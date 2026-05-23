🇨🇦 THE KING THEN VS NOW 🇨🇦



FULL VERSION HERE:

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1VpNdDkzc413Oyqy-abgA27AwZIpfomWBXgv-OrV0Uds/edit?usp=sharing



This article examines the constitutional structure of Canada and explains the difference between the historical British Empire and modern Canadian sovereignty.



It argues that many Canadians misunderstand the role of the King, the Crown, the Governor General, Parliament, Cabinet, and the Privy Council because constitutional language is often interpreted literally instead of within the framework of responsible government.



The article begins by outlining Canada’s historical development.



Before 1867, Canada was governed directly by Britain as part of British North America.



Britain controlled legislation, foreign policy, and major state decisions.



Confederation in 1867 created the Dominion of Canada and transferred significant internal self-government to Canadian institutions, although Britain still retained ultimate constitutional authority in some areas.



The article identifies two major milestones toward complete independence:



• The Statute of Westminster 1931, which gave Canada control over its own laws

• The Canada Act 1982, which removed all remaining British legislative authority over Canada’s Constitution



A major focus of the article is the constitutional role of the Crown.



It explains that many constitutional provisions state that powers are “vested in the Queen” (now King), but argues that this does not mean the monarch personally rules Canada or that Britain controls Canadian affairs.



Instead, the Crown is described as a legal and constitutional institution through which executive authority is exercised.



The article stresses that the King acts separately as King of Canada and only on the advice of Canadian officials.



The article then analyzes Section 9 of the Constitution Act, 1867, which states that executive authority is vested in the Crown.



It explains that executive power is exercised through the Governor General, acting on the advice of the Prime Minister and Cabinet under the conventions of responsible government.



The 1947 Letters Patent are presented as especially important because they authorize the Governor General to exercise almost all powers of the monarch in Canada.



According to the article, this demonstrates that executive authority is functionally exercised inside Canada by Canadian institutions rather than personally by the monarch.



The article also discusses Section 15 of the Constitution Act, 1867, concerning military authority.



It explains that command-in-chief is legally vested in the Crown, but operational military control is exercised by the Canadian government, the Governor General as Commander-in-Chief in Canada, and the Canadian military command structure.



It emphasizes that the King does not personally command Canadian troops and that the United Kingdom has no authority over Canada’s military.



Another major section examines Section 54 of the Constitution Act, 1867, which requires a Royal Recommendation before Parliament can pass spending legislation.



The article explains that this mechanism prevents Members of Parliament from independently initiating public spending without executive approval.



In practice, Cabinet decides spending policy, the Governor General formally grants the recommendation, and Parliament debates and votes on the proposal.



The article presents this as part of the constitutional balance between executive authority and parliamentary accountability.



The article then combines Sections 9, 15, and 54 to describe what it calls the “real structure of power in Canada.”



It argues that executive authority, military authority, and spending authority are all legally tied to the Crown but operationally exercised by Canadian institutions through responsible government.



According to the article, this structure is designed to maintain continuity, democratic accountability, and coordinated executive control while preventing arbitrary or fragmented exercises of state power.



A substantial portion of the article focuses on the Privy Council and Cabinet system.



It explains that Section 11 of the Constitution Act, 1867 creates the King’s Privy Council for Canada as the body that advises the Crown.



The article distinguishes between the full Privy Council — which is largely ceremonial once appointed — and Cabinet, which functions as the active executive decision-making body.



It explains that terms such as “Governor in Council” refer to the Governor General acting on Cabinet advice.



The article argues that this structure provides the practical mechanism through which executive authority is exercised in Canada.



The article also discusses political parties and parliamentary representation.



It notes that the Constitution itself does not explicitly establish political parties, party discipline, or even the office of Prime Minister as a formally defined constitutional office.



Instead, it argues that the constitutional framework is fundamentally based on individual Members of Parliament, responsible government, Cabinet advice to the Crown, and confidence of the House of Commons.



Political parties are presented as political conventions and organizational structures that developed later through practice rather than constitutional text.



Toward the end, the article focuses on Canadian sovereignty.



It argues that Canada meets all legal requirements of a sovereign state because it controls its own laws, executive government, military, courts, foreign affairs, and constitutional amendment process.



It points to the Canada Act 1982, Section 52 of the Constitution Act, 1982, the National Defence Act, the Supreme Court of Canada, and Canada’s independent conduct of foreign affairs as evidence that all governing authority is exercised domestically within Canada.



The final conclusion of the article is that Canada is not a colony and is not controlled by the United Kingdom.



It argues that the Crown should be understood not as a foreign ruler but as a Canadian constitutional structure through which authority is legally organized and exercised by Canadian institutions operating under Canada’s Constitution and system of responsible government.

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