🇨🇦 THE POWER THEY FORGOT TO TAKE AWAY 🇨🇦 Canada’s Citizen Grand Jury Is Back



Full version in plain english: https://tinyurl.com/4tsnvbv9



The Legal Professional Version: tinyurl.com/2x2n7dnb



They removed it quietly.

They never told you it existed.

And they never actually had the legal authority to take it away.



For most Canadians, the words “grand jury” conjure up American courtroom dramas.



But here’s something the legal establishment has hoped you’d never find out:



Canada had grand juries too — and the most powerful part of that system, the part that belongs to citizens, was never legally abolished.



That part is called the presentment function.



And right now, 23 ordinary Canadians — randomly selected by the public, not appointed by any government — are using it.



WHAT IS A GRAND JURY PRESENTMENT?



In the old common law system that Canada inherited from Britain, citizens didn’t just sit back and wait for the government to prosecute wrongdoers.



They had the power to bring evidence of wrongdoing directly before a court — without asking the Attorney General’s permission, without going through the RCMP, and without waiting for a politician to decide it was convenient.



That power is called a presentment.



It is the citizen’s independent right to say:



“Something wrong has happened, the people in charge aren’t doing anything about it, and we are bringing it before a court ourselves.”



Grand juries in Canada date back to 1753.



They heard the treason case against Louis Riel.



They issued formal grievances against colonial administrators in Quebec City in 1764.



Nova Scotia kept using them all the way until 1984.



When Parliament quietly removed grand jury procedures from the Criminal Code in the 1970s — buried inside massive omnibus bills with no dedicated debate, no committee study, no constitutional analysis — they removed the Crown’s ability to use grand juries for its own indictments.



But they never said a word about presentments.



And what Parliament never expressly abolished, Parliament never actually removed.



THE DOCUMENT THAT CHANGES EVERYTHING



In 2024, Canada’s own highest-level parliamentary intelligence committee — NSICOP — released findings that should have shaken this country to its core.



NSICOP operates with Top Secret clearances and access to thousands of classified intelligence documents.



This is not a blog post.

This is not an opposition allegation.



This is Parliament’s own security oversight body, and it found:



• Systematic foreign interference in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections



• Foreign money flowing into Canadian political activity through third-party groups



• Some Members of Parliament knowingly assisting foreign interference networks



• Senior officials in the PMO and PCO who received intelligence about these operations and failed to act



No charges have been laid.



No investigation has been publicly launched.



The RCMP has not charged anyone.



The Attorney General has done nothing.



This is precisely the situation grand jury presentments were designed for:



When the people who control the justice system are themselves implicated in the wrongdoing.



WHY THEY COULDN’T ACTUALLY TAKE THIS RIGHT AWAY



Here is the legal foundation that makes this more than just a protest — it makes it constitutionally valid.



In 1960, Parliament passed the Canadian Bill of Rights.



And the language they chose was extraordinary.



They did not say:



“We hereby grant Canadians the following rights.”



They said:



“In Canada there have existed and shall continue to exist… the following human rights and fundamental freedoms.”



Have existed.

Shall continue to exist.



Parliament was not creating these rights.



It was recognizing them — acknowledging that they already existed before Parliament, before Confederation, before any Canadian statute.



Rights that Parliament did not create are rights that Parliament cannot extinguish.



That is not a political opinion.



That is constitutional law.



The due process protections recognized in the Canadian Bill of Rights — the floor below which no law can go — include the inherited common law safeguards that existed in 1960.



In 1960, the grand jury presentment function was operating in every common law province in Canada.



It is part of that floor.



And the floor cannot be removed.



On top of that, the Supreme Court of Canada has spoken directly to this issue in two landmark recent decisions:



In Alford v. Canada (2026), the Court confirmed that Canada’s constitutional inheritance from Britain — including the Preamble to the Constitution Act, 1867 — has real, operative legal force.



Inherited constitutional rights cannot be wiped out by legislative silence or procedural amendment bills that never even addressed the constitutional question.



In Power v. Canada (2024), the Court confirmed that the ability of citizens to hold the executive branch accountable is not a privilege Parliament can take away.



It is part of the constitutional core.



And officials who act to obstruct citizens exercising that right may be personally liable.



23 CITIZENS. NO GOVERNMENT PERMISSION REQUIRED.



This Grand Jury was not appointed by a court.



It was not authorized by the Attorney General.



It was not approved by any government body.



Twenty-three citizens were randomly selected by members of the public — just as grand juries always were — and they are now examining the NSICOP findings and related matters including:



• The MAID consent failures in hospitals



• Vaccine injury and death data suppression



• The Freedom Convoy prosecutions — charges brought under a law later declared unconstitutional and no evidence of mischief presented at any of the trials



• Foreign interference networks reaching into municipal government



• Pension fund redirections into foreign-linked investments



• Media organizations funded by the government while suppressing the very stories government didn’t want told



• Clerks and prosecutors obstructing access to the courts



They will examine the evidence.



They will deliberate.



And they will deliver presentments directly to superior courts — not for the courts to automatically prosecute, but for the courts to receive, consider, and act upon as they see fit.



The citizens’ right to present is inalienable.



The court’s discretion is complete.



WHY THIS MATTERS TO YOU



The legal system in Canada has been quietly restructured over decades so that citizens have no independent role in the initiation of criminal proceedings.



Everything flows through the Attorney General — a member of the Cabinet, appointed by the Prime Minister, accountable to the same executive whose members NSICOP found may have known about foreign interference and done nothing.



The grand jury presentment function is the door that was never supposed to be found again.



It puts citizens — not politicians, not bureaucrats, not party loyalists — in the position of bringing the public record before a court.



They forgot to take it away.



Or maybe they assumed you’d never notice.



You’ve noticed.



Petition: https://c.org/QvT9Z9QycD



To sign the petition or join a Support Committee:

grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

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Message JANE SCHARF





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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.



The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants



While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.



Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me



To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials • Security and logistical support



May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee



To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me



SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206



✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8



📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club



Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.