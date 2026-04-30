STOP FALLING FOR PROPAGANDA THE LIES DESIGNED TO MAKE CANADIANS DESTROY THEIR OWN LEGAL POWER

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Canadians are being bombarded with deliberate misinformation — not from the courts, not from statutes, but from narratives designed to confuse, divide, and disconnect people from the legal system itself.



The objective is simple:



Make you lose confidence in Canada’s lawful system so you stop using it.



Because if people believe their rights are gone, their courts are fake, or their Constitution is meaningless, they abandon the tools that still restrain government and bureaucracy.



And once the people abandon those tools, the system weakens from within.



They don’t need to remove your rights.



They only need you to stop using them.



WHY THIS IS HAPPENING



The pattern is consistent.



Undermine trust in institutions



Make people believe:



courts are fake



laws are fake



rights are gone



the Constitution is meaningless



common law is abolished



Flood the public with contradictory theories



strawman



corporate fiction



de facto government



Canada isn’t real



laws don’t apply unless you consent



Confusion leads to paralysis.



Get people to abandon real tools of power



They want Canadians to STOP using:



due process



habeas corpus



juries



private prosecutions



lawful court remedies



Bill of Rights protections



Section 129 preserved rights



And critically:



the concept of citizen oversight of state power, including grand jury principles



Once people stop invoking these safeguards, overreach becomes easier.



WHAT STILL EXISTS



Canada’s legal system still operates.



It is built on:



common law



statute law



constitutional structure



independent courts



Section 129 of the Constitution Act, 1867 preserved existing laws, courts, and powers unless lawfully changed.



Courts still apply:



due process



habeas corpus



judicial independence



These are not theories.



They are used every day.



THE STANDARD LIST OF PROPAGANDA LIES — AND THE REALITY



PROPAGANDA LIE #1: “Canada is not real”



Reality:



Canada is a functioning constitutional nation with operating courts and enforceable law.



PROPAGANDA LIE #2: “The government is a corporation, so laws don’t apply”



Reality:



Administrative structures do not erase constitutional authority or legal obligations.



PROPAGANDA LIE #3: “Your birth certificate creates a strawman”



Reality:



No basis in Canadian law. Courts reject it.



PROPAGANDA LIE #4: “Legislation only applies if you consent”



Reality:



Consent does not cancel criminal or public law.



Limits come from:



jurisdiction



due process



constitutional authority



PROPAGANDA LIE #5: “All rights are gone”



Reality:



Rights still exist.



But they must be used properly.



PROPAGANDA LIE #6: “Common law was abolished”



Reality:



Common law continues unless replaced by legislation.



PROPAGANDA LIE #7: “Grand juries were abolished”



Reality:



This is where propaganda becomes especially dangerous.



Grand juries as a formal, routine criminal procedure are not currently used in modern Canadian prosecutions.



However:



The principle behind the grand jury — citizens overseeing state power — has never disappeared



Superior courts retain inherent jurisdiction rooted in common law traditions



Citizens still have lawful mechanisms to initiate accountability, including:



private prosecutions



court applications



judicial review



complaints and oversight processes



The propaganda works in two directions:



one side says “grand juries don’t exist, you have no power”



the other side says “use them in ways the courts don’t recognize”



Both lead to the same result:



👉 people lose real, effective legal footing



The truth is this:



Citizen oversight of government power is real —



but it must be exercised through recognized, enforceable legal channels.



PROPAGANDA LIE #8: “The Charter is the only rights document”



Reality:



Legal rights in Canada come from multiple sources, including statutes and common law.



PROPAGANDA LIE #9: “Courts are useless”



Reality:



Courts function every day.



Bad arguments fail. Proper ones can succeed.



PROPAGANDA LIE #10: “Canada has no constitution”



Reality:



Canada has a functioning constitutional framework—written and unwritten.



PROPAGANDA LIE #11: “The King owns Canada and controls everything”



Reality:



This is one of the most misleading claims currently spreading.



Canada is a constitutional monarchy. That does not mean the King personally controls the country.



The Crown is a legal institution—not a private owner



The King does not personally govern Canada



The King does not control courts, Parliament, or your rights



The King does not personally own all land



“Crown land” is held by the state under Canadian law—not privately owned by a monarch.



There is no mechanism where the King can override Canadian law.



PROPAGANDA LIE #12: “Foreign organizations control Canada”



Reality:



External influence may exist in policy discussions, but Canadian law is made and applied within Canada’s legal system.



PROPAGANDA LIE #13: “Statutes override everything automatically”



Reality:



Courts interpret and apply laws within legal limits.



PROPAGANDA LIE #14: “The people have no power”



Reality:



This is the most dangerous lie of all.



Because once people believe they have no power, they stop using:



courts



lawful remedies



due process



legal rights



And that is where the real loss happens.



THE REAL RISK



The real danger is not authority.



It is confusion.



When people:



abandon real legal tools



rely on incorrect theories



stop using the system



They lose the ability to challenge anything effectively.



FINAL TWO-PUNCH



The system was not erased.



It was buried under misinformation.



And the moment people stop using it, it stops protecting them.



Citizen oversight of power still exists.



Legal remedies still exist.



Accountability tools still exist.



Use them properly — or lose them completely.

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Message JANE SCHARF





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UPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.

Operation Truth And Action Share Storm was started on March 23 and there will be updates every Monday on this operation which aims to inform the public of the shift in governance from democratic to administration governance including to loss of the court system and our civil liberties.

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