Power of Attorney POA: Your Interests vs. Institutional Control (Ontario)

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This is not paperwork.



This is who has control over your body, your treatment, and whether you live or die when you cannot speak.

Lose Capacity — Lose Control

If you are unconscious, injured, or declared incapable:

You are no longer the decision-maker

You do not consent

You do not refuse

You do not control what happens next

Someone else does.

And if you have not put a Power of Attorney in place:

you did not choose who that is.

No Power of Attorney = You Didn’t Choose Who Controls You

Without a Power of Attorney:

You did not choose your decision-maker

You did not define your limits

You did not secure anyone whose only duty is to you

So decisions are made by whoever holds legal authority at that moment—

people accountable to institutional priorities, policies, and risk—not to your individual interests.

What the Law Actually Allows

Under the Health Care Consent Act:

If you lose capacity:

A Substitute Decision-Maker (SDM) gives or refuses consent in your place

That SDM can:

Agree to treatment

Refuse treatment

Withdraw treatment already started

This Includes Life-Sustaining Treatment

A decision-maker can refuse or withdraw:

Ventilators

Feeding tubes

Other life-support measures

This is confirmed by the Supreme Court of Canada in



Cuthbertson v. Rasouli

It Also Includes Medication Decisions

When capacity is lost:

A Substitute Decision-Maker can consent to medications in your place.

This can include:

Powerful sedatives

Antipsychotic medications

Other drugs that significantly affect cognition, behaviour, and bodily function

Forced Medication Can Occur in Hospital Settings

In both general hospitals and psychiatric facilities:

If you are declared incapable with respect to treatment:

Medication can be administered based on substitute consent rather than your own.

This can include:

Sedating medications

Psychiatric medications

Medications administered over objection when authorized through the legal substitute decision-making framework.

What That Means in Plain Terms

If you lose capacity:

You are not making decisions

Someone else decides whether treatment continues

Someone else may consent to medications for you

And those decisions:

can determine whether you live or die

Do Not Confuse This With Protection

The law says:

Your prior wishes must be followed

Or decisions must be made in your “best interests”

But:

You are not there to enforce that

Someone else interprets what that means

The system proceeds based on that interpretation

This Is Where the Real Risk Exists

The system will say:

“Decisions were made in the patient’s best interest.”

But if you are not the one deciding:

you are relying on others to define what that means

Your Voice Can Be Replaced

If you have no Power of Attorney:

Someone else gives consent in your place

That person may not fully know your wishes

That person may defer to medical recommendations

That person may be under pressure

And if no one pushes back:

decisions move forward

Do Not Ignore Potential Motivations

When you lose capacity:

You are not making decisions

Others are making decisions for you

Those decisions happen inside a system that involves:

Treatment protocols

Resource allocation

Broader health system functions

Including:

Organ donation systems that operate alongside end-of-life care

Why This Raises Serious Concern

When critical decisions are being made:

You are not present to question them

You are not able to refuse

You are not able to verify what is being done

And those decisions can include:

Whether treatment continues

Whether it is stopped

The Point

You do not need to prove intent to understand the risk.

Any system that operates around life-and-death decisions can create motivations that are not centered solely on you as an individual.

Why Power of Attorney Matters Even More

A Power of Attorney for Personal Care:

Gives someone you trust legal authority to act

Allows them to say yes or no

Allows them to refuse or demand treatment

Allows them to challenge decisions immediately

Most importantly:

it ensures the person making decisions is accountable to you

Without It — There Is No Guaranteed Resistance

Without a POA:

Decisions follow institutional pathways

There is no guaranteed advocate with authority

Outcomes are determined by process—not your will

And when it matters most:

you are not the one deciding

Choose Carefully — This Is Not Symbolic

Choose someone who will:

Push back

Ask hard questions

Refuse what you would refuse

Stand firm under pressure

Because when you lose capacity:

they are you in that moment

The Bottom Line

If you lose capacity, someone else can decide whether life-sustaining treatment is continued or stopped.

That decision:

can determine whether you live or die

Someone else may also consent to powerful medications being administered in your place.

A Power of Attorney determines:

whether that person is chosen by you—or not

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