutional action.

Do not allow despair narratives to paralyze organization.

Do not assume constitutional rights disappear simply because institutions stopped exercising them.

Do not allow trolls, controlled opposition, or psychological operations to redirect your energy toward hopelessness, chaos, or destabilization.

You are not watching a debate.

You are watching a war.

And the weapon being used against you is your own discouragement.

🇨🇦 CONSTITUTIONAL RESTORATION — NOT REVOLUTION 🇨🇦

The path forward is lawful.

The Grand Jury process is moving.



Stay in it.

📄 The Grand Jury on Treason — Full Document

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1rQ2mcghLWr1yUYTk3UyAqW-01QkDRVSZ/edit

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Message JANE SCHARF

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.