Power, Freedom, and the Responsibility of Citizens

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In times of uncertainty, people begin to ask deeper questions about power—who holds it, how it is used, and whether it serves the public or itself.

Across history, societies have faced moments where citizens felt that institutions were drifting away from their foundational purpose: to protect the rights, freedoms, and dignity of the people.

Today, many are raising concerns about:

Increasing centralization of authority



Expanding surveillance and data collection



Reduced access to courts and due process



Administrative systems replacing open judicial processes



Growing distance between decision-makers and the public

These are not fringe concerns. They are core civic questions.

The Real Issue: Accountability

The central issue is not hidden global plots or unseen rulers—it is accountability.

When systems of governance become complex, layered, and difficult to challenge, a gap can emerge between:

Power exercised, and



Power justified under law

History shows that when this gap widens, citizens begin to lose:

Meaningful oversight



Access to remedies



Confidence in institutions

This is precisely why the rule of law matters.

As affirmed in Roncarelli v. Duplessis, no public official has “absolute and untrammelled” discretion. Power must always be exercised within lawful bounds.

And as emphasized in Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia v. British Columbia, access to the courts is essential—without it, the rule of law itself is threatened.

Why Credibility Matters

If citizens want to challenge power effectively, they must remain grounded in:

Verifiable facts



Established legal principles



Transparent arguments

Relying on exaggerated or unproven claims can:

Discredit legitimate concerns



Distract from real legal issues



Undermine serious efforts for reform

The strongest challenges to authority are not emotional—they are precise, lawful, and evidence-based.

Where Citizens Still Hold Power

Despite growing concerns, citizens retain powerful tools:

The courts



Public advocacy



Lawful assembly



Freedom of expression



Democratic engagement

Canada’s constitutional structure and common law tradition continue to provide avenues to:

Challenge government action



Demand justification for decisions



Expose improper use of authority

A Citizen-Led Response: The Grand Jury Initiative

At a time when many feel that traditional systems are becoming less accessible, a renewed focus is emerging on citizen-led oversight rooted in common law principles—the Grand Jury.

Historically, the Grand Jury was not a tool of the state—it was a safeguard against the state. It existed to ensure that:

Allegations of wrongdoing could be examined independently



Evidence could be reviewed outside of political influence



Citizens—not institutions—had a direct role in oversight

Today, efforts are underway to re-establish a Grand Jury process drawn from the people themselves.

A pool of citizens has already been assembled, and from that pool, a selected group will be chosen to serve as Grand Jurors, with additional participants supporting the process in organizational and research roles.

These Grand Jurors will be tasked with:

Reviewing matters of public concern



Examining evidence and testimony



Bringing transparency to issues that may not be fully addressed through existing channels

How This Helps

This initiative is not about replacing courts—it is about restoring balance.

A properly structured Grand Jury effort can:

Strengthen Accountability

By introducing independent citizen review where trust has weakened. Re-engage the Public

By returning people to an active role in oversight—not merely observers, but participants. Encourage Transparency

By opening discussion and examination of evidence to broader public awareness. Support Lawful Process

When grounded properly, it reinforces—not undermines—the rule of law. Build Organized Civic Action

Those not selected as jurors can still contribute through research, outreach, and support.

The Turning Point

The real danger is not hidden forces.

The real danger is public disengagement.

When people stop:

Asking questions



Demanding transparency



Using legal mechanisms



Participating in civic processes

…power becomes less accountable—not because it is hidden, but because it is unchallenged.

Action Plan: What Citizens Can Do

Instead of speculation, focus on effective, real-world action:

1. Get Informed (Properly)



Use primary sources: legislation, court decisions, official records



Verify claims before sharing



Distinguish between opinion and fact

2. Use the Courts



Support or initiate judicial reviews



Demand due process and procedural fairness



Challenge administrative decisions affecting rights

3. Demand Transparency



File access-to-information requests



Ask officials clear, written questions



Require documented justification

4. Engage Public Officials



Contact MPs, MPPs, and municipal leaders



Ask direct, structured questions



Request clear positions

5. Support the Grand Jury Initiative



Volunteer in support roles (research, outreach, organization)



Assist with public awareness



Help gather and organize information relevant to matters under review

6. Educate Others



Share accurate, sourced information



Avoid sensationalism



Focus on rights and lawful process

7. Build Organized Efforts



Form or join citizen groups focused on accountability



Coordinate lawful advocacy campaigns



Support credible reform initiatives

8. Stay Grounded in Law



Anchor arguments in recognized legal principles



Use case law and constitutional structure



Focus on what can be proven and challenged

Final Thought

Fear can mobilize—but it can also mislead.

Clarity, discipline, and lawful action are far more powerful.

If the goal is to protect freedom, rights, and accountability, the path forward is not through speculation—it is through informed, organized, and credible civic action.

The re-emergence of citizen-led initiatives like the Grand Jury reflects a growing recognition of one simple truth:

Accountability does not maintain itself. It must be exercised—by the people.

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising/grandjurysign-up



For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.

Operation Truth And Action Share Storm was started on March 23 and there will be updates every Monday on this operation which aims to inform the public of the shift in governance from democratic to administration governance including to loss of the court system and our civil liberties.