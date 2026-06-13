In 1921, working alongside medical student Charles Best at the University of Toronto, Banting helped isolate insulin, a discovery that transformed diabetes from a fatal disease into a manageable condition. Before insulin, a diagnosis of Type 1 diabetes was often a death sentence. Today, millions of people around the world owe their lives to this remarkable Canadian achievement.

Banting’s commitment was never about personal wealth. Rather than seeking to profit from the discovery, he and his colleagues sold the patent to the University of Toronto for just one dollar, believing that this life-saving treatment should be available to humanity, not controlled for private gain.

During the Second World War, Banting once again served his country by conducting medical research for the military until his untimely death in an aircraft crash in 1941.

His legacy is one of service, sacrifice, and scientific excellence.

He demonstrated that one determined individual, guided by compassion and perseverance, can change the lives of countless others.

🇨🇦 Why We Remember Him

✔ Co-discovered insulin in 1921.

✔ Awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1923.

✔ Chose public benefit over personal fortune.

✔ Saved and continues to save millions of lives worldwide.

✔ Exemplified the Canadian spirit of innovation and service.

“Great nations are built not only by soldiers and statesmen, but also by those whose discoveries relieve suffering and improve the human condition.”

Today we honour Sir Frederick Banting, a true Canadian hero whose legacy continues to bring hope and life to people around the world.

🇨🇦 Lest we forget the Canadians whose achievements have blessed all of humanity.

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