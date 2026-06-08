THE TRAITORS ARE AMONG US from Sea to Sea

THE TRAITORS ARE AMONG US



Verse 1



From Sea to Sea the Maple flies,

Beneath our cold Canadian skies.

A Dominion born by God’s decree,

Founded upon true liberty.



Our fathers built with blood and sweat,

A nation we must not forget.

But now the warning bells resound,

As freedom’s roots are shaken ground.



⸻



Chorus



The traitors are among us.

Can’t you see the signs?

Selling off our birthright,

One compromise at a time.



The Maple still is calling,

The people must arise.

For liberty is never lost

Until a nation closes its eyes.



⸻



Verse 2



No army crossed our borders wide,

No foreign fleet came with the tide.

The danger came in polished clothes,

With smiling lips and hidden goals.



They speak of progress, speak of change,

While moving Canada out of range.

Piece by piece and law by law,

Ignoring what our fathers saw.



⸻



Bridge



From Sea to Sea our motto stands,

Written not by politicians’ hands.



“He shall have dominion also from Sea to Sea…”



The Dominion still bears that sacred name,

Though many seek to change its frame.



The Maple Leaf is more than cloth,

It stands against betrayal and loss.

Its roots run deep in liberty,

And the courage of a people free.



⸻



Final Chorus



The traitors are among us.

The people feel the cost.

When truth is sold for power,

A nation’s soul is lost.



Raise the Maple to the heavens,

Stand where heroes used to be.

Defend the Dominion with all your heart—



From Sea to Sea.



No king, no party, no elite decree

Can overcome a people determined to be free.



From Sea to Sea.

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Message JANE SCHARF

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