The Authority of Citizens to Convene a Grand Jury Still Exists A Living Common-Law Right That Cannot Be Repealed

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INDEX

I. The Constitutional Starting Point — Magna Carta

II. The Grand Jury Originated as a Citizen Body

III. The Grand Jury Possessed Investigative and Accusatory Authority

IV. The Sheriff Did Not Create the Grand Jury

V. The Grand Jury Is a Common Law Institution

VI. Canada Inherited the Grand Jury Through the Constitution

VII. Common Law Institutions Cannot Be Repealed by Statute

VIII. The Disappearance of Grand Juries Was Procedural, Not Structural

IX. The Authority of the People Remains

X. The Grand Jury Is the People’s Court

XI. The Principle That Endures

XII. Modern Evidence of the Need for Citizen Grand Juries

XIII. Why Existing Oversight Mechanisms Are Not Enough

XIV. The Grand Jury’s Historic Role in Investigating Government Misconduct

XV. Why the NSICOP Findings Make Grand Juries Relevant Today

XVI. The Principle at Stake

XVII. A Constitutional Safeguard for the Republic



I. The Constitutional Starting Point — Magna Carta

The authority of citizens to hold power accountable through jury institutions begins with Magna Carta.

Magna Carta established a permanent constitutional principle:

Government is subject to law, and the people have the authority to enforce that law.

Section 61 of Magna Carta — known as the Security Clause — created a mechanism allowing the community to act when rulers violated the law.

It confirmed that when authority abused power:

• the community could assemble

• wrongdoing could be investigated

• lawful remedies could be enforced

This principle placed ultimate guardianship of justice in the hands of the people themselves.

From this constitutional foundation emerged one of the most important institutions in the common law tradition:

the grand jury.



II. The Grand Jury Originated as a Citizen Body

The grand jury was not created by statute or government decree.

It evolved from ancient community inquests where free citizens gathered to investigate wrongdoing in their communities.

Long before modern courts existed, citizens assembled to:

• investigate offences

• identify wrongdoers

• present accusations to the court

These assemblies became formalized in the 12th century when English law required groups of citizens to report crimes known in their community.

Crucially, these bodies could investigate any wrongdoing, including misconduct by government officials.

The grand jury therefore originated as a citizen oversight institution.

Its purpose was to restrain abuses of power.



III. The Grand Jury Possessed Investigative and Accusatory Authority

The grand jury was never merely a reporting body.

It possessed real legal authority.

Historically, grand juries could:

• receive complaints from citizens

• investigate crimes and misconduct

• hear evidence and sworn testimony

• deliberate privately

• issue presentments

• recommend prosecution

• and where appropriate lay or prefer charges by indictment

A presentment was a formal accusation initiated by the grand jury itself.

An indictment was the formal laying of criminal charges.

This meant the grand jury could move a matter into the criminal justice process even when authorities had not acted.

The grand jury therefore gave citizens the power not only to complain, but to accuse under law.



IV. The Sheriff Did Not Create the Grand Jury

Historically, the grand jury did not depend on the sheriff.

The institution existed before sheriffs were used to assist courts in organizing juries.

In its earliest form:

• citizens assembled themselves

• took an oath

• investigated wrongdoing

Later, as courts became more structured, sheriffs were sometimes given administrative tasks such as:

• summoning jurors

• organizing attendance

• assisting with court logistics

But the sheriff was never the source of authority.

The sheriff could help assemble a panel, but the sheriff did not create the grand jury and did not control its decisions.

Even historically, grand juries could investigate misconduct by sheriffs themselves.

This alone proves that the grand jury was independent of the office of sheriff.



V. The Grand Jury Is a Common Law Institution

The grand jury exists under common law.

Common law institutions:

• pre-exist statutes

• arise from longstanding constitutional practice

• cannot disappear simply because statutes stop mentioning them

The grand jury developed over centuries as a central safeguard in the English constitutional system.

It was one of the primary mechanisms through which communities enforced the law against corruption and abuse of power.



VI. Canada Inherited the Grand Jury Through the Constitution

Canada inherited the institutions of British constitutional law through the Constitution Act, 1867.

Its Preamble states that Canada has:

“a Constitution similar in Principle to that of the United Kingdom.”

This wording imports the foundational elements of the British constitutional tradition, including:

• the rule of law

• jury institutions

• community participation in justice

• citizen oversight of government power

The grand jury is part of that inherited constitutional structure.



VII. Common Law Institutions Cannot Be Repealed by Statute

Common law differs fundamentally from statute law.

Statutes can be amended or repealed by legislation.

Common law institutions cannot simply be erased through administrative changes or legislative silence.

They remain part of the legal order unless replaced by a new constitutional structure.

The grand jury therefore remains part of the constitutional tradition inherited by Canada.



VIII. The Disappearance of Grand Juries Was Procedural, Not Structural

During the 20th century, criminal procedure changed.

Prosecutors and preliminary inquiries gradually replaced grand juries in routine criminal prosecutions.

As a result, statutory provisions describing how grand juries were summoned were removed from some legislation.

But those administrative changes did not eliminate the underlying institution.

The grand jury existed long before those statutes, and its authority does not depend on them.



IX. The Authority of the People Remains

Because the grand jury is a common-law institution rooted in the constitutional tradition inherited by Canada, its authority ultimately rests with the people.

The grand jury exists wherever citizens assemble to:

• investigate wrongdoing

• hear evidence

• deliberate together

• issue presentments

• accuse offenders under law

It was designed specifically to allow communities to act when ordinary institutions failed to enforce the law.



X. The Grand Jury Is the People’s Court

For centuries, the grand jury served as the community’s safeguard against corruption.

It allowed ordinary citizens to:

• investigate abuses of power

• expose wrongdoing

• lay accusations

• move matters into the justice process

This made the grand jury one of the most powerful institutions of the common law.

It was never an instrument of the state.

It was the people’s mechanism for holding the state accountable.



XI. The Principle That Endures

The grand jury exists because the people exist.

Its authority flows from:

• Magna Carta

• centuries of common law

• the constitutional tradition inherited by Canada

Because of that foundation, the grand jury remains one of the oldest expressions of citizen authority in the English legal system.

It stands as a reminder that in a constitutional society:

the ultimate guardians of justice are the people themselves.



X. The Core Constitutional Principle

The chain of authority is clear:

Magna Carta (1215)

↓

English common law

↓

British constitutional tradition

↓

Constitution Act, 1867 Preamble

↓

Canadian constitutional structure

Because of this chain:

The grand jury cannot be repealed by omission.

It cannot disappear because statutes stop mentioning it.

And it cannot be abolished by administrative editing.



XI. What This Means Today

The authority of citizens to convene a grand jury remains rooted in:

• Magna Carta

• common law

• Canada’s constitutional structure

• inherited British legal tradition

This authority has never been repealed.

The only thing that changed was the machinery once used by the state.

But the grand jury was never fundamentally a state institution.

It was always a citizen institution.



XII. Modern Evidence of the Need for Citizen Grand Juries

The NSICOP Foreign Interference Findings

Recent national-security findings in Canada demonstrate exactly why a citizen-led grand jury mechanism is necessary.

One of the most significant documents in this regard is the report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP).

NSICOP is a parliamentary oversight body that reviews classified intelligence concerning threats to Canada.

Its report on foreign interference revealed deeply troubling findings.

Among them:

• foreign governments attempting to influence Canadian elections

• covert relationships between foreign actors and Canadian political figures

• intelligence warnings that were not fully acted upon

• serious national-security concerns involving political processes

These findings indicate that foreign interference may have penetrated the highest levels of political life in Canada.

Such conduct, if proven, raises the gravest possible legal questions.

Historically, actions that undermine the sovereignty or constitutional order of a nation fall within the category of treason or betrayal of the public trust.



XIII. Why Existing Oversight Mechanisms Are Not Enough

The NSICOP report also demonstrates a fundamental problem in Canada’s current oversight structure.

The institutions responsible for accountability are largely internal to government.

Examples include:

• intelligence review bodies

• parliamentary committees

• administrative oversight agencies

• internal investigative processes

These bodies have important roles, but they share one limitation:

they operate within the same institutional structure they are reviewing.

They may:

• produce reports

• issue recommendations

• alert government officials

But they do not possess the independent authority of citizens to initiate criminal accusations.

Historically, this gap in accountability is exactly what the grand jury was designed to address.



XIV. The Grand Jury’s Historic Role in Investigating Government Misconduct

For centuries, grand juries investigated not only ordinary crime but abuses of public authority.

They examined allegations involving:

• corrupt officials

• government misconduct

• public-office abuse

• threats to the constitutional order

Grand juries could:

• hear testimony under oath

• investigate evidence presented by citizens

• issue presentments exposing wrongdoing

• and where warranted lay indictments initiating criminal prosecution

This citizen authority ensured that even powerful officials could be held accountable when ordinary institutions failed.



XV. Why the NSICOP Findings Make Grand Juries Relevant Today

The NSICOP report highlights allegations of foreign interference and possible compromise of democratic institutions.

These are not minor regulatory matters.

They strike at the heart of national sovereignty.

When allegations arise that involve:

• the integrity of elections

• foreign influence over government

• breaches of national loyalty

• potential betrayal of public trust

the need for independent investigation becomes critical.

Historically, such matters were precisely the kinds of issues that grand juries were empowered to examine.

A grand jury allows citizens to:

• review evidence presented under oath

• examine allegations involving public officials

• determine whether criminal accusations should proceed

This process restores public confidence because the investigation is conducted by citizens rather than political actors.



XVI. The Principle at Stake

The issue raised by the NSICOP findings is not simply political.

It is constitutional.

If credible evidence suggests that foreign actors have influenced political processes, then the question becomes one of public accountability under law.

The grand jury exists for precisely this purpose.

It provides a lawful mechanism for the people themselves to investigate serious public wrongs when confidence in existing institutions is strained.



XVII. A Constitutional Safeguard for the Republic

Throughout the history of the common law, the grand jury served as a safeguard against corruption, abuse of power, and threats to the constitutional order.

The findings revealed in the NSICOP report remind Canadians that the need for such citizen oversight has not disappeared.

If anything, it has become more important.

Because in a constitutional democracy, the preservation of lawful government ultimately depends on a simple principle:

The people must retain the authority to investigate wrongdoing and hold power accountable under the law.

XII. Modern Evidence of the Need for Citizen Grand Juries

The NSICOP Foreign Interference Findings

Recent national-security findings in Canada demonstrate exactly why a citizen-led grand jury mechanism is necessary.

One of the most significant documents in this regard is the report of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP).

NSICOP is a parliamentary oversight body that reviews classified intelligence concerning threats to Canada.

Its report on foreign interference revealed deeply troubling findings.

Among them:

• foreign governments attempting to influence Canadian elections

• covert relationships between foreign actors and Canadian political figures

• intelligence warnings that were not fully acted upon

• serious national-security concerns involving political processes

These findings indicate that foreign interference may have penetrated the highest levels of political life in Canada.

Such conduct, if proven, raises the gravest possible legal questions.

Historically, actions that undermine the sovereignty or constitutional order of a nation fall within the category of treason or betrayal of the public trust.



XIII. Why Existing Oversight Mechanisms Are Not Enough

The NSICOP report also demonstrates a fundamental problem in Canada’s current oversight structure.

The institutions responsible for accountability are largely internal to government.

Examples include:

• intelligence review bodies

• parliamentary committees

• administrative oversight agencies

• internal investigative processes

These bodies have important roles, but they share one limitation:

they operate within the same institutional structure they are reviewing.

They may:

• produce reports

• issue recommendations

• alert government officials

But they do not possess the independent authority of citizens to initiate criminal accusations.

Historically, this gap in accountability is exactly what the grand jury was designed to address.



XIV. The Grand Jury’s Historic Role in Investigating Government Misconduct

For centuries, grand juries investigated not only ordinary crime but abuses of public authority.

They examined allegations involving:

• corrupt officials

• government misconduct

• public-office abuse

• threats to the constitutional order

Grand juries could:

• hear testimony under oath

• investigate evidence presented by citizens

• issue presentments exposing wrongdoing

• and where warranted lay indictments initiating criminal prosecution

This citizen authority ensured that even powerful officials could be held accountable when ordinary institutions failed.



XV. Why the NSICOP Findings Make Grand Juries Relevant Today

The NSICOP report highlights allegations of foreign interference and possible compromise of democratic institutions.

These are not minor regulatory matters.

They strike at the heart of national sovereignty.

When allegations arise that involve:

• the integrity of elections

• foreign influence over government

• breaches of national loyalty

• potential betrayal of public trust

the need for independent investigation becomes critical.

Historically, such matters were precisely the kinds of issues that grand juries were empowered to examine.

A grand jury allows citizens to:

• review evidence presented under oath

• examine allegations involving public officials

• determine whether criminal accusations should proceed

This process restores public confidence because the investigation is conducted by citizens rather than political actors.



XVI. The Principle at Stake

The issue raised by the NSICOP findings is not simply political.

It is constitutional.

If credible evidence suggests that foreign actors have influenced political processes, then the question becomes one of public accountability under law.

The grand jury exists for precisely this purpose.

It provides a lawful mechanism for the people themselves to investigate serious public wrongs when confidence in existing institutions is strained.



XVII. A Constitutional Safeguard for the Republic

Throughout the history of the common law, the grand jury served as a safeguard against corruption, abuse of power, and threats to the constitutional order.

The findings revealed in the NSICOP report remind Canadians that the need for such citizen oversight has not disappeared.

If anything, it has become more important.

Because in a constitutional democracy, the preservation of lawful government ultimately depends on a simple principle:

The people must retain the authority to investigate wrongdoing and hold power accountable under the law.

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