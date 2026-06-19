The Sanctity of Life “God’s Law Does Not Update What Scripture Says About Suicide and Government-Administered Death (MAID)

📹 WATCH AND SHARE:

https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1-UH8mehovIc2JpBgkrqqDz75Qaup51ozcHZobOpyM68/edit?usp=sharing



By Jane Scharf



God alone gives life. God alone has authority over its end. This is not a theological nicety. It is the bedrock of the Judeo-Christian moral order, written into Scripture from Genesis to Revelation. It condemns suicide. It condemns assisted suicide. It condemns every government program that dresses state-facilitated killing in the language of compassion.



Canada’s Medical Assistance in Dying regime is not compassion. It is institutionalized killing, underwritten by the state, normalized by the medical profession, and expanding its eligibility criteria year by year. Scripture has a verdict on all of it. That verdict does not change because Parliament passed a law.



Life Belongs to God



The foundational premise is not open for negotiation.



“The LORD gave, and the LORD has taken away; blessed be the name of the LORD.” — Job 1:21



“See now that I, even I, am he, and there is no god beside me; I kill and I make alive; I wound and I heal; and there is none that can deliver out of my hand.” — Deuteronomy 32:39



Life is not ours to dispose of. It is received from God as a gift and a stewardship. No individual, no physician, no government, and no parliament has the authority to override that. When the state appoints itself the administrator of death, it has placed itself above God. That is not a position any government survives intact in the long arc of history.



The Sixth Commandment



“You shall not murder.” — Exodus 20:13



The Hebrew word is ratsach — unlawful killing, the taking of human life outside God’s jurisdiction. Augustine, Aquinas, Luther, and Calvin all applied this commandment to self-killing without exception. The self is not exempt from the protection God places on human life.



The commandment does not say “you shall not murder, unless a doctor signs the form.” It does not say “you shall not murder, unless the patient consents.” It does not say “you shall not murder, unless Parliament has amended the Criminal Code.” God’s law is not subject to amendment by legislators.



A physician who administers a lethal injection is not a healer. A government that funds and organizes that administration is not compassionate. Both stand under the same commandment.



The Body Is Not Your Own



“Do you not know that your body is a temple of the Holy Spirit within you, whom you have from God? You are not your own, for you were bought with a price. So glorify God in your body.” — 1 Corinthians 6:19–20



The believer’s body is not personal property. It was purchased by the blood of Christ. No autonomy argument overrides this. The entire modern framework of MAID rests on the premise that the individual owns their body and may do with it as they choose, including direct it to be destroyed. Scripture directly contradicts that premise.



“If anyone destroys God’s temple, God will destroy him. For God’s temple is holy, and you are that temple.” — 1 Corinthians 3:17



This warning is not softened by the presence of a medical team, a consent form, or a government approval process.



The Blood Cries Out



“What have you done? The voice of your brother’s blood is crying to me from the ground.” — Genesis 4:10



“Whoever sheds the blood of man, by man shall his blood be shed, for God made man in his own image.” — Genesis 9:6



Man bears the Imago Dei — the image of God. That is what makes human life sacred. That image does not become less sacred when the person is suffering. It does not become less sacred when the person is disabled, elderly, mentally ill, or despairing. Canada’s MAID program has expanded to include all of these categories, with mental illness as a standalone ground advancing through the legislative process. Each expansion is another step in the same direction — treating the image of God as disposable when inconvenient.



What Scripture Records of Those Who Sought Death



Scripture records several suicides. Not one is commended.



Saul (1 Samuel 31:4–5): Defeated and fearing capture, Saul fell on his own sword. His reign had already been rejected by God. The man who claimed to have killed him was executed by David for the act (2 Samuel 1:14–16). Saul’s manner of death is part of his ruin, not his honour.



Judas Iscariot (Matthew 27:3–5): After betraying Christ, Judas hanged himself. His end is the completion of his treachery. Scripture offers him nowhere as a model of anything except failure and destruction.



Ahithophel (2 Samuel 17:23): The rejected counsellor hanged himself. Recorded without honour, without comment, without approval.



Zimri (1 Kings 16:18): Reigned seven days. Burned his palace around himself in defeat. Died in his sins.



Not one commendation. Not one.



Despair Is Not a Medical Condition Requiring Lethal Injection



Canada has moved to offer MAID to people whose sole underlying condition is a psychiatric disorder — depression, anxiety, PTSD. Scripture addresses despair directly, and its answer is not death.



Elijah collapsed under a juniper tree and begged God to let him die (1 Kings 19:4). God sent an angel with food and water and told him to get up and eat. Then He gave Elijah a new mission.



Jonah demanded God take his life (Jonah 4:3). God answered him with a question that reoriented his entire perspective.



Job cursed the day of his birth across three chapters (Job 3). God met him out of the whirlwind, restored his understanding, and doubled everything he had lost.



In every case, despair brought before God was met with mercy, sustenance, and renewed purpose. The answer to suffering is not a needle. It is the living God who heals, restores, and redeems.



“He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” — Psalm 147:3



The State Has No Authority Here



Canada’s government did not create human life. It has no authority to end it. Parliament’s amendment of the Criminal Code to permit MAID does not confer moral legitimacy on the act. Law and morality are not the same thing. Governments have legalized slavery. Governments have legalized genocide. Legality has never been the standard by which God judges.



“We must obey God rather than men.” — Acts 5:29



The expansion of MAID in Canada is not a neutral policy question. It is a spiritual and moral catastrophe unfolding in slow motion, administered by doctors, funded by taxpayers, and blessed by courts that substituted their own judgment for Parliament’s in Truchon v. Canada — a decision that had no constitutional warrant and every mark of judicial overreach.



The Church has been largely silent. That silence is not neutrality. It is failure.



The Verdict of Scripture



The Bible does not equivocate. Human life is God’s property, borne in His image, purchased by His Son’s blood, indwelt by His Spirit. No individual, no physician, and no government has the authority to end it on demand. The commandment against murder applies to the patient who requests death, the doctor who administers it, and the state that authorizes and funds it.



“I have set before you life and death, blessing and curse. Therefore choose life.” — Deuteronomy 30:19



That is a command, not a suggestion. It was given to a people, not just to individuals. It speaks to nations as much as to persons.



Canada has chosen death and called it dignity. Scripture calls it by its right name.



“Jesus Christ is the same yesterday and today and forever.” — Hebrews 13:8



So is His law.



Jane Scharf is a licensed paralegal and civil liberties advocate based in Ottawa, Ontario.

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

*******************************************

SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Support Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The Grand Jury selection process was completed May 30

After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles by joining the Grand Jury Support Pool .

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

********************************************

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.