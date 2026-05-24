THE CHRISTIAN DUTY TO CONFRONT EVIL, DEFEND JUSTICE, AND SPEAK THE TRUTH

✝️ LORD’S DAY REFLECTION ✝️



There are moments in history when remaining silent becomes dangerous.



Not only dangerous for society —

but dangerous for the human soul.



Throughout Scripture, God repeatedly calls His people not merely to private belief, but to moral courage.



Christians are not called to hatred.



We are not called to violence.



We are not called to revenge.



But we are called to truth.



We are called to defend what is right.



We are called to expose corruption, resist deception, and stand peacefully against injustice.



Too often today people are told:



“Stay quiet.”



“Do not question.”



“Do not challenge authority.”



“Keep your beliefs private.”



“Go along to get along.”



But Scripture teaches something very different.



The prophets confronted corrupt rulers.



The apostles defied unlawful commands.



Christ Himself openly confronted hypocrisy, abuse of power, and those who burdened the people while pretending to serve righteousness.



Real Christianity was never passive surrender to evil.



It was courageous obedience to truth.



That courage is still needed today.



A society cannot remain free when:



• truth is suppressed,



• conscience is attacked,



• fear controls public discussion,



• and people become afraid to speak honestly.



Christians have a duty to remain peaceful —



but also awake.



To remain loving —



but also discerning.



To remain compassionate —



but also courageous.



Silence in the face of obvious wrongdoing does not preserve justice.



It allows injustice to grow unchecked.



Lord’s Day reminds us that every earthly authority is ultimately beneath God.



Governments are temporary.



Political systems change.



Institutions rise and fall.



But truth remains.



Justice remains.



And moral responsibility remains.



Each generation must decide whether it will simply comply with corruption —



or stand peacefully for what is right.



The Christian duty is not blind obedience to power.



The Christian duty is obedience to truth, conscience, justice, and God.



✝️ IF YOU ARE SHY ABOUT SPEAKING OUT ✝️



Not everyone is called to stand at a microphone.



Not everyone is comfortable debating publicly.



Not everyone feels ready to confront people face to face.



And that is okay.



Courage comes in many forms.



Some people speak publicly.



Some quietly help behind the scenes.



Some share information.



Some pray.



Some encourage others.



Some support truth simply by refusing to participate in deception.



Never believe that your contribution is meaningless because it is small or quiet.



Throughout history, many important movements survived because ordinary people performed small acts of courage consistently.



If you are nervous about speaking publicly, begin with simple actions:



• Share truthful information peacefully.



• Encourage others privately.



• Support those standing publicly.



• Pray for wisdom and courage.



• Continue learning.



• Speak honestly in everyday conversations.



• Refuse to surrender your conscience.



God does not ask every person to play the same role.



But He does ask each of us to remain faithful to truth according to our abilities and circumstances.



Even a quiet voice matters.



Even one act of courage matters.



Even one person refusing to surrender conscience matters.



Sometimes changing a nation begins simply with ordinary people no longer being afraid to stand peacefully for what is right.



🙏 PRAYER OF THE DAY 🙏



Heavenly Father,



Grant us wisdom in times of confusion,



courage in times of pressure,



and peace in times of conflict.



Help us to remain truthful without hatred,



strong without cruelty,



and faithful without fear.



Guide our hearts toward justice,



discernment,



and compassion.



Protect those who stand for what is right.



Strengthen those who feel alone.



Give courage to those who are afraid to speak.



And help Canada remain a land where truth, freedom, conscience, and justice may continue to live.



Teach us to walk peacefully,



act honourably,



and trust in Your guidance above the noise of the world.



In Jesus’ name we pray,



Amen. ✝️🇨🇦



“Have nothing to do with the fruitless deeds of darkness, but rather expose them.”



— Ephesians 5:11



Happy Lord’s Day everyone. ✝️🇨🇦

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Message JANE SCHARF





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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.



The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants



While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.



Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me



To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials • Security and logistical support



May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee



To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me



SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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