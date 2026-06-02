🇨🇦THE NARRATIVES THEY KEEP REPEATING🇨🇦

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Throughout history, those seeking greater power have rarely announced their intentions openly.

Instead, the public is presented with carefully crafted narratives.

The message is usually the same:

✅ Trust the experts.



✅ Trust the institutions.



✅ Trust the technology.



✅ Trust the process.

Questioning is discouraged.

Compliance is rewarded.

Opposition is marginalized.

Here are some of the most common narratives being promoted today.

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🔹 “DIGITAL SYSTEMS ARE MORE EFFICIENT”

What they say:

Digital government, digital services, digital records, and digital administration are more efficient.

What they don’t say:

Efficiency can also mean increased surveillance, reduced privacy, less human discretion, and greater centralization of power.

The question:

Efficient for whom?

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🔹 “DIGITAL ID IS NECESSARY”

What they say:

Digital identity systems reduce fraud, increase security, and simplify access to services.

What they don’t say:

Digital ID creates the infrastructure necessary to connect multiple aspects of a person’s life through a single credential.

The questions:

• Who controls the system?



• Who owns the data?



• Can participation remain voluntary?



• Can citizens still function without it?

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🔹 “DATA CENTRES ARE GOOD FOR COMMUNITIES”

What they say:

Data centres bring jobs, investment, innovation, and economic growth.

What they don’t say:

Data centres consume enormous amounts of electricity, water, land, and infrastructure resources.

These facilities are not the destination.

They are the foundation.

Without data centres, there is no large-scale digital infrastructure.

The question:

What systems are these facilities actually being built to support?

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🔹 “15-MINUTE CITIES WILL SAVE THE PLANET”

What they say:

People should live close to work, shopping, recreation, and services.

What they don’t say:

Many citizens fear that urban planning may become linked to surveillance technologies, automated enforcement systems, digital monitoring, and restrictions on movement.

The question:

Where does convenience end and control begin?

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🔹 “CORPORATE INVOLVEMENT IN WATER IS JUST MODERNIZATION”

What they say:

Private companies are helping improve efficiency, infrastructure, technology, and service delivery.

What is being overlooked:

The people own the water.

Governments do not own the water.

Corporations do not own the water.

They are supposed to act as stewards on behalf of the public.

Across Canada, citizens are increasingly seeing private corporations become involved in water infrastructure, smart water systems, data collection, billing systems, consulting arrangements, and operational control.

Each step is presented as small and reasonable.

The concern is not one step.

The concern is the direction.

If the water belongs to the people, why are private corporations being given increasing influence over how it is managed, monitored, measured, and administered?

Water is not a product.

Water is not a commodity.

Water is a public resource essential to life.

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🔹 “CENTRALIZATION IS MORE EFFECTIVE”

What they say:

Centralized systems reduce duplication and improve coordination.

What they don’t say:

Centralization concentrates power and moves decision-making further away from ordinary citizens.

The question:

Who gains power when local control is removed?

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🔹 “TRUST THE EXPERTS”

What they say:

Experts should guide public policy because they possess specialized knowledge.

What they don’t say:

Experts can be wrong.

Institutions can be wrong.

Governments can be wrong.

The question:

Who holds the experts accountable?

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🔹 “THE CLIMATE EMERGENCY REQUIRES IMMEDIATE ACTION”

What they say:

Extraordinary measures are necessary to address environmental challenges.

What they don’t say:

Emergency language has historically been used to justify extraordinary powers, spending, restrictions, and reduced scrutiny.

The questions:

• What powers are being requested?



• Who oversees them?



• When do they end?

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🔹 “ONLINE SAFETY REQUIRES MORE CONTROL”

What they say:

More regulation is needed to protect citizens from harmful content.

What they don’t say:

The power to regulate information can quickly become the power to suppress dissent.

The question:

Who decides what information is acceptable?

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🔹 “CASH IS OUTDATED”

What they say:

Digital payments are more convenient and efficient.

What they don’t say:

Cash provides privacy, independence, resilience, and freedom from digital tracking.

The question:

Why eliminate one of the few remaining forms of anonymous exchange?

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🔹 “ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE WILL IMPROVE SOCIETY”

What they say:

AI will improve productivity, healthcare, government services, and economic growth.

What they don’t say:

AI can also increase surveillance, automate decision-making, and concentrate power within governments and large corporations.

The question:

Who controls the algorithms?

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🔹 “THE SYSTEM IS WORKING”

What they say:

Existing institutions provide sufficient oversight and accountability.

What they don’t say:

Accountability only exists when citizens actively monitor those who exercise power.

The question:

Who watches the watchdogs?

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🇨🇦 THE REAL QUESTION 🇨🇦

The real issue is not technology.

The real issue is not modernization.

The real issue is not efficiency.

The real issue is power.

Who has it?

Who is gaining more of it?

Who is losing it?

And who is holding it accountable?

Every proposal should be judged by the same standard:

✅ Does it increase freedom or reduce it?

✅ Does it disperse power or concentrate it?

✅ Does it strengthen citizen oversight or weaken it?

✅ Does it increase accountability or reduce it?

A free people do not blindly accept narratives.

They ask questions.

They demand evidence.

And they insist that those who exercise power remain accountable to the people.

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