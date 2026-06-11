How the Federal Gun Ban Reached Canada’s Highest Court — and Why Section 1(a) of the Canadian Bill of Rights May Finally Get Its

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https://docs.google.com/document/d/1E3YrY5WIAvG6cy3OIeNwnfdIfQ2bqE9kJPwMcUpafEY/edit?usp=sharing

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Background: The Order in Council That Started It All

On May 1, 2020, the Trudeau government issued Order in Council SOR/2020-96, instantly prohibiting more than 1,500 models of firearms that had, until that moment, been lawfully owned, used, and sold by hundreds of thousands of licensed, RCMP-vetted Canadian citizens.

The ban was announced days after the Nova Scotia mass shooting and was enacted by cabinet regulation, bypassing Parliament entirely.

There was:

• No public consultation

• No prepublication in the Canada Gazette

• No legislative debate

The firearms targeted were immediately relabelled “assault-style,” a term with no legal definition in Canadian law.

Among them were the AR-15, the Ruger Mini-14, and the Maccabee Defense SLR—a rifle designed and manufactured in Canada specifically to comply with Canadian firearms law, yet prohibited overnight.

The list has since grown to more than 2,500 models and variants, with government estimates placing the cost of the buyback program at well over $1 billion.

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Within weeks, the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), together with individual owners, competitive shooters, and firearms businesses, filed an application for judicial review in the Federal Court.

That filing launched a six-year legal battle that has now reached the Supreme Court of Canada.

Along the way, it raised a constitutional question both lower courts largely sidestepped:

Can the federal government seize lawfully acquired private property by executive regulation, without due process, consistent with the Canadian Bill of Rights?

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The Applicants

The lead applicant is the Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights (CCFR), Canada’s largest firearms advocacy organization.

Joining the challenge are:

• CEO Rod Giltaca

• Ryan Steacy, six-time DCRA National Service Rifle Champion

• Maccabee Defense Inc.

• Wolverine Supplies Ltd.

Together they represent:

• A national advocacy organization

• A competitive athlete

• A Canadian manufacturer

• A rural small business

Their challenge is funded by more than 100,000 Canadian firearms owners.

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The Legal Challenge: Three Pillars

1. Ultra Vires — Exceeding Statutory Authority

The applicants argue that Cabinet exceeded the authority delegated to it under s.117.15 of the Criminal Code by prohibiting firearms that are plainly reasonable for hunting and sporting purposes.

If Cabinet exceeded its delegated authority, the regulation is ultra vires and invalid.

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2. Unlawful Sub-Delegation to the RCMP

The applicants argue that the government effectively delegated law-making authority to the RCMP through the Firearms Reference Table (FRT), allowing administrative reclassification to function as prohibition without the regulatory process Parliament prescribed.

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3. The Canadian Bill of Rights

The applicants advanced Charter arguments under sections 7, 8, 11, 15 and 26.

But the argument with potentially the greatest long-term significance rests on Section 1(a) of the Canadian Bill of Rights.

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The Forgotten Instrument: Section 1(a)

Unlike the Charter, the Canadian Bill of Rights expressly protects:

“The right of the individual to… enjoyment of property, and the right not to be deprived thereof except by due process of law.”

This protection remains the only federal statutory guarantee of property rights in Canada.

The applicants argue that Canadians lawfully acquired billions of dollars in property that was prohibited overnight:

• Without legislation passed by Parliament

• Without notice

• Without hearings

• Without individual adjudication of rights

If that does not engage Section 1(a), it is difficult to imagine what would.

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The Authorson Constraint

The leading Supreme Court case is Authorson v. Canada (2003).

However, there is a crucial distinction.

Authorson involved an Act of Parliament.

The firearms ban involves a Governor in Council regulation—subordinate legislation created under delegated authority.

That distinction may prove decisive.

If delegated executive action exceeds statutory authority, the due process protections of Section 1(a) may operate differently than they did in Authorson.

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Federal Court (2023)

Justice Catherine Kane dismissed all claims.

The court held:

• Cabinet acted within its authority.

• The Firearms Reference Table is merely administrative.

• Charter claims failed.

• Bill of Rights claims failed.

Most controversially, the Court stated:

“The Governor in Council does not owe a duty of procedural fairness to individual firearm owners…”

That conclusion lies at the heart of the appeal.

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Federal Court of Appeal (2025)

The appeal was unanimously dismissed.

The Court again rejected the ultra vires argument and gave only limited treatment to the Bill of Rights issue.

According to the CCFR, the lower courts effectively concluded that the statutory protections Parliament enacted to prevent executive overreach provide little practical constraint.

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The Supreme Court of Canada

On March 19, 2026, the Supreme Court granted leave to appeal.

The appeal raises important questions concerning:

• The limits of delegated executive authority.

• Undefined criminal standards.

• Rule of law.

• Due process.

The federal government immediately extended the firearms amnesty until 90 days after the Supreme Court issues its judgment, acknowledging that the litigation remains unresolved.

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Why Section 1(a) Matters

The ultra vires issue may decide the case.

But Section 1(a) could prove even more significant.

If Canadians cannot rely upon the Canadian Bill of Rights to protect property from executive seizure without notice or hearing, then it becomes difficult to identify any circumstance where that protection has practical force.

Conversely, if the Supreme Court affirms that Section 1(a) constrains executive action, Canada may, for the first time in over sixty years, have a meaningful federal property rights guarantee.

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This Is Bigger Than Firearms

As Rod Giltaca observed:

“Canadians think this is about guns. It’s about a lot more than guns. It’s about a battle over good governance and the basic right to truly own something that belongs to you.”

The case asks whether Cabinet may extinguish lawfully acquired property by regulation alone, without Parliament, without hearings, and without meaningful judicial review.

The answer will extend far beyond firearms.

It may define the future of property rights and executive power in Canada.

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Conclusion

The CCFR’s six-year journey to the Supreme Court is about more than one regulation.

It asks whether Section 1(a) of the Canadian Bill of Rights remains a living protection—or merely forgotten words on paper.

If the Supreme Court chooses to address the issue directly, its decision may become one of the most important property rights rulings in Canadian history.

The hearing is expected between January and April 2027.

Canadians who believe in the rule of law, limits on executive power, and protection against arbitrary government action should be paying close attention.

Case: Canadian Coalition for Firearm Rights et al. v. Attorney General of Canada

SCC Docket: 41859 (leave granted March 19, 2026)

Lower Court Decisions:

• 2023 FC 1419 (Kane J.)

• 2025 FCA 82 (de Montigny CJ.