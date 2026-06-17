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Why the “stakeholder” / “New World Order” plan is not proceeding as they thought — and what conscientious citizens can do about it



The narrative for the past decade has been clear: an alliance of global finance, media, supranational organisations and elite institutions would gradually shift the world into a new structural paradigm. Call it the World Economic Forum-led “stakeholder economy,” a “Great Reset,” or the long-range Agenda 21 → Agenda 2030 → 2050 plan — all variations of the same program for global consolidation under the banners of sustainability and management of resources.



But contrary to how they forecast it, the movement is encountering far more resistance — and structural collapse — than many realise. What looked like a smooth transition is instead becoming a bumpy, contested derailment. And that is a very good thing.



Below is how their agenda was meant to unfold, where it is faltering, and why this matters for freedom, democracy and the common law — with particular attention to what it means for Canada and for you.



1. The Setup: What They Thought Would Happen



The globalist framework envisioned key banks, financial institutions and multilateral bodies asserting greater control over markets, regulation, national governance, even information flows.



Agenda 21 (1990s onward) laid the foundation — embedding “sustainable development” language in local and national policy to justify central planning over land, food, water and energy.



Agenda 2030 re-branded the same framework into hard “targets” and “obligations,” turning recommendations into compliance mechanisms through climate rules, digital tracking, ESG controls and smart-city infrastructure.



2050 targets became the final horizon for “net-zero,” digital ID, and full behavioural management of populations under technocratic oversight.



Elites, media and bureaucracies expected compliance. Many public platforms framed the Reset as inevitable and necessary.



2. The First Signs of Fracture (2020–2022)



Banking fragility, collapsing trust in media, and public backlash were the early cracks.



The financial system’s fragility became exposed, showing how centralisation breeds instability. Trust in traditional media outlets collapsed while independent media exploded, breaking narrative control. The pandemic revealed how dependent everything was on centralised supply chains, awakening citizens to risk. And truckers, farmers, parents, and small business owners began pushing back against administrative overreach once marketed as “sustainability.”



3. The New Evidence: 2023–2026 — The Agenda Is in Genuine Trouble



Since the original version of this article was written, the evidence of structural failure has multiplied and hardened. This is no longer speculation — these are documented reversals.



ESG: the financial arm of the agenda has collapsed under its own weight



Environmental, Social and Governance investing was the mechanism by which global finance was supposed to discipline corporations into compliance with the Agenda 2030 framework. It is now in open retreat. BlackRock, once the world’s most aggressive ESG advocate, has reduced its support for environmental and social shareholder resolutions from over 40% in 2021 to under 2% in 2025. Six of America’s largest banks — Citigroup, Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo — departed the UN-sponsored Net Zero Banking Alliance, and BlackRock simultaneously exited the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative. BlackRock’s own CEO Larry Fink stated he would no longer use the term “ESG” because it had become too politically charged.



The figures are stark: US sustainable funds lost $19.6 billion in 2024, following a $13.3 billion withdrawal in 2023.



Even Lynn Forester de Rothschild, head of the Council for Inclusive Capitalism, was forced to admit that ESG is dead and needs rebranding. Note that pattern well: when the brand fails, they do not abandon the goal. They find a new name. Citizens must remain alert to whatever successor label emerges.



The WHO pandemic treaty: a major sovereignty victory



One of the most ambitious power-grabs in modern history — a binding international health treaty that would have given the World Health Organisation authority to override national pandemic decisions — has been blocked repeatedly and remains stalled. The Trump administration withdrew the United States from the WHO entirely, and congressional legislators reintroduced the No WHO Pandemic Preparedness Treaty Without Senate Approval Act, designed to prevent any future president from unilaterally committing the country to such an agreement. The treaty’s failure was not accidental — it was the direct result of organised citizen and legislative pushback on every continent.



The WEF itself is now playing defence



When Donald Trump returned to power on the same day the WEF annual meeting opened in Davos in January 2025, it did not feel like business as usual. With protectionists back in the White House, the globalists assembled in Davos were left playing second fiddle. The agenda that once radiated confidence is now scrambling to maintain relevance. The WEF’s own president acknowledged that the gathering took place during “one of the most uncertain geopolitical and geoeconomic moments in generations.” That is an admission of crisis dressed up in polite language.



Rebranding is the tell



When their plans fail, the pattern is always the same: adopt new organisations and new names, but maintain the same goals. The terms have cycled from “New World Order” to “Multipolar World Order” to the “Great Reset” and the “Fourth Industrial Revolution.” Citizens who know this pattern can spot the pivot coming. When a new term suddenly saturates official channels and friendly media, it is time to ask: what old agenda is this new name covering?



4. A Warning: Don’t Mistake Retreat for Surrender



This is the critical caution that must accompany any celebration of these reversals.



A cornered agenda does not disappear. It adapts. The actors behind ESG, the WHO treaty, and Agenda 2030 are not the kind of people who accept one or two setbacks and quietly go home. They have decades of institutional investment, deep regulatory capture in key agencies, and loyal networks inside every major government, including Canada’s.



The WEF’s most recent Global Risks Report quietly elevated “misinformation and disinformation” as among the top global threats — providing a ready justification for increased regulation of online speech and information platforms, all framed as protecting democracy. That framing is not accidental. The next phase of control may not come through financial coercion or pandemic treaties. It may come through speech regulation, digital ID systems, and the suppression of the very independent media that broke their communication monopoly in the first place.



Eternal vigilance is not a cliché. It is the job description of a conscientious citizen.



5. The 21 → 2030 → 2050 Timetable: How the Chain Is Breaking



Agenda 21: Once the stealth entry point, it is now widely recognised and publicly discussed — exposure breaks the spell.



Agenda 2030: Instead of seamless enforcement, governments are facing legal challenges, parliamentary resistance, citizen non-compliance, and the wholesale collapse of their financial enforcement mechanism. Even Canada — one of the most committed signatories — has been downgraded to “Highly Insufficient” in meeting its own 2030 climate targets, with the removal of the consumer carbon tax in 2025 described by climate enforcers as a significant setback. That a Canadian Prime Minister aligned with the Davos crowd could not maintain a foundational Agenda 2030 tool in the face of public pressure is itself a meaningful data point.



2050 targets: The long-term restructuring toward “net-zero” and digital control is already off schedule because the early rungs are missing. When the middle of the ladder collapses, the chain fails.



6. What This Means Specifically for Canada



Canada occupies an unusual position. Its federal government has been among the most enthusiastic adopters of Agenda 2030 language and obligations — describing the UN framework as not just a global commitment but explicitly “Canada’s agenda.” At the same time, Canada retains legal tools that most citizens are unaware of and that the globalist framework was never able to eliminate.



The Canadian Bill of Rights (1960)



The Canadian Bill of Rights remains law. It recognises rights that pre-existed Parliament — rights Parliament did not create and therefore cannot extinguish through ordinary legislation. This is a fundamentally different legal foundation than the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, which was designed to be managed and limited through the notwithstanding clause. The inalienability doctrine of section 1 of the Canadian Bill of Rights is a shield that activist lawyers, citizens’ assemblies, and honest judges can still reach for.



Judicial Review



Judicial review is a related and equally important tool that too few Canadians understand. When a government body — a ministry, a regulator, a tribunal, a municipal authority — acts outside its lawful authority, exceeds its mandate, or violates a person’s rights in the process of making a decision, any affected citizen can apply to a superior court to have that decision reviewed and, if warranted, quashed. Judicial review does not require a criminal charge or a lawsuit between private parties. It is a direct check by the courts on the exercise of administrative power.



In the context of Agenda 2030 implementation — where the most aggressive compliance mechanisms are being driven not by elected legislators but by unelected regulators, bureaucrats, and municipal administrators — judicial review is one of the most potent lawful remedies available. Citizens who face smart-meter enforcement, land-use restrictions, carbon compliance orders, or any other form of administrative coercion dressed up in sustainability language should know that judicial review exists, is accessible, and has been used successfully to push back against exactly this kind of overreach.



The Grand Jury Presentment Function



The grand jury presentment function — the ancient common law right of citizens to bring evidence of wrongdoing directly before a court without going through a Crown prosecutor — was never lawfully abolished in Canada, despite what bureaucrats will tell you. The narrow construction of the Criminal Code provisions that supposedly eliminated it, read against the Bill of Rights’ inalienability language, leaves that door open. Citizens who understand this have access to a mechanism that bypasses the very institutions that have been most deeply captured by the administrative state.



7. What You and I Can Do Now



Because the agenda is faltering, citizens genuinely do have leverage — perhaps more than at any point in the last decade. But leverage must be exercised, not merely observed.



Mobilise lawful tools



Common Law, civil rights, property rights, judicial review, and the Canadian Bill of Rights are available to any citizen willing to learn and use them. The administrative state counts on your ignorance of these tools.



Recognise controlled opposition



Not every voice claiming to fight the globalist agenda is doing so honestly. Some exist precisely to absorb, misdirect, and exhaust citizen energy. The test is simple: does a prominent figure ever name the mechanism clearly, or do they keep the opposition vague and ineffective? Do they discourage lawful accountability actions while encouraging gestures that produce no result?



Support independent media and lawful accountability processes



The breakdown of the mainstream media’s narrative monopoly was one of the most consequential developments of the last decade. Protect it. Use it. Contribute to it.



Hold elected officials to their constitutional obligations



Canada’s Parliament re-asserting itself against international regulatory capture is not automatic — it happens when enough constituents make it politically impossible to do otherwise.



Watch the rebranding



When ESG becomes something else, when the “Great Reset” becomes something else, when the WHO treaty becomes something else — the question is always the same: who benefits from centralised control, and what mechanism are they using this time?



Support the Canadian Grand Jury on Treason



Perhaps the most significant lawful accountability initiative currently active in Canada, the Canadian Grand Jury on Treason is a formally constituted citizen grand jury convened to investigate and present evidence of treason, fraud, and crimes against the Canadian people — including the foreign interference documented in the NSICOP June 2024 report — directly to the courts, bypassing the compromised prosecutorial apparatus that has failed Canadians for decades. This is not a protest. It is not a petition. It is the exercise of a constitutional right that has never been lawfully extinguished. Grand jurors, alternate jurors, and support members are being seated now.



If you believe Canada’s institutions have been captured — and the evidence reviewed in this article strongly suggests they have — this is where lawful, structured, documented accountability begins. To learn more and add your name to the support pool, visit: grandjuryrising.ca



8. Closing Thought



The “globalist agenda” looked unstoppable around 2020. Six years later, look at what has actually happened: ESG has collapsed under public and legal pressure; the WHO pandemic treaty has been blocked; the WEF is playing defence at its own conferences; and national governments from Argentina to the United States are explicitly reasserting sovereignty.



This did not happen by accident. It happened because enough ordinary people — farmers, truck drivers, small business owners, parents, lawyers, journalists, and conscientious citizens of every background — refused to accept that the future was already written.



The power structure is weakening. The legal foundation of nations — especially Canada’s Common Law order and the Canadian Bill of Rights — remains intact.



Their Agenda 21 → 2030 → 2050 ladder is missing rungs.



We are not watching the rise of global control. We are watching its stall.



The future will belong to those who stand on lawful ground — not those who tried to rule the world by committee.



The author is a licensed paralegal and long-standing civil liberties advocate based in Ottawa, Ontario.

Message JANE SCHARF

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