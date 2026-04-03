The Grand Jury Canada’s Forgotten Civil Liberty-FRIDAY CIVICS LESSON INCLUDING AN ACTION PLAN

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Across Canada today, very few citizens have even heard of the Grand Jury.

Most people assume that criminal charges are entirely the responsibility of the police and the Crown. They believe the justice system begins when the state decides to prosecute someone and ends when a judge or jury renders a verdict.

But that understanding leaves out one of the most powerful civil liberties ever created in the common law world.

For centuries, free societies recognized two juries, not one.

• The trial jury, which decides guilt or innocence.



• The grand jury, which determines whether the state even has the authority to bring charges in the first place.

Together, these two institutions formed a powerful system of citizen oversight of government power.

The trial jury protects the accused.

The grand jury protects the people as a whole.

Yet today in Canada the grand jury has largely disappeared from public knowledge.

Its absence has created a serious gap in civic understanding.

The Historical Foundation

The grand jury did not originate with modern governments.

It arose from the common law tradition of England, developing over many centuries as a safeguard against abuse of state power.

By the time of Magna Carta in 1215, the principle was already emerging that no person should face punishment unless the accusation itself had been examined by lawful process.

Over time this evolved into the formal grand jury system, composed of ordinary citizens who examined accusations before the Crown could prosecute.

The grand jury served several vital purposes:

• Preventing politically motivated prosecutions



• Investigating misconduct by public officials



• Ensuring charges had evidence before trial



• Giving citizens direct oversight of government power

Unlike courts controlled by the state, the grand jury belonged to the people themselves.

It could refuse charges.

It could demand investigations.

It could even bring accusations where authorities refused to act.

In this way, it functioned as a constitutional shield between government power and the public.

The Grand Jury as a Civil Liberty

The grand jury was never simply a procedural rule.

It was recognized as a civil liberty inherent in the common law system.

Civil liberties are different from statutory rights.

Statutory rules exist because legislatures create them.

Civil liberties exist because they are foundational principles of a free legal order.

They arise from centuries of constitutional tradition and the structure of the legal system itself.

The jury and the grand jury belong to this category.

They are part of the constitutional inheritance of the common law world.

Canada’s Constitutional Inheritance

When Canada was formed in 1867, the Constitution Act established that the country would have:

“a Constitution similar in Principle to that of the United Kingdom.”

This statement was not symbolic.

It imported the fundamental constitutional principles of the British legal system into Canada.

Among those principles were:

• the rule of law



• limits on executive power



• independent courts



• trial by jury



• citizen participation in the administration of justice

Historically, that participation included both the trial jury and the grand jury.

These institutions formed part of the legal heritage inherited by Canada.

Jury and Grand Jury Are Common Law Civil Liberties

One of the most misunderstood aspects of the justice system today is the belief that juries exist only because legislation allows them.

This is not correct.

Juries predate modern legislatures.

They existed long before many of the statutes that regulate court procedures today.

Because they arise from the common law, they belong to the category of civil liberties, not merely statutory procedures.

For that reason:

Trial juries and grand juries have not been repealed and cannot be repealed by ordinary legislation.

Legislation may regulate how courts operate.

But it cannot erase civil liberties that arise from the foundational structure of the common law constitutional order.

Why Governments Historically Feared the Grand Jury

The grand jury was never merely a technical legal procedure.

It was one of the most powerful tools citizens possessed to hold authority accountable.

For centuries, the grand jury served as an independent body of ordinary citizens empowered to examine accusations, investigate misconduct, and determine whether the machinery of criminal prosecution should even be set in motion.

Because of that authority, the grand jury stood as a barrier against the misuse of government power.

When authorities attempted to prosecute individuals for political reasons, grand juries refused to authorize those prosecutions.

When public officials engaged in corruption or abuse of authority, grand juries investigated and issued indictments.

The grand jury did not exist merely to approve accusations brought by the state.

It also possessed the authority to examine and indict the misconduct of those exercising government power.

Because grand juries were composed of citizens rather than government authorities, they represented direct public oversight inside the justice system itself.

Over time, governments increasingly centralized prosecutorial authority within professional Crown systems and administrative structures.

This shift removed citizen oversight and concentrated prosecutorial power inside government institutions.

ACTION PLAN

Restoring the Grand Jury — Citizen Oversight of Government Power

Understanding the grand jury is not an academic exercise.

It is recognition that the people themselves were historically given a direct role in supervising the use of criminal power.

The grand jury exists for one reason:

To prevent the justice system from becoming an instrument of unchecked government authority.

For centuries this institution stood between the people and the power of the state.

Today most citizens have never been told it existed.

That silence must end.

1. Reclaim Knowledge of Our Legal Foundations

The jury and the grand jury are civil liberties rooted in the common law tradition.

Because they arise from the common law constitutional order, they have not been repealed and cannot be repealed by ordinary legislation.

Citizens must relearn these foundations.

This includes understanding:

• trial by jury as a safeguard against state power



• the grand jury as citizen oversight of prosecution



• the rule of law and limits on executive authority



• the role of the people in supervising the justice system

2. Restore Public Awareness of the Grand Jury

The grand jury did not disappear because it was abolished.

It disappeared because citizens stopped being taught about it.

Public awareness must be restored.

Citizens can begin this process by:

• discussing the grand jury in community forums



• sharing educational materials



• raising the issue in civic organizations



• asking elected officials whether Canada still recognizes this safeguard

3. Ask Direct Questions of Public Officials

Citizens should ask clear questions:

• Does Canada still recognize the grand jury as part of the common law system?



• Why is it no longer used in practice?



• Should citizens review accusations before prosecution?



• Should citizens retain the ability to investigate misconduct by officials?

These are constitutional questions about the structure of justice in a free society.

4. Restore the Proper Formation of the Grand Jury

Historically the sheriff summoned jurors.

In modern practice that role has largely disappeared or been absorbed into administrative court systems.

This reveals an important truth:

The authority to form a grand jury ultimately rests with the people themselves.

The grand jury was never designed to be controlled by the government it oversees.

Its purpose is precisely the opposite.

Citizens themselves determine the formation of the body.

This includes:

• striking the grand jury



• selecting members



• organizing deliberations



• examining matters of public concern

5. Permission from the System Defeats the Purpose

A common misunderstanding is the belief that citizens must obtain permission from the justice system to form a grand jury.

This reverses the entire logic of the institution.

The grand jury was created to oversee government power.

If the government controls:

• whether the grand jury can form



• who may sit on it



• what it may examine

then the institution no longer performs its purpose.

Requesting permission from the very authorities subject to investigation defeats the principle of citizen oversight.

6. Encourage Legal Scholars to Address the Issue

Legal scholars, historians, and lawyers should openly examine the institution.

This includes:

• research into Canada’s common law heritage



• discussion of the grand jury in legal education



• public lectures on historical safeguards against state power

Scholarly discussion helps rebuild public understanding.

7. Restore Civic Education

Future generations should understand that:

• justice historically involved direct citizen participation



• juries and grand juries protected society from misuse of power



• constitutional systems rely on informed citizens

A population that understands its legal foundations is far less vulnerable to the quiet erosion of civil liberties.

Final Thought

The grand jury represents one of the most powerful ideas in the history of the common law world:

The people themselves retain oversight of the administration of justice.

The trial jury protects the accused.

The grand jury protects the people.

Rediscovering that institution is not about nostalgia.

It is about remembering that justice was never meant to belong exclusively to government authorities.

It was designed to include the people themselves.

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