🇨🇦 SIR SAMUEL LEONARD TILLEY: THE MAN WHO GAVE CANADA ITS DOMINION 🇨🇦

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Most Canadians have never heard of Sir Samuel Leonard Tilley.



Yet few individuals have had a greater influence on the constitutional identity of our nation.



Tilley was one of the Fathers of Confederation and the man who proposed that the new nation be established as the Dominion of Canada.



Born on May 8, 1818, in Gagetown, New Brunswick, Tilley was the son of a Loyalist family whose roots in British North America stretched back to the aftermath of the American Revolution.



Unlike many political leaders of his era, Tilley did not receive a university education. He trained as a pharmacist and operated a successful drugstore in Saint John, New Brunswick.



Through hard work, self-education, business experience, and community involvement, he developed a reputation for intelligence, integrity, and public service.



Tilley entered public life in 1850 when he was elected to the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick.



Over the next four decades he would serve his province and country in numerous senior positions.



He served as Premier of New Brunswick from 1861 to 1865 and again from 1865 to 1867, helping guide the province through the critical years leading to Confederation.



Tilley attended the Charlottetown Conference in 1864 and the Quebec Conference later that year, where the foundations of modern Canada were negotiated.



He became one of the strongest advocates for Confederation and played a key role in persuading New Brunswick to join the union.



It was during these discussions that Tilley proposed that the new nation be established as the Dominion of Canada.



His inspiration came from Psalm 72:8:



“He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the earth.”



Tilley believed this passage perfectly captured the vision of a new nation stretching across the northern half of North America.



His proposal was accepted.



The Constitution Act, 1867 established:



“One Dominion under the Name of Canada.”



These were not accidental words.



They were carefully chosen by the founders of Confederation and enacted into the Constitution of the country.



What many Canadians do not realize is that this constitutional wording remains in the Constitution Act, 1867 today.



The constitutional provision establishing the Dominion of Canada has never been repealed.



No constitutional amendment removed the word Dominion from section 3 of the Constitution Act, 1867.



Following Confederation, Tilley served in the federal Cabinet under Canada’s first Prime Minister, John A. Macdonald.



He held several important portfolios, including Customs and Finance, helping shape the economic foundations of the young nation.



In 1873 he was appointed Lieutenant Governor of New Brunswick, serving until 1878.



He later returned to federal politics and continued serving Canada until his retirement.



In total, Tilley spent approximately forty years in public service, making him one of the most experienced and influential public figures of Canada’s founding generation.



His contributions were recognized throughout the British Empire.



In 1879 he was knighted by Queen Victoria and became Sir Samuel Leonard Tilley.



The importance of the word Dominion was recognized throughout much of Canadian history.



For more than a century, July 1 was officially celebrated as Dominion Day.



School children learned about Dominion Day.



Government publications referred to Dominion Day.



Generations of Canadians understood that Confederation marked the creation of the Dominion of Canada.



The influence of Tilley’s vision extends even further.



Canada’s national motto, A Mari Usque Ad Mare — “From Sea to Sea” — comes from the very same biblical passage that inspired Tilley to propose the Dominion of Canada.



That motto remains on Canada’s coat of arms today.



Every time Canadians see the national motto, they are seeing a reminder of the biblical passage that inspired one of the most important constitutional designations in Canadian history.



Sir Samuel Leonard Tilley died on June 25, 1896, at the age of 78.



Today he is remembered as a Father of Confederation, a provincial premier, a federal cabinet minister, a lieutenant governor, and the man who gave Canada its Dominion.



More than 150 years later, the constitutional words adopted at Confederation remain exactly where the founders placed them:



“One Dominion under the Name of Canada.”



Perhaps it is time that more Canadians learned the story of the man who put those words there.

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