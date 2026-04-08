Power of Attorney POA: Your Interests vs. Institutional Control (Ontario)

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This is not paperwork.
This is who has control over your body, your treatment, and whether you live or die when you cannot speak.
Lose Capacity — Lose Control
If you are unconscious, injured, or declared incapable:
You are no longer the decision-maker
You do not consent
You do not refuse
You do not control what happens next
Someone else does.
And if you have not put a Power of Attorney in place:
you did not choose who that is.
No Power of Attorney = You Didn’t Choose Who Controls You
Without a Power of Attorney:
You did not choose your decision-maker
You did not define your limits
You did not secure anyone whose only duty is to you
So decisions are made by whoever holds legal authority at that moment—
people accountable to institutional priorities, policies, and risk—not to your individual interests.
What the Law Actually Allows
Under the Health Care Consent Act:
If you lose capacity:
A Substitute Decision-Maker (SDM) gives or refuses consent in your place
That SDM can:
Agree to treatment
Refuse treatment
Withdraw treatment already started
This Includes Life-Sustaining Treatment
A decision-maker can refuse or withdraw:
Ventilators
Feeding tubes
Other life-support measures
This is confirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada in
Cuthbertson v. Rasouli
It Also Includes Medication Decisions
When capacity is lost:
A Substitute Decision-Maker can consent to medications in your place.
This can include:
Powerful sedatives
Antipsychotic medications
Other drugs that significantly affect cognition, behaviour, and bodily function
Forced Medication Can Occur in Hospital Settings
In both general hospitals and psychiatric facilities:
If you are declared incapable with respect to treatment:
Medication can be administered based on substitute consent rather than your own.
This can include:
Sedating medications
Psychiatric medications
Medications administered over objection when authorized through the legal substitute decision-making framework.
What That Means in Plain Terms
If you lose capacity:
You are not making decisions
Someone else decides whether treatment continues
Someone else may consent to medications for you
And those decisions:
can determine whether you live or die
Do Not Confuse This With Protection
The law says:
Your prior wishes must be followed
Or decisions must be made in your “best interests”
But:
You are not there to enforce that
Someone else interprets what that means
The system proceeds based on that interpretation
This Is Where the Real Risk Exists
The system will say:
“Decisions were made in the patient’s best interest.”
But if you are not the one deciding:
you are relying on others to define what that means
Your Voice Can Be Replaced
If you have no Power of Attorney:
Someone else gives consent in your place
That person may not fully know your wishes
That person may defer to medical recommendations
That person may be under pressure
And if no one pushes back:
decisions move forward
Do Not Ignore Potential Motivations
When you lose capacity:
You are not making decisions
Others are making decisions for you
Those decisions happen inside a system that involves:
Treatment protocols
Resource allocation
Broader health system functions
Including:
Organ donation systems that operate alongside end-of-life care
Why This Raises Serious Concern
When critical decisions are being made:
You are not present to question them
You are not able to refuse
You are not able to verify what is being done
And those decisions can include:
Whether treatment continues
Whether it is stopped
The Point
You do not need to prove intent to understand the risk.
Any system that operates around life-and-death decisions can create motivations that are not centered solely on you as an individual.
Why Power of Attorney Matters Even More
A Power of Attorney for Personal Care:
Gives someone you trust legal authority to act
Allows them to say yes or no
Allows them to refuse or demand treatment
Allows them to challenge decisions immediately
Most importantly:
it ensures the person making decisions is accountable to you
Without It — There Is No Guaranteed Resistance
Without a POA:
Decisions follow institutional pathways
There is no guaranteed advocate with authority
Outcomes are determined by process—not your will
And when it matters most:
you are not the one deciding
Choose Carefully — This Is Not Symbolic
Choose someone who will:
Push back
Ask hard questions
Refuse what you would refuse
Stand firm under pressure
Because when you lose capacity:
they are you in that moment
The Bottom Line
If you lose capacity, someone else can decide whether life-sustaining treatment is continued or stopped.
That decision:
can determine whether you live or die
Someone else may also consent to powerful medications being administered in your place.
A Power of Attorney determines:
whether that person is chosen by you—or not
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