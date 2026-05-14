🚨SUMMARY OF DIGITAL ID FOR DUMMIES—PART 1 & 2 🚨

Part 1 explained the overall transformation taking place in Canada from a traditional judicial system toward a centralized digital administrative system. It described the shift away from:

courts,

judges,

juries,

hearings,

evidence,

and due process

toward systems based on:

digital identity,

centralized databases,

administrative tribunals,

automated determinations,

compliance monitoring,

administrative penalties,

and digital enforcement.



Part 2 explains that much of this transformation is no longer theoretical — the infrastructure already exists. Government systems are increasingly linked together through integrated databases connecting:

tax records,

health systems,

pensions,

licensing,

benefits,

identity verification,

and enforcement systems.



The article points out that many municipal court functions have already been replaced in practice by administrative penalty systems using:

online portals,

screening officers,

digital notices,

administrative reviews,

and automated enforcement instead of traditional courtroom processes.



It also raises concern about the growing integration of federal and provincial pension systems into centralized digital administration, where access to retirement benefits increasingly depends on linked digital identity and verification systems.



According to the article, Bill S-206 and Bill C-253 are important because they help create the final legal framework needed to connect:

identity,

compliance,

penalties,

benefits,

pensions,

and enforcement

into one integrated administrative structure.



The overall concern expressed is not technology itself, but the possibility of increasing centralized control and enforcement occurring outside traditional judicial safeguards and democratic oversight.



The article concludes that Canadians still have lawful and peaceful options available, including:

public awareness,

civic education,

privacy law challenges,

judicial review,

democratic engagement,

and demanding transparency before the transformation becomes permanent.



Full Article Digital ID or Dummies Part 1: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1iIXAT3WZSWeEvfgLUqgbOk4XlF5mm9Vg39PE7Grsp2g/edit?usp=sharing



Full Article Digital ID for Dummiers Part 2: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1P8pZEOIZchxMOvi35W04bfPykwle40urqGQw6fDtHjg/edit?usp=sharing



Downloadable and printable Digital for Dummies Part 2 Chart: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GcPKbz0Ft64ZHZTr_NqqGMrpWgq7K3j-/view?usp=sharing



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Message JANE SCHARF

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.