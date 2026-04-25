JANE SCHARF

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🎥 Patti Wood vs The System: Are Some Officials Above the Law?

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JANE SCHARF's avatar
JANE SCHARF
Apr 25, 2026

Patti Wood has two more complaints of abuse of authority: #1 Lead Clerk Tries Shut Down a Filed Case and #2 Attorney General of Ontario Filed a Motion Arguing Prosecutors Are Above Judicial Review

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📄 FULL ARTICLE WRITTEN: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1o2nYWnP_9CwcRjogDRoKWIOk4B1q4_7x6sBoUV2xZXE/edit?usp=sharing

Ontario, Canada — A Serious Rule of Law Concern

These matters raise two distinct but closely connected complaints:

A court clerk shut down a judicial review application after it had already been filed and assigned a court file number, and

The Attorney General of Ontario filed a motion to dismiss that application on the basis that prosecutorial decisions are not subject to judicial review

Together, these actions raise a fundamental question:

Are certain government actors being treated as if their decisions are above the law and beyond review?

Background: A Peaceful Protest and Arrest

Patti Wood was engaged in a peaceful protest on Parliament Hill, in a designated area for lawful demonstration.

There was no allegation of violence or disorder.

Despite this, she was:

arrested

handcuffed

placed into that back of a vehicle

At the time:

The temperature was approximately 26°C

The back of vehicle was closed in and had no air conditioning

Patti Wood suffers from asthma. While confined, she experienced an asthma attack and requested access to her inhaler.

➡️ That request was refused

A Charge That Did Not Stand

She was charged with trespassing.

That charge was later withdrawn, as she was not trespassing.

Despite this:

no hearing was held into her treatment

no accountability process moved forward

No Effective Complaint Process

Patti Wood attempted to seek accountability through available mechanisms:

complaints

reporting channels

requests for investigation

➡️ No authority agreed to take the complaint forward

Private Prosecution: A Lawful Mechanism

Canadian law allows for private prosecutions when authorities decline to act.

Patti Wood used that process to bring the matter before a court.

Crown Intervention Without a Hearing

When the case reached court, the Crown prosecutor exercised its authority under

Criminal Code of Canada Section 579

➡️ The case was stayed

This occurred:

before any evidence was heard

without an evidentiary process

without explanation in open court

Judicial Direction: File a Judicial Review

Patti Wood then brought a motion to proceed.

At that hearing, a judge of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that:

a motion to proceed was not the proper route

the correct legal mechanism was judicial review of the Crown’s decision

the judge explained that the criminal case would not be heard it would only be a review of the crown’s decision.

This was:

clearly stated in court

repeated multiple times

confirmed in a written endorsement

The issue was defined as:

➡️ the lawfulness of the Crown’s decision, not the criminal proceeding itself

Judicial Review Filed and Accepted

Following that direction:

a judicial review application was prepared

it was filed in Ottawa

it was accepted

a court file number was issued

it was served on the Attorney General of Ontario

At that point, the case was properly before the court.

Complaint #1: Lee Clerk Shut Down a Filed Case

After filing, Patti Wood was notified by a court clerk that:

the application was being rejected

the file would be treated as inactive

no further filings would be accepted

This occurred after the case had already been accepted and assigned a file number.

Why This Raises a Serious Legal Issue

Under the

Rules of Civil Procedure Ontario:

➡️ Only a judge has the authority to dismiss or terminate a proceeding

A clerk cannot:

strike a case

override a judge’s direction

prevent access to the court

If a filing is improper, the correct process is:

➡️ to place the matter before a judge

Conflict with Judicial Direction

In this case:

a judge directed judicial review

that direction was followed

the case was accepted

the case was then stopped administratively

➡️ Administrative action appears to override judicial authority

Complaint #2: Motion by the Attorney General of Ontario

The Attorney General of Ontario then filed a motion under

Ontario Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 2.1.01

seeking to dismiss the judicial review.

The position advanced:

That prosecutorial decisions are not subject to judicial review

Why That Position Is Contested in Law

The Supreme Court of Canada has established:

In Krieger v Law Society of Alberta

And R v Nixon

➡️ Prosecutorial discretion is broad—but not absolute

It remains subject to review in cases of:

bad faith

improper purpose

abuse of process

Supreme Court of Canada (2024): Parliament Is Supreme — Not Administrative Actors

In Attorney General v Power, the Supreme Court of Canada reaffirmed a core constitutional principle:

➡️ Parliament is the supreme law-making authority

This has direct consequences:

all authority exercised by the state must flow from law

all actors—courts, prosecutors, and administrators—are bound by that law

no official can elevate their decisions above legal scrutiny

The Court in Power confirmed that:

➡️ state actors can be held accountable when they act outside legal limits

Where This Is Leading: An Administrative System Above the Law

If:

clerks can shut down filed cases, and

prosecutors can claim their decisions cannot be reviewed

then the system shifts toward:

➡️ an administrative structure where decisions are final simply because they are made

In that model:

clerks control access to the courts

prosecutors make unreviewable decisions

judicial oversight is bypassed

The Real Risk

If this position is accepted:

a judge’s direction can be ignored

a filed case can be stopped without judicial order

a Crown decision cannot be challenged

➡️ That is not consistent with the rule of law

Conclusion

This case presents a clear sequence:

A citizen seeks accountability

The case is stopped before evidence is heard

A judge directs judicial review

The application is filed and accepted

A clerk shuts it down

The Attorney General moves to dismiss, claiming no review is available for prosecutors decisions

The Core Principle

In Canada, no public actor—clerk or prosecutor—is above the law

As confirmed by the Supreme Court in Attorney General v. Power (2024):

➡️ authority comes from Parliament and is bounded by law

Administrative actors do not replace the courts.

They do not override judicial authority.

And they do not operate above review

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