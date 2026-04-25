🎥 Patti Wood vs The System: Are Some Officials Above the Law?

Patti Wood has two more complaints of abuse of authority: #1 Lead Clerk Tries Shut Down a Filed Case and #2 Attorney General of Ontario Filed a Motion Arguing Prosecutors Are Above Judicial Review

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Ontario, Canada — A Serious Rule of Law Concern



These matters raise two distinct but closely connected complaints:



A court clerk shut down a judicial review application after it had already been filed and assigned a court file number, and



The Attorney General of Ontario filed a motion to dismiss that application on the basis that prosecutorial decisions are not subject to judicial review



Together, these actions raise a fundamental question:



Are certain government actors being treated as if their decisions are above the law and beyond review?



Background: A Peaceful Protest and Arrest



Patti Wood was engaged in a peaceful protest on Parliament Hill, in a designated area for lawful demonstration.



There was no allegation of violence or disorder.



Despite this, she was:



arrested



handcuffed



placed into that back of a vehicle



At the time:



The temperature was approximately 26°C



The back of vehicle was closed in and had no air conditioning



Patti Wood suffers from asthma. While confined, she experienced an asthma attack and requested access to her inhaler.



➡️ That request was refused



A Charge That Did Not Stand



She was charged with trespassing.



That charge was later withdrawn, as she was not trespassing.



Despite this:



no hearing was held into her treatment



no accountability process moved forward



No Effective Complaint Process



Patti Wood attempted to seek accountability through available mechanisms:



complaints



reporting channels



requests for investigation



➡️ No authority agreed to take the complaint forward



Private Prosecution: A Lawful Mechanism



Canadian law allows for private prosecutions when authorities decline to act.



Patti Wood used that process to bring the matter before a court.



Crown Intervention Without a Hearing



When the case reached court, the Crown prosecutor exercised its authority under



Criminal Code of Canada Section 579



➡️ The case was stayed



This occurred:



before any evidence was heard



without an evidentiary process



without explanation in open court



Judicial Direction: File a Judicial Review



Patti Wood then brought a motion to proceed.



At that hearing, a judge of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that:



a motion to proceed was not the proper route



the correct legal mechanism was judicial review of the Crown’s decision



the judge explained that the criminal case would not be heard it would only be a review of the crown’s decision.



This was:



clearly stated in court



repeated multiple times



confirmed in a written endorsement



The issue was defined as:



➡️ the lawfulness of the Crown’s decision, not the criminal proceeding itself



Judicial Review Filed and Accepted



Following that direction:



a judicial review application was prepared



it was filed in Ottawa



it was accepted



a court file number was issued



it was served on the Attorney General of Ontario



At that point, the case was properly before the court.



Complaint #1: Lee Clerk Shut Down a Filed Case



After filing, Patti Wood was notified by a court clerk that:



the application was being rejected



the file would be treated as inactive



no further filings would be accepted



This occurred after the case had already been accepted and assigned a file number.



Why This Raises a Serious Legal Issue



Under the



Rules of Civil Procedure Ontario:



➡️ Only a judge has the authority to dismiss or terminate a proceeding



A clerk cannot:



strike a case



override a judge’s direction



prevent access to the court



If a filing is improper, the correct process is:



➡️ to place the matter before a judge



Conflict with Judicial Direction



In this case:



a judge directed judicial review



that direction was followed



the case was accepted



the case was then stopped administratively



➡️ Administrative action appears to override judicial authority



Complaint #2: Motion by the Attorney General of Ontario



The Attorney General of Ontario then filed a motion under



Ontario Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 2.1.01



seeking to dismiss the judicial review.



The position advanced:



That prosecutorial decisions are not subject to judicial review



Why That Position Is Contested in Law



The Supreme Court of Canada has established:



In Krieger v Law Society of Alberta



And R v Nixon



➡️ Prosecutorial discretion is broad—but not absolute



It remains subject to review in cases of:



bad faith



improper purpose



abuse of process



Supreme Court of Canada (2024): Parliament Is Supreme — Not Administrative Actors



In Attorney General v Power, the Supreme Court of Canada reaffirmed a core constitutional principle:



➡️ Parliament is the supreme law-making authority



This has direct consequences:



all authority exercised by the state must flow from law



all actors—courts, prosecutors, and administrators—are bound by that law



no official can elevate their decisions above legal scrutiny



The Court in Power confirmed that:



➡️ state actors can be held accountable when they act outside legal limits



Where This Is Leading: An Administrative System Above the Law



If:



clerks can shut down filed cases, and



prosecutors can claim their decisions cannot be reviewed



then the system shifts toward:



➡️ an administrative structure where decisions are final simply because they are made



In that model:



clerks control access to the courts



prosecutors make unreviewable decisions



judicial oversight is bypassed



The Real Risk



If this position is accepted:



a judge’s direction can be ignored



a filed case can be stopped without judicial order



a Crown decision cannot be challenged



➡️ That is not consistent with the rule of law



Conclusion



This case presents a clear sequence:



A citizen seeks accountability



The case is stopped before evidence is heard



A judge directs judicial review



The application is filed and accepted



A clerk shuts it down



The Attorney General moves to dismiss, claiming no review is available for prosecutors decisions



The Core Principle



In Canada, no public actor—clerk or prosecutor—is above the law



As confirmed by the Supreme Court in Attorney General v. Power (2024):



➡️ authority comes from Parliament and is bounded by law



Administrative actors do not replace the courts.



They do not override judicial authority.



And they do not operate above review

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