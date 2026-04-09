Sign-up to get involved with the Grand Jury on Treason and why

TREASON IN CANADA: Why Citizens Are Now Calling a Grand Jury

🎥 WATCH AND SHARE: 🎥 https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1wq2oQp23KoyulayXgvzeVJaQORmkP7gV26mdZJb0BZc/edit?usp=sharing

Over the past several years Canadians have witnessed a series of attempts to reshape how the country is governed. Each time a major shift away from democratic control appeared to be taking place, something intervened and stopped it.

But today a far more serious development has emerged — one that raises the gravest question a country can face:

treason against the state.

The First Attempt: Rule Through the Public Health System

During the COVID period Canada experienced an unprecedented expansion of government power through the public health system.

Emergency orders replaced normal parliamentary debate.

Mandates were issued that affected:

• employment

• travel

• medical autonomy

• access to public life

At the same time, global governance bodies — including the World Health Organization (WHO) — were proposing international frameworks that critics warned could allow global public-health authorities to direct national policy.

Many Canadians believed the country was drifting toward rule by public health decree rather than parliamentary process.

The Event That Stopped It: The Truckers Convoy

Then something unexpected happened.

In early 2022, the Truckers Convoy and the massive public support that followed disrupted that trajectory.

Regardless of how one viewed the protest itself, the political effect was undeniable.

Within months:

• mandates began collapsing

• emergency measures ended

• the political appetite for sweeping pandemic powers disappeared

The convoy represented a moment when ordinary citizens intervened in the direction of the country.

For many observers, it stopped what they saw as the first attempt to shift Canada toward administrative rule through the public health system.

Millions of Canadians watched as truck drivers and citizens from across the country travelled to Ottawa and other cities to protest mandates and emergency powers that had been imposed through administrative authority.

For weeks the issue of mandates and government power dominated national discussion.

Whatever one’s opinion of the convoy itself, its impact on the political landscape was clear. The protest forced a national debate about the limits of government authority and the role of citizens in defending democratic decision-making.

Shortly after these events:

• mandates across the country were withdrawn

• emergency measures ended

• the political momentum behind pandemic governance collapsed

The convoy demonstrated something fundamental about democratic societies.

When citizens act collectively, they can alter the direction of their country.

The Second Attempt: Transferring Power from Parliament to the Courts

After the pandemic emergency powers faded, another structural shift began to appear.

This shift involved moving political authority away from Parliament and into the courts.

In a parliamentary democracy like Canada, the elected legislature is supposed to be the central place where laws are debated, shaped, and enacted.

Members of Parliament are elected by citizens to represent them and to make national policy decisions through open democratic debate.

However, there was growing concern that major policy decisions were increasingly being pushed into the judicial system rather than decided by Parliament itself.

When courts become the primary arena for resolving political questions, the nature of governance changes.

Instead of laws being shaped through democratic debate among elected representatives, decisions begin to emerge through judicial rulings and legal interpretation.

Critics warned that if this trend continued, Canada could gradually shift toward a system where courts effectively governed large areas of public policy.

Such a transformation would mean that major national questions would no longer be determined primarily through parliamentary debate and democratic elections.

Instead they would be shaped through litigation and judicial decision-making.

This is what many observers described as the risk of an administrative judicial state — where courts become the central decision-makers in areas traditionally governed by Parliament.

If that shift had continued unchecked, the structure of Canadian democracy itself could have been altered.

But this second transformation was stopped.

Members of Parliament recognized the implications of transferring legislative authority away from Parliament and resisted the movement toward judicial governance.

Through political pressure and parliamentary action, the attempt to shift governing authority away from the legislature was halted.

Once again, a major structural change in the way Canada was governed had been interrupted.

The Third Shift: The Rise of a Digital Administrative State

Today a third transformation appears to be underway.

This time the change is not being driven primarily through public health powers or through the courts.

Instead it is emerging through the steady construction of digital administrative governance systems.

These systems rely on centralized data, automated enforcement mechanisms, and digital identity frameworks that can allow regulatory authority to operate continuously through technological systems rather than through traditional democratic processes.

Policies and initiatives now being discussed or implemented involve:

• digital identity systems

• centralized digital credentials

• integrated data governance platforms

• automated regulatory enforcement

• administrative penalty regimes that operate outside traditional courts

These developments represent a major structural shift in how authority can be exercised.

Traditional democratic systems rely on visible political decisions, parliamentary debate, and publicly accountable enforcement.

Digital governance systems, by contrast, allow regulatory authority to operate through technological infrastructure.

When authority is embedded in digital systems, enforcement can occur automatically.

Rules can be applied through algorithms.

Access to services can be controlled through digital credentials.

Compliance can be monitored through integrated data systems.

In such a system, authority does not always appear as a visible political decision.

Instead it can operate quietly through administrative mechanisms built into technological platforms.

Many observers warn that if such systems are constructed without strong democratic oversight, they can gradually produce what is sometimes described as a digital administrative state.

In such a system:

• enforcement becomes automated

• regulatory decisions can occur without open hearings

• administrative penalties can replace traditional court processes

• digital credentials can control access to services and participation in society

Unlike earlier shifts in governance, this transformation does not occur through a single dramatic political event.

It unfolds gradually through policy changes, regulatory frameworks, and technological systems.

Because it develops step by step, it often receives far less public attention than more visible political conflicts.

Yet the long-term implications for democratic governance can be profound.

And today, as this transformation unfolds, many public officials remain silent.

National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP)



FINDS TREASON

The findings of the National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) June 3, 2024 report raise one of the most serious national security concerns a country can face.

The report confirms that certain elected officials knowingly participated in or were complicit with foreign interference operations against Canada’s democratic system.

When individuals entrusted with public office collaborate with or assist foreign powers in undermining the nation’s sovereignty or democratic processes, the conduct falls within the very definition of treason against the state.

The gravity of such findings cannot be overstated: in any functioning constitutional system, allegations of this magnitude demand immediate investigation, identification of those responsible, and prosecution under the law.

Citizens are now calling a Grand Jury to investigate and hold accountable those who have committed treason.

Below you can find out how you can help.

We are compiling a list of persons who are willing to sit on the grand jury and those who are willing to organize this operation.

The Grand Jury will operate completely independent of the Government and the Grand Jury findings are binding on the Government.

About the Citizens’ Grand Jury on Treason

The Citizens’ Grand Jury is a community-based oversight body rooted in the common law tradition.

Historically, grand juries existed so that ordinary citizens—not government officials—could investigate serious wrongdoing and decide whether charges should proceed.

The purpose of this initiative is to restore that principle of citizen oversight and accountability.

A grand jury is not a protest group, and it is not a political organization.

It is an investigative body of citizens that examines evidence and determines whether there are grounds to initiate legal proceedings.

Who Can Register

To be placed in the pool of potential jurors, you must:

• Be a Canadian citizen

• Be 18 years of age or older

• Have no criminal record

People who meet these requirements may volunteer to be placed on the potential juror list.

How Jurors Are Selected

Grand jurors are not chosen by organizers or leaders.

Instead:

• Names are placed in a pool of eligible volunteers

• When a grand jury is convened, jurors are selected randomly from that pool

• The process is designed to ensure independence and fairness

This random selection ensures that the grand jury remains a body of ordinary citizens, not a controlled group.

Privacy and Protection of Jurors

The identity of grand jurors is kept private.

This protects jurors from:

• political pressure

• outside influence

• intimidation

The integrity of the process depends on jurors being able to examine evidence freely and independently.

What Happens if You Are Selected

If selected as a grand juror, your role will be to participate in an evidence-review and investigation process.

Grand jurors may:

• hear testimony

• review documents and evidence

• question witnesses

• examine whether wrongdoing may have occurred

Grand juries traditionally have subpoena power.

Grand Jury Subpoena Power

A Grand Jury has subpoena power.

This means the grand jury itself has the authority to compel witnesses and evidence necessary for its investigation.

Through this power the grand jury can require a person to:

• appear before the grand jury and give testimony

• produce documents, records, or other evidence relevant to the investigation

This power allows a grand jury to gather evidence directly rather than relying only on what authorities choose to provide.

Through subpoena power the grand jury can:

• compel testimony from witnesses

• require production of documents and records

• obtain communications and other evidence relevant to the investigation

• investigate actions of public officials or institutions connected to the matter under investigation

This investigative authority allows the grand jury to uncover facts that might otherwise remain hidden.

The Investigation Process

Grand juries investigate matters where there are credible concerns of serious wrongdoing.

During an investigation jurors will:

• review evidence presented to them

• hear testimony from witnesses

• determine whether sufficient grounds exist for further legal action.

The grand jury does not decide guilt or innocence.

Its role is to determine whether there is enough evidence to move forward with charges or formal findings.

Indictments and Presentments

At the end of an investigation, a grand jury may issue one of two outcomes:

Indictment

An indictment is a formal finding that there is sufficient evidence to charge a person with a criminal offence.

This means the grand jury can lay charges and move the matter forward to a public trial where guilt or innocence will be determined.

Presentment

A presentment is a public report issued by the grand jury identifying:

• evidence of wrongdoing

• misconduct by officials or institutions

• matters requiring further legal action or public attention

Presentments historically allowed citizens to expose corruption or abuse of power even where prosecutors refused to act.

Why Citizen Participation Matters

The grand jury was historically one of the strongest safeguards against abuse of power.

It placed the authority to initiate serious investigations in the hands of the people themselves.

By registering, you are volunteering to be part of a citizen oversight system designed to uphold accountability and the rule of law.

How You Can Help

Register to be placed on the list for potential grand jury duty or to assist in organizing the grand jury:

https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

You can sign up to:

• be placed on the list for potential grand jury duty

• assist in organizing the grand jury initiative

• support the investigation effort

You may also support the work through donations or organizational assistance:

grandjuryrising@yahoo.com

LINK TO THE NSICOP REPORT

https://www.nsicop-cpsnr.ca/reports/rp-2024-06-03/special-report-foreign-interference.pdf

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Message JANE SCHARF

*******************************************

FOR INFO ON BILL S-206 Digital ID including templates for letters to MP’s and and Standing Comittee submissions grandjuryrising.ca/digitalprison

✅ Digital ID for Dummies: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1iIXAT3WZSWeEvfgLUqgbOk4XlF5mm9Vg39PE7Grsp2g/edit?usp=sharing

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison

https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here:

https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 MORE INFORMATION ON TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/truthandactonshareclub

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB

Email liaisonjane@gmail.com — subject: “join share club.”

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.