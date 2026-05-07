THE QUIET TRANSFER OF CROWN AUTHORITY IN CANADA? From the Crown to the Prime Minister

THIS IS A VERY IMPORTANT MESSAGE TO SHARE SO WE CAN STOP THE TRANSFER OF ROYAL PEROGATIVE TO THE PRIME MINISTER WITH OUR CONSTITUTION.

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Since Confederation in 1867, Canada’s constitutional structure has rested upon a foundational principle:

Executive authority flows from the Crown.

Under Canada’s constitutional monarchy, the Governor General is supposed to be appointed by the King or Queen on the advice of the Prime Minister.

Those words establish two entirely separate constitutional roles:

• The Sovereign appoints.

• The Prime Minister advises.

The Prime Minister was never intended to personally possess sovereign executive authority.

That authority belongs to the Crown.

For more than 150 years following Confederation, this constitutional structure was reflected in the language, operation, and understanding of Canada’s system of government.

The Crown remained the legal source of executive authority.

The Governor General exercised delegated Crown authority.

The Prime Minister advised the Crown.

That distinction mattered because Canada’s constitutional structure was specifically designed to prevent sovereign executive power from concentrating in the hands of a single elected political office.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL FOUNDATIONS

This constitutional structure is rooted in:

• the Constitution Act, 1867,

• the royal prerogative,

• the Letters Patent, 1947,

• and the Westminster constitutional principle that executive authority flows from the Crown.

Section 9 of the Constitution Act, 1867 states that executive government authority in Canada is vested in the King or Queen.

The Governor General exists as the representative of the Sovereign — not the representative of the Prime Minister.

The royal prerogative consists of historic powers belonging to the Crown under the common law constitution, including:

• appointment powers,

• military command,

• treaty powers,

• pardons,

• foreign affairs,

• and dissolution of Parliament.

The appointment of the Governor General historically falls within those Crown prerogative powers.

The Letters Patent, 1947 further reinforce that the Governor General acts “on behalf of” the King and exercises powers delegated from the Crown.

Historically, the constitutional formula was understood as:

The Sovereign appoints.

The Prime Minister advises.

THE HISTORICAL PRACTICE

For generations following Confederation, Governors General were formally described as being appointed by the Sovereign.

Examples include:

• Adrienne Clarkson — appointed by Queen Elizabeth II.

• Michaëlle Jean — appointed by Queen Elizabeth II.

• David Johnston — appointed by Queen Elizabeth II.

The Crown remained clearly identified as the appointing authority.

THE SHIFT WITH MARY SIMON

A major constitutional shift appeared during the appointment of Governor General Mary Simon in 2021.

For the first time, the official wording no longer centered the Sovereign as the appointing authority.

Instead of stating:

“The Queen appoints Mary Simon,”

the official wording stated:

“Her Majesty The Queen has approved the appointment of Ms. Mary Simon as the next Governor General of Canada.”

That wording matters.

Approval is not appointment.

An appointing authority makes the appointment.

An approving authority merely consents afterward.

If the Queen merely “approved” the appointment, then logically:

• the appointment itself originated elsewhere.

And practically, that is exactly what occurred:

• the Prime Minister selected the candidate,

• announced the candidate,

• controlled the process,

• while the Queen was described only as approving afterward.

THE CONTINUATION OF THE SHIFT

The same pattern has continued under Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Again:

• the Prime Minister selects,

• the Prime Minister announces,

• the Prime Minister controls the process,

• while the Sovereign appears reduced to approval or ratification.

Yet constitutionally, Canada’s system does not say:

“The Prime Minister appoints the Governor General.”

It says:

“The King or Queen appoints the Governor General on the advice of the Prime Minister.”

Those are profoundly different constitutional concepts.

THE REAL CONCERN

What appears to be occurring is the migration of prerogative-style authority from the Crown into the hands of the Prime Minister’s Office.

Historically:

• prerogative powers belonged to the Crown,

• the Governor General exercised delegated Crown authority,

• and the Prime Minister advised.

But the modern process increasingly functions as:

• the Prime Minister selects,

• controls,

• and effectively appoints,

• while the Sovereign merely approves.

That transforms the Prime Minister from adviser into effective holder of prerogative-style executive authority.

In practical terms, powers constitutionally tied to the Crown begin operating as though they belong personally to the Prime Minister.

That alters the constitutional balance itself.

WHAT THIS MEANS IN PRACTICAL TERMS

This is not merely symbolic or theoretical.

If the Prime Minister effectively controls appointment of the Governor General, then the Prime Minister effectively controls the office exercising Crown authority inside Canada’s constitutional structure.

That includes authority connected to:

• summoning and dissolving Parliament,

• granting Royal Assent,

• appointing ministers,

• reserve constitutional powers,

• and command-in-chief structures connected to the Crown.

The military does not constitutionally belong personally to the Prime Minister.

Under Canada’s constitutional structure, command authority flows through the Crown.

But if the Prime Minister effectively controls the Crown’s representative and the machinery exercising Crown authority, then the Prime Minister becomes the practical controller of powers that were never intended to belong personally to him.

That is the danger.

Canada’s constitutional monarchy was designed specifically so that sovereign executive authority would not reside personally in an elected political leader.

The Crown was intended to remain the legal source of executive authority, while ministers merely advised.

If prerogative powers are effectively migrating into the hands of the Prime Minister, then Canada risks moving from constitutional monarchy toward concentration of sovereign-style authority within the Prime Minister’s Office itself.

WHY THIS MATTERS

The Governor General is not a ceremonial minor office.

The office exercises some of the highest constitutional authorities in Canada, including:

• summoning and dissolving Parliament,

• granting Royal Assent,

• appointing ministers,

• acting as Commander-in-Chief,

• exercising reserve constitutional powers,

• and representing the Crown itself.

If the Prime Minister effectively controls appointment of the office exercising those powers, then the separation between Crown authority and political executive power begins collapsing.

ACTION PLAN — WHAT SHOULD NOW BE DONE

PUBLIC EDUCATION

Canadians should be educated on:

• the distinction between Crown authority and Prime Ministerial authority,

• the meaning of royal prerogative,

• and the constitutional role of the Governor General.

Most Canadians have never been taught how executive authority is actually structured under Canada’s Constitution.

DEMAND CONSTITUTIONAL CLARITY

Citizens, legal scholars, parliamentarians, and constitutional organizations should demand clear answers regarding:

• who constitutionally appoints the Governor General,

• why the wording changed,

• whether the Crown still exercises genuine appointing authority,

• and whether prerogative authority is being transferred in practice into the Prime Minister’s Office.

REVIEW OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS AND WORDING

Official appointment language before and after the Mary Simon appointment should be compared and publicly analyzed.

The constitutional significance of replacing:

“The Queen appoints”

with

“The Queen approves”

must be openly examined.

REQUIRE FORMAL CONSTITUTIONAL TRANSPARENCY

If the practical constitutional structure has changed, Canadians are entitled to know:

• when it changed,

• how it changed,

• under what authority,

• and whether constitutional amendment was required.

RESTORE THE DISTINCTION BETWEEN ADVICE AND AUTHORITY

Canada’s constitutional structure depends upon maintaining the distinction between:

• advising the Crown,

and

• possessing Crown authority.

If that distinction disappears, the constitutional balance protecting against concentration of executive power disappears with it.

CONSIDER JUDICIAL REVIEW OR CONSTITUTIONAL LITIGATION

If the constitutional structure surrounding appointment of the Governor General has materially changed in practice, Canadians may need to consider whether the matter is subject to judicial review or constitutional challenge.

Possible questions include:

• whether the constitutional role of the Sovereign has been altered in practice without constitutional amendment,

• whether prerogative authority is being exercised by actors not constitutionally authorized to possess it,

• whether official appointment language reflects a substantive constitutional shift,

• and whether concentration of Crown authority into the Prime Minister’s Office is consistent with the Constitution Act, 1867 and Canada’s constitutional monarchy structure.

Potential legal avenues could include:

• applications for judicial review,

• constitutional reference questions,

• declaratory relief,

• or broader constitutional litigation addressing the nature and source of executive authority in Canada.

At minimum, courts may eventually be required to clarify:

• whether the Governor General is still constitutionally appointed by the Sovereign,

• or whether the office has effectively become a Prime Ministerial appointment in practice.

The concern is not merely wording.

The concern is whether Canada’s constitutional balance is being fundamentally altered without formal constitutional amendment or public consent.

THE CENTRAL QUESTION

Is Canada still operating under the constitutional principle that:

The Sovereign appoints.

The Prime Minister advises.

Or has the system quietly evolved into one where:

The Prime Minister appoints.

The Sovereign approves.

That question now deserves serious constitutional examination by the Canadian public.

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