Three Is a Charm: Druthers and the Pattern of Controlled Opposition



The Druthers Pattern: Three Articles, Three Misdirections, Zero Accountability



Druthers bills itself as independent Canadian journalism — outside the mainstream, outside the narrative, speaking truth to power on behalf of ordinary Canadians who have stopped trusting legacy media.



That positioning carries real appeal in a political moment when institutional trust is at historic lows and the appetite for genuine accountability journalism is high.



Which is precisely why the pattern documented in this analysis deserves serious attention.



────────────────────────



Over a thirty-day window in May and June 2026, Druthers published three articles that, taken individually, might each be dismissed as imprecise or incomplete.



Taken together, they reveal something more structured:



A consistent editorial tendency to identify real problems, generate legitimate public concern, and then channel that concern into frameworks that are either legally incoherent, institutionally captured, or psychologically disempowering — while systematically omitting the accountability tools that would actually threaten entrenched power.



────────────────────────



The three articles under examination are:



• Shawn Buckley’s piece on UNDRIP and Crown land tenure



• Connie Shields’ article on AI data centre expansion in Alberta



• Shelagh McFarlane’s municipal governance campaign built around what she calls the POGG Protocol



Each was subjected to a controlled opposition analysis using a consistent analytical standard.



The question applied to each was not whether the author’s intentions are sincere.



Intentions are not the point.



The question is:



Does the framework offered direct readers toward effective accountability, or does it direct them away from it?



Whose interests are served by the analysis being framed this way rather than another way?



Applied consistently across all three pieces, that question produces a disturbing degree of convergence.



────────────────────────



Buckley: Manufacturing Helplessness



Shawn Buckley’s UNDRIP article identifies a legitimate constitutional concern — the implications of Indigenous land title recognition for existing property rights across Canada.



That concern deserves rigorous legal examination.



What Buckley provides instead is a sustained exercise in psychological disempowerment.



The article hammers a single message from multiple angles:



• The King owns all the land.



• You do not own your property.



• You are a tenant of the Crown.



• The Crown can transfer your tenure to Indigenous nations.



That framing is not a neutral description of Canadian property law.



It is a selective and exaggerated rendering of Crown tenure doctrine that strips out two centuries of constitutional evolution specifically designed to restrain arbitrary Crown power:



• Magna Carta traditions



• Common law property protections



• The Canadian Bill of Rights guarantee of enjoyment of property without deprivation except by due process



• The architecture of judicial review that constrains executive action



The effect on readers is fear, paralysis, and dependency.



The constitutional tradition that equips citizens to push back against arbitrary state action disappears entirely from the analysis.



What remains is a population conditioned to see itself as helpless before an omnipotent Crown — which is, not coincidentally, exactly the psychological condition that benefits centralized power most.



────────────────────────



Shields: Every Solution Inside the System



Connie Shields’ data centre article correctly identifies data centres as foundational infrastructure for large-scale digital control systems.



That identification is accurate and important.



The concern is real.



The proposed responses are not.



Readers are directed to:



• Call politicians



• Email MLAs



• Demand environmental impact assessments



• Call for a government-run public inquiry



• Prepare for the next election



Every single proposed action is routed through the institutions the article itself identifies as the problem.



Citizens are handed a petition when what the situation calls for is independent oversight.



They are told to trust a government inquiry into government conduct.



They are encouraged to wait for an election cycle while the infrastructure being built does not pause for election cycles.



The complete absence of legal remedies — judicial review, injunctions, constitutional challenges, administrative law — is not an oversight.



It is the most revealing feature of the piece.



If the concern is genuinely urgent, the omission of every accountability mechanism with actual legal force requires explanation.



────────────────────────



McFarlane: Constitutional Incoherence as Activist Misdirection



Shelagh McFarlane’s municipal governance article directs Canadians to run for local office under what she calls the POGG Protocol — invoking Peace, Order and Good Government as the constitutional foundation for municipal reform candidates.



POGG is the residual federal head of power under section 91 of the Constitution Act, 1867.



It grants Parliament jurisdiction over matters not assigned to the provinces.



It has no application whatsoever to municipal government.



Municipalities are creatures of provincial statute under section 92(8).



They possess only the powers provincial legislatures choose to delegate to them.



They have no constitutional standing, no inherent sovereignty, and no connection to the POGG clause in any court that has ever examined the question.



A candidate running for municipal office on a POGG platform will be dismissed by every legal and administrative institution they attempt to engage.



The framework McFarlane is handing to motivated Canadians — people genuinely prepared to stand for office at personal cost — is one that will discredit them on contact with any informed scrutiny.



Meanwhile the actual mechanisms available to hold municipal government accountable:



• Enforceable oath requirements



• Ledger transparency



• Separation of elected policy from unelected administration



• Constitutional challenges grounded in the Canadian Bill of Rights



— are nowhere in the article.



The real frustration McFarlane is mobilizing is legitimate.



Municipal capture by unelected administrative structures is a documented, measurable problem with a paper trail anyone can access.



That paper trail is damning enough on its own.



It does not need a UN conspiracy theory attached to it.



The conspiracy theory does not strengthen the case.



It destroys the credibility of everyone who carries it.



────────────────────────



The Pattern



Three articles.



Three real problems correctly identified.



Three frameworks that redirect public energy away from effective action.



And across all three, the same consistent absence:



• The Canadian Bill of Rights is never argued.



• Independent citizen accountability mechanisms are never proposed.



• Legal remedies with actual constitutional force are never identified.



Controlled opposition does not require a conspiracy to function.



It requires only that the same editorial instincts, applied consistently, keep arriving at the same destination:



Concern without consequence.



Energy without direction.



Citizens who feel informed and activated while remaining safely contained.



One article with these features is a disappointment.



Two is a pattern.



Three published in the same outlet within thirty days, each converging on the same omissions and the same misdirections, is a pattern that names itself.



Read accordingly.

Message JANE SCHARF

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

*******************************************

SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Support Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The Grand Jury selection process was completed May 30

After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles by joining the Grand Jury Support Pool .

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials • Security and logistical support

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

********************************************

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.



￼