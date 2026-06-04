THE TROJAN HORSE: THE ENEMY INSIDE THE GATE

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Throughout history, powerful interests have understood a simple truth:



Destroying a movement from the outside is difficult.



Destroying it from the inside is far easier.



The ancient story of the Trojan Horse survives because it illustrates a timeless strategy.



Troy did not fall because its walls were weak.



Troy fell because the enemy was allowed inside the gate.



The modern version of the Trojan Horse is not made of wood.



It comes in the form of narratives, distractions, gatekeepers, infiltrators, and manufactured opposition.



Its purpose is simple:



Prevent citizens from organizing, acting, and holding power accountable.



While people argue, wait, hesitate, and become distracted, the agenda moves forward.



That is the real function of the modern Trojan Horse.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



CONTROLLED OPPOSITION: THE SAFETY VALVE OF POWER



Every system facing public resistance has a problem.



People are waking up.



People are asking questions.



People are organizing.



People are demanding accountability.



The solution is not always censorship.



Sometimes the solution is something far more effective:



Create opposition that goes nowhere.



Allow people to vent.



Allow people to complain.



Allow people to feel they are resisting.



But ensure that resistance never becomes effective action.



The objective is not to stop dissent.



The objective is to contain it.



To manage it.



To redirect it.



To neutralize it.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



THE MAIN TACTICS



1️⃣ DELAY, DELAY, DELAY



This is one of the oldest tricks ever used.



The message:



• "We need more studies."



• "We need more experts."



• "We need more information."



• "We need more meetings."



• "We need more committees."



• "We need more discussion."



The result is predictable.



Months pass.



Years pass.



Nothing happens.



Delay is often the weapon used when they cannot win the argument.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



2️⃣ NICE WORDS INSTEAD OF ACTION



This tactic sounds pleasant.



It sounds spiritual.



It sounds reasonable.



The message:



• "Just focus on positivity."



• "Send good energy."



• "Stay in a high vibration."



• "Don't get involved."



• "Don't confront anything."



• "Don't take action."



Positive thinking has its place.



But when positive thinking becomes a substitute for action, it becomes a tool of paralysis.



No petition.



No public pressure.



No organizing.



No exposure.



No accountability.



Just endless passivity.



A population that never acts poses no threat to anyone.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



3️⃣ QUESTIONING IS DIVISION



This tactic appears whenever accountability begins.



The message:



• "Stop asking questions."



• "Stop criticizing leadership."



• "Stop challenging decisions."



• "You're dividing the movement."



The purpose is obvious.



To make people fear scrutiny.



To make people fear dissent.



To make people fear asking legitimate questions.



But accountability is not division.



Blind obedience is not unity.



A movement that cannot tolerate questions is already compromised.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



4️⃣ TRUST THE EXPERTS



The message:



• "Leave it to the lawyers."



• "Leave it to the doctors."



• "Leave it to the academics."



• "Leave it to the professionals."



Experts can provide information.



But experts are not a substitute for independent thought.



Citizens have both the right and the responsibility to examine evidence for themselves.



History is filled with experts who defended injustice.



Authority is not proof.



Credentials are not evidence.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



5️⃣ ATTACK THE MESSENGER



When the facts cannot be defeated, attention shifts to the person presenting them.



The message becomes:



• "Who are you?"



• "What are your credentials?"



• "What are your motives?"



• "What mistakes have you made?"



Anything except discussing the evidence.



The issue disappears.



The character assassination begins.



This tactic exists for one reason:



To avoid confronting the facts.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



6️⃣ DISTRACTION OPERATIONS



Every movement has a central issue.



Every movement has a primary objective.



The Trojan Horse works by pulling attention away from it.



Suddenly new controversies appear.



New arguments emerge.



New side battles consume everyone's energy.



The original issue is forgotten.



People become exhausted chasing distractions while the original problem remains untouched.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



7️⃣ THE ENDLESS DEBATE TRAP



Some people never want a conclusion.



They never want a decision.



They never want action.



They only want another discussion.



Another meeting.



Another debate.



Another roundtable.



Another analysis.



Action is always postponed until some future date that never arrives.



Movements die in endless debate.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



8️⃣ MANAGED OPPOSITION



This is perhaps the most dangerous Trojan Horse of all.



It looks like resistance.



It sounds like resistance.



It brands itself as resistance.



But every road leads back to the same approved destination.



People are permitted to protest within carefully controlled boundaries.



They are permitted to complain.



They are permitted to vent.



But they are never encouraged to challenge the foundations of the problem itself.



The appearance of opposition becomes a substitute for genuine opposition.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



HOW TO IDENTIFY A TROJAN HORSE



Do not judge by words.



Judge by results.



Ask:



• Does this person consistently discourage action?



• Do they redirect attention from the main issue?



• Do they create delay?



• Do they attack questioners?



• Do they demand trust instead of evidence?



• Do they offer excuses instead of solutions?



• Do they keep people talking while nothing changes?



Patterns reveal more than slogans.



Results reveal more than promises.



━━━━━━━━━━━━━━



THE FINAL LESSON



Most movements do not fail because they lack supporters.



Most movements fail because they are diverted, distracted, divided, delayed, or neutralized.



The Trojan Horse has always relied on the same principle:



Get inside the gate.



Once inside, the damage can be done from within.



The strongest defence is not blind trust.



It is vigilance.



Independent thinking.



Evidence.



Accountability.



And above all, action.



Because a population that thinks, questions, organizes, and acts is far more difficult to deceive than one that simply follows the loudest voice in the room.

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Message JANE SCHARF





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