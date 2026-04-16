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Let’s cut through the noise.

The coverage from CBC News is not just missing the point — it is focused on the wrong story entirely.

This was never about antibodies.



It was never about business plans.



It was never about whether the farm owners exaggerated anything.

This Was the Illegal Exercise of Power

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) exercised power to destroy private property — living animals — through a process that operated:

Without full due process

Without a meaningful right of appeal

Without requiring the authority to be tested in a proper court

That is not regulatory enforcement.

That is the illegal exercise of power.

And It Was Never Challenged

The legal defence did not challenge:

The legality of the power

The denial of due process

The absence of appeal

The violation of property rights

Instead, it accepted the authority and argued within it.

That guaranteed failure.

They Argued an Impossible Case

The defence focused on:

Herd immunity

Scientific uniqueness

Medical potential

Requests for exemption

But under CFIA policy, there is no pathway for exemption.

So the entire case was built on an argument that could never succeed —

because the illegal power itself was never challenged.

The Media Is Focused on Irrelevance

Instead of asking why the legality of the power was never challenged, CBC News focused on:

Scientific claims

Business credibility

Personal narratives

That is not the issue.

Even if every claim made by the farm was false, it does not justify:

The illegal exercise of power.

This Requires a Grand Jury Investigation

This is the real story.

The entire legal operation surrounding this case must be examined.

Because what happened here is bigger than one farm:

An administrative body exercised illegal power

Legal counsel failed to challenge it

The courts never addressed it

The media diverted attention away from it

That is not a simple failure.

That is a systemic breakdown.

Why a Grand Jury Is Necessary

Only a true Grand Jury investigation can examine:

How this illegal exercise of power was carried out

Why it was not challenged in court

Whether legal counsel failed in their duty

Whether the process itself is enabling unlawful authority

Because when illegal power is exercised — and not challenged — it becomes normalized.

And when it becomes normalized, rights are no longer protected in practice.

The Question That Must Be Answered

How was an administrative agency allowed to carry out an illegal exercise of power — and why was that power never challenged at its foundation?

The Bottom Line

The public has been given a distraction.

What they were not given is the truth:

This case demands a Grand Jury investigation — because it involves the unchallenged, illegal exercise of power and the failure of the entire legal process to confront it.

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