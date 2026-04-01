The Collective Awakening: The Restoration of Canada Under the Supremacy of God

🎥 WATCH & SHARE VIDEO: https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1muOafVvwG3JkMKn1bwYqQGSzuUvhhqGhlCg0LRcReJQ/edit?usp=sharing

Across Canada something powerful is happening.

For years many citizens felt confusion and frustration as government authority expanded and administrative and digital systems began replacing traditional legal protections. Many feared the country was being pushed toward a centralized administrative structure where decisions affecting citizens would increasingly occur inside bureaucratic systems rather than through the institutions of law that protect liberty.

But Canadians are waking up.

Across the country people are rediscovering the true foundations of Canada’s legal system—its common law heritage, its constitutional structure, and the civil liberties that belong to the people themselves.

This is not speculation.

It is visible in the courts, in the public debate, and in the growing number of citizens using lawful mechanisms to challenge unlawful government action.

Canada is rediscovering its foundations.

And those foundations rest on two inseparable principles:

the supremacy of God and the rule of law.

The Removal of Civic Knowledge

Beginning in the 1970s civic education in Canada changed dramatically.

Instruction about the origins of our legal system—common law, constitutional principles, parliamentary government, and the civil liberties inherited through centuries of legal development—largely disappeared from schools.

Generations grew up without learning:

• the history of common law liberty



• the constitutional limits placed on government authority



• the legal tools citizens possess to hold officials accountable



• the role of juries as a safeguard of liberty

Yet Canada’s constitutional order is not modern.

It is built upon centuries of common law development beginning with Magna Carta and the evolution of the British constitutional system.

Even the name of the country reflects this heritage.

Canada remains officially the Dominion of Canada, a phrase drawn from Scripture:

“He shall have dominion also from sea to sea.”



— Psalm 72:8

That verse forms the basis of Canada’s national motto:

A Mari Usque Ad Mare — From Sea to Sea

The same foundation appears in the twenty-five biblical passages carved into the stone of the Parliament Buildings in Ottawa.

These inscriptions reflect the belief held by earlier generations that government itself must remain subject to a higher authority.

That authority was understood as the supremacy of God.

The Vacuum and the Misinformation

When civic education disappeared, a vacuum emerged.

Into that vacuum came claims that:

• Canada has no constitution



• civil liberties are gone



• common law protections no longer exist



• courts cannot protect citizens



• the entire system is corrupt

These narratives produced despair instead of action.

If people believe their legal system offers no protection, they stop using it.

But Canadians are rediscovering the truth.

The constitutional foundations of the country were never removed.

Trial by Jury: A Common Law Civil Liberty

One of the most important protections against government abuse is trial by jury.

Trial by jury is not simply a courtroom procedure.

It is a civil liberty belonging to the people.

It developed through the common law and became one of the defining protections of liberty after Magna Carta.

For centuries juries ensured that justice was not controlled solely by the state. Instead, citizens themselves participated in determining the outcome of legal proceedings.

Because trial by jury arises from common law, it is not merely statutory.

It is a common law civil liberty.

For that reason:

trial by jury has not been repealed and cannot be repealed by statute.

Common law civil liberties are not created by legislation and therefore cannot simply be removed by legislation.

They form part of the constitutional structure of the rule of law itself.

The Grand Jury: A Common Law Civil Liberty

Closely connected to the trial jury is another historic institution:

the grand jury.

The grand jury served as a safeguard against abusive government prosecutions.

Before serious criminal charges could proceed, evidence was presented to a panel of citizens. Those citizens determined whether the government had sufficient grounds to prosecute.

The people themselves acted as a check on state power.

Grand juries also possessed the authority to investigate corruption and wrongdoing by public officials.

They functioned as citizen oversight over government power.

Like trial by jury, the grand jury arises from common law, not statute.

Because of this:

the grand jury has not been repealed and cannot be repealed by statute.

Although the practice has been pushed aside in modern procedural systems, the civil liberty itself remains part of Canada’s common law constitutional inheritance.

The principle remains simple:

the people retain oversight over the administration of justice.

Rediscovering Judicial Review

As Canadians rediscover their legal heritage, they are also rediscovering the tools available to defend their rights.

One of the most powerful is judicial review.

Judicial review allows courts to examine government decisions to determine whether they comply with the law.

Government action must meet fundamental standards:

• legality



• procedural fairness



• reasonableness



• constitutional compliance

When public officials exceed their lawful authority, courts can intervene.

Across Canada citizens are increasingly using these mechanisms.

Hundreds of legal challenges are now appearing against unlawful administrative action and government overreach.

Officials Also Know the Limits

The shift is not limited to citizens.

Many officials understand the same constitutional limits.

During the pandemic period numerous police services exercised caution in enforcing controversial orders. In many cases officers declined to aggressively enforce measures that raised serious legal concerns.

Police are sworn to uphold the law itself, not simply enforce political directives.

Courts have also reinforced constitutional accountability.

In Canada (Attorney General) v Power (2024) the Supreme Court confirmed that government officials may face personal liability when their actions violate constitutional rights.

Government authority is not absolute.

Officials remain accountable under the law.

The Awakening

Across Canada people are rediscovering:

• the rule of law



• the limits on government authority



• the role of courts



• judicial review



• trial juries



• grand juries



• common law civil liberties

Citizens who once believed the system offered no protection are now learning how it actually works.

They are studying.

They are organizing.

They are filing judicial reviews.

They are bringing civil actions.

They are using the courts.

The Restoration of Canada

Canada was built upon clear foundations:

• the supremacy of God



• the rule of law



• civil liberties rooted in the common law



• trial juries



• grand juries



• accountable government

Those foundations were never removed.

They were ignored and forgotten.

Now Canadians are rediscovering them.

And once people understand that common law civil liberties such as trial juries and grand juries have not and cannot be repealed by statute, the balance of power changes.

The people understand the system again.

And when the people understand the system, the rule of law returns.

Canada stands on those foundations still.

Under God.



From sea to sea. 🇨🇦

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Message JANE SCHARF

*******************************************

FOR INFO ON BILL S-206 Digital ID including templates for letters to MP’s and and Standing Comittee submissions grandjuryrising.ca/digitalprison

✅ Digital ID for Dummies: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1iIXAT3WZSWeEvfgLUqgbOk4XlF5mm9Vg39PE7Grsp2g/edit?usp=sharing

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison

https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here:

https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 MORE INFORMATION ON TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/truthandactonshareclub

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB

Email liaisonjane@gmail.com — subject: “join share club.”

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.