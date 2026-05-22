🇨🇦 RIGHTEOUSNESS AND JUSTICE 🇨🇦 The Historic Moral Foundation of the RCMP — And What Happens When It Is Lost

Friday Canadian Civics Lesson

The historic motto and moral tradition associated with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was never intended to be merely about enforcement power. The institution was built upon a deeper principle:



Law must serve righteousness and justice — not political expediency, fear, ideology, or arbitrary power.



For generations, Canadians viewed the RCMP not simply as a police force, but as a symbol that:



• law was above politics,



• officers served the people under law,



• and justice required moral restraint, integrity, and accountability.



This understanding reflects one of the oldest principles in the Anglo-Canadian legal tradition:



“Righteousness and justice are the foundation of Your throne.”

— Psalm 89:14



Canada’s constitutional and common law heritage emerged from a civilization deeply influenced by:



• biblical morality,



• natural law,



• limits on government power,



• due process,



• protection of life, liberty, and property,



• and equality before the law.



The idea was never:



“power makes right.”



The idea was:



law must answer to justice.



🇨🇦 THE RCMP’S HISTORIC ETHICAL FOUNDATION 🇨🇦



The RCMP’s own public materials and ethical framework repeatedly refer to:



• integrity,



• accountability,



• honesty,



• respect,



• compassion,



• professionalism,



• and service to the public.



The RCMP Core Values include:



• Integrity



• Honesty



• Professionalism



• Compassion



• Respect



• Accountability



The RCMP Act also establishes the force as a body responsible for:



• preserving the peace,



• preventing crime,



• enforcing laws,



• and protecting life and property.



These are not merely administrative duties.



They are moral duties.



Historically, policing in Canada operated under the principle that:



• officers are not servants of politicians,



• officers are not above the law,



• and unlawful orders are not legitimate simply because they come from authority.



This principle traces back through:



• Magna Carta,



• the common law tradition,



• the development of responsible government,



• and post-war international legal standards after World War II.



The lesson learned from history was clear:



A police force without moral restraint becomes an instrument of coercion instead of justice.



🇨🇦 “MAINTIENS LE DROIT” — MAINTAIN THE RIGHT 🇨🇦



The RCMP’s famous motto:



“Maintiens le droit”

(“Maintain the Right”)



is profoundly important.



It does not say:



• “Maintain the government.”



• “Maintain political narratives.”



• “Maintain ideology.”



• “Maintain obedience at all costs.”



It says:



Maintain the Right.



That phrase historically implied:



• maintenance of lawful order,



• maintenance of justice,



• maintenance of constitutional principles,



• and protection of the public from abuse of power.



The concept assumes that there is such a thing as:



• objective justice,



• objective right and wrong,



• and limits on state authority.



🇨🇦 WHEN RIGHTEOUSNESS AND JUSTICE ARE CIRCUMVENTED 🇨🇦



The danger begins when institutions stop asking:



“Is this righteous and lawful?”



and begin asking only:



“Can we enforce it?”



This is how systems become corrupted.



History repeatedly shows that societies lose peace when:



• law becomes detached from morality,



• due process is ignored,



• political pressure overrides justice,



• fear replaces truth,



• and institutions abandon their foundational principles.



Once righteousness and justice are weakened:



• trust collapses,



• legitimacy collapses,



• social cohesion collapses,



• and eventually peace collapses.



Because peace is not maintained by force alone.



Peace depends upon:



• fairness,



• trust,



• accountability,



• equal application of law,



• and confidence that institutions are acting honourably.



Without those things, societies enter instability.



🇨🇦 THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN PEACE AND CONTROL 🇨🇦



There is a major difference between:



peace,



and



imposed compliance.



A population can appear quiet while:



• rights are violated,



• dissent is suppressed,



• fear dominates public discourse,



• and institutions act without accountability.



That is not genuine peace.



True peace requires justice.



That principle is deeply rooted in Western legal civilization.



Throughout history, many legal scholars, judges, and philosophers recognized that:



law divorced from morality eventually becomes tyranny.



🇨🇦 THE RCMP AND PUBLIC TRUST 🇨🇦



Public trust in policing depends on one central belief:



Officers will uphold justice even when under pressure.



When the public believes:



• laws are selectively enforced,



• political influence exists,



• or rights are treated unequally,



confidence erodes rapidly.



The strength of a constitutional society is not measured by:



how aggressively authority can act,



but by:



how carefully power restrains itself.



That restraint is what separates:



constitutional order,



from



arbitrary rule.



🇨🇦 WHY PEACE DEPENDS ON RIGHTEOUSNESS AND JUSTICE 🇨🇦



The image of the broken crown and the words:



“No Justice, No Peace”



reflect a timeless principle.



If righteousness and justice are removed:



• institutions lose legitimacy,



• authority loses moral foundation,



• citizens lose trust,



• and peace becomes fragile.



Scripture repeatedly connects justice with peace:



“The work of righteousness shall be peace.”

— Isaiah 32:17



A nation cannot preserve long-term peace through:



• propaganda,



• coercion,



• censorship,



• or fear.



Peace survives only where:



• truth is protected,



• justice is upheld,



• corruption is restrained,



• and institutions remain accountable to law and morality.



🇨🇦 THE KEY TO RESTORATION 🇨🇦



The restoration of public trust does not begin with:



• greater force,



• greater surveillance,



• or greater control.



It begins with:



• righteousness,



• accountability,



• transparency,



• equal justice,



• and moral courage.



That is the true meaning behind:



“The Key to Restoration.”



Without righteousness and justice:



peace eventually disappears.



With them:



a free and lawful society can endure.

Leave a comment

Message JANE SCHARF





*******************************************



SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.



The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants



While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.



Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me



To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials • Security and logistical support



May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee



To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up



For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me



SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

********************************************

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206



✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8



📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club



Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.