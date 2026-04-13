Should Party Switching Be Examined? (Is This Foreign Interference and Treason?) A Case for Transparency and Public Confidence

🎥 WATCH AND SHARE: https://docs.google.com/videos/d/17cLadO-peOZDxJAq8WI0YnzWAtMSAScGlnd1r-dq-7A/edit?usp=sharing

In Canada’s parliamentary system, elected representatives are free to change political affiliation.

This practice—often called “crossing the floor”—is legal and occurs within institutions like the House of Commons of Canada.

In some cases, it reflects genuine changes in belief, constituency interests, or leadership disagreements.

But legality alone does not end the conversation.

In a democratic society grounded in the rule of law, public confidence depends not only on lawful conduct, but on visible integrity and accountability.

When elected officials change parties—especially in ways that affect the balance of power—it is reasonable for citizens to ask:

Was this decision entirely free, transparent, and based on public interest?

⸻

Recent Floor Crossings to the Liberal Party

In the past year, there has been a noticeable cluster of MPs crossing to the Liberal Party.

From the Conservative Party:

• Chris d’Entremont → Liberal (Nov 2025)



• Michael Ma → Liberal (Dec 2025)



• Matt Jeneroux → Liberal (Feb 2026)



• Marilyn Gladu → Liberal (Apr 2026)

From the NDP:

• Lori Idlout → Liberal (Mar 2026)

These moves occurred within a relatively short timeframe and had the potential to influence the balance of power in Parliament.

This list is presented as fact only.

No allegations—only the importance of transparency.

⸻

The Principle at Stake: Public Trust

Elected officials are entrusted with authority on behalf of the public.

Their decisions—particularly those that can shift legislative outcomes—carry significant weight.

Even without any allegation, patterns like this raise important questions:

• Are there sufficient safeguards to ensure decisions are free from improper influence?



• Do current oversight mechanisms provide enough transparency?



• Are Canadians given clear explanations when such decisions occur?

These are not accusations.

They are questions of democratic accountability.

⸻

Existing Legal Protections

Canada already has laws to address improper influence under the Criminal Code:

• Section 120 – Bribery of officers



• Section 121 – Frauds on the government



• Section 122 – Breach of trust by a public officer

These provisions ensure that public office must be exercised in the public interest—not for private gain or improper pressure.

⸻

The Role of Independent Examination

A key question is how to maintain confidence before concerns arise—not only after.

Canada relies on:

• Ethics commissioners



• Parliamentary oversight



• Courts and judicial review

Historically, common-law traditions also recognized citizen oversight mechanisms, including the concept of a grand jury—citizens examining whether serious matters warrant further action.

Public confidence is strongest when independent scrutiny is possible.

⸻

Why Transparency Matters

The issue is not whether party switching is legal—it is.

The issue is whether the public has enough information to trust that each decision is made freely and properly.

Transparency can include:

• Clear public explanations from elected officials



• Disclosure of conflicts of interest



• Strong, visible oversight

When these are present, confidence grows.

When they are absent, uncertainty can arise—even where no wrongdoing exists.

⸻

A Constructive Path Forward

This is not a call for accusation.

It is a call for clarity and confidence.

A healthy democracy benefits from:

• Open discussion



• Ongoing review of safeguards



• Public understanding of institutional practices

Exploring stronger transparency or independent review mechanisms is a legitimate and constructive step.

⸻

Conclusion

Party switching is legal and will remain part of parliamentary democracy.

But so too must be:

Accountability.



Openness.



Public trust.

The question is not whether to restrict lawful political choices.

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Message JANE SCHARF

*******************************************

SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

ADD YOUR NAME TO THE GRAND JURY POOL IF YOU WiSH TO BE CHOSEN TO BE ON THE GRAND JURY.

AND OR ADD YOUR NAME TO BE AN ORGANIZER

grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

To make the Grand Jury a success

You can contribute by:

Adding your name to the Grand Jury Pool as a potential juror Add you name as organizer Provide information on treason for evidence Donations for operating expences can be sent to grandjuryrising@yahoo.com

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

📣 MORE INFORMATION ON TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/truthandactonshareclub

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB

Email liaisonjane@gmail.com — subject: “join share club.”

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.

Donations for operating expenses can be sent to grandjuryrising@yahoo.com