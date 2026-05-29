🇨🇦 SAVE CANADA TO-DO LIST 🇨🇦 You do not need to be a politician, lawyer, judge, journalist, or wealthy donor to help save Canada.

The future of Canada will be determined by ordinary citizens who choose to become informed, engaged, courageous, and active in their communities.

🇨🇦 SHOW YOUR CANADIAN PRIDE

☐ Fly a Canadian flag at your home.

☐ Display a Canadian flag on your vehicle.

☐ Wear Canadian symbols with pride.

☐ Celebrate Canadian history and heritage.

☐ Share positive stories about Canada and Canadians.

☐ Support Canadian traditions, culture, and community events.

📚 LEARN YOUR RIGHTS AND RESPONSIBILITIES

☐ Read the Canadian Bill of Rights.

☐ Learn the principles of common law.

☐ Learn the importance of due process.

☐ Learn how Canada’s constitutional system works.

☐ Learn the difference between rights, privileges, policies, and permissions.

☐ Learn how government institutions are supposed to function.

☐ Learn the role of juries in protecting liberty.

☐ Learn the role of Grand Juries in citizen oversight and accountability.

☐ Learn Canada’s legal and constitutional history.

👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 TEACH OTHERS

☐ Teach your children about citizenship and civic responsibility.

☐ Teach your family what you learn.

☐ Teach your friends what you learn.

☐ Share educational articles and videos.

☐ Host kitchen-table discussions.

☐ Encourage others to study issues for themselves.

☐ Help build an informed and engaged citizenry.

🎯 BECOME RESISTANT TO PROPAGANDA

☐ Learn how propaganda techniques work.

☐ Learn how fear can be used to manipulate public opinion.

☐ Learn how emotional messaging can override critical thinking.

☐ Verify information before sharing it.

☐ Read multiple sources before forming conclusions.

☐ Learn the difference between facts, opinions, assumptions, and speculation.

☐ Develop strong critical thinking skills.

☐ Ask questions when claims do not make sense.

☐ Challenge misinformation respectfully and with evidence.

☐ Remain calm during periods of fear and uncertainty.

☐ Encourage independent thinking.

☐ Focus on truth rather than personalities.

☐ Share truthful and well-sourced information.

☐ Refuse to spread rumours or unverified claims.

🏛️ PARTICIPATE IN DEMOCRACY

☐ Vote in every election.

☐ Encourage others to vote.

☐ Attend municipal council meetings.

☐ Attend school board meetings.

☐ Attend public consultations and town halls.

☐ Contact your MP, MPP, councillors, and other elected representatives.

☐ Ask public officials direct questions.

☐ Hold elected officials accountable for their decisions.

☐ Support transparency and accountability in government.

🤝 STRENGTHEN YOUR COMMUNITY

☐ Volunteer in your community.

☐ Help seniors and vulnerable people.

☐ Support local businesses.

☐ Support Canadian farmers and producers.

☐ Join community organizations.

☐ Build strong local networks.

☐ Encourage neighbour helping neighbour.

☐ Create stronger community bonds.

🕊️ STAND FOR TRUTH AND JUSTICE

☐ Speak the truth respectfully.

☐ Defend fairness and due process.

☐ Stand peacefully against injustice.

☐ Support lawful and constitutional solutions to problems.

☐ Refuse to be divided by race, religion, language, region, or political party.

☐ Treat fellow Canadians with dignity and respect.

☐ Remain hopeful and constructive.

☐ Lead by example.

🙏 PERSONAL RESPONSIBILITY

☐ Live with integrity.

☐ Keep your word.

☐ Be honest.

☐ Be informed.

☐ Be courageous.

☐ Be respectful.

☐ Be involved.

☐ Never surrender your responsibility as a citizen.

☐ Pray for Canada and its people.

🇨🇦 TRUTH IS OUR POWER 🇨🇦

Truth does not require force.

Truth does not require censorship.

Truth does not require propaganda.

An informed people are difficult to manipulate.

A courageous people are difficult to intimidate.

A united people are difficult to divide.

Canada’s future will not be decided only in Parliament.

It will be decided in homes, communities, churches, workplaces, schools, community halls, and neighbourhoods across this nation.

One informed citizen.

One family.

One community.

One truth at a time.

🇨🇦 TRUTH IS OUR POWER. 🇨🇦

Message JANE SCHARF

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.