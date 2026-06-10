Today’s article is too long to present in a single video and even too long for a single post. The link below contains the complete four-part series:📖 Read: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1drkMUEh2Z_SWo04n-GiWXfKC1larNPmskXO_wuzm-58/edit?usp=sharing

The Canadian Community — The Past • The Present • The Future • The Restoration Guide

It provides an in-depth look at the transformation of our society toward increasingly centralized government and the emergence of digital identity systems that could concentrate power in the hands of the state.

By understanding what is happening, we can begin the work of restoring the foundations upon which this country was built—Judeo-Christian principles that recognized God as supreme, not government.

It is not too late, and everyone can play a part. Speak up when you have the opportunity. Share critical information with your family, friends, and community. An informed people is the strongest defense of a free nation.

Our best opportunity to help turn things around is through the Grand Jury. Learn what it is, how it works, and how you can become involved. It is one of the greatest tools available to citizens for holding government accountable and ensuring that no one is above the law.

At the end of this article is a link to a comprehensive look at Grand Juries

Please read the article, share it widely, and become part of Canada’s restoration.

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Message JANE SCHARF

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Support Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The Grand Jury members have been selected

The selection began on May 30. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.