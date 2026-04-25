🎥 Patti Wood vs The System: Are Some Officials Above the Law?

Patti Wood has two more complaints of abuse of authority: #1 Lead Clerk Tries Shut Down a Filed Case and #2 Attorney General of Ontario Filed a Motion Arguing Prosecutors Are Above Judicial Review
🎥 WATCH & SHARE VIDEO: https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1gA3QD_k2fc9tGLwkLw6dRKPohcWMt_rMnhBNacCHfXM/edit?usp=sharing
📄 FULL ARTICLE WRITTEN: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1o2nYWnP_9CwcRjogDRoKWIOk4B1q4_7x6sBoUV2xZXE/edit?usp=sharing
Ontario, Canada — A Serious Rule of Law Concern
These matters raise two distinct but closely connected complaints:
A court clerk shut down a judicial review application after it had already been filed and assigned a court file number, and
The Attorney General of Ontario filed a motion to dismiss that application on the basis that prosecutorial decisions are not subject to judicial review
Together, these actions raise a fundamental question:
Are certain government actors being treated as if their decisions are above the law and beyond review?
Background: A Peaceful Protest and Arrest
Patti Wood was engaged in a peaceful protest on Parliament Hill, in a designated area for lawful demonstration.
There was no allegation of violence or disorder.
Despite this, she was:
arrested
handcuffed
placed into that back of a vehicle
At the time:
The temperature was approximately 26°C
The back of vehicle was closed in and had no air conditioning
Patti Wood suffers from asthma. While confined, she experienced an asthma attack and requested access to her inhaler.
➡️ That request was refused
A Charge That Did Not Stand
She was charged with trespassing.
That charge was later withdrawn, as she was not trespassing.
Despite this:
no hearing was held into her treatment
no accountability process moved forward
No Effective Complaint Process
Patti Wood attempted to seek accountability through available mechanisms:
complaints
reporting channels
requests for investigation
➡️ No authority agreed to take the complaint forward
Private Prosecution: A Lawful Mechanism
Canadian law allows for private prosecutions when authorities decline to act.
Patti Wood used that process to bring the matter before a court.
Crown Intervention Without a Hearing
When the case reached court, the Crown prosecutor exercised its authority under
Criminal Code of Canada Section 579
➡️ The case was stayed
This occurred:
before any evidence was heard
without an evidentiary process
without explanation in open court
Judicial Direction: File a Judicial Review
Patti Wood then brought a motion to proceed.
At that hearing, a judge of the Ontario Superior Court of Justice ruled that:
a motion to proceed was not the proper route
the correct legal mechanism was judicial review of the Crown’s decision
the judge explained that the criminal case would not be heard it would only be a review of the crown’s decision.
This was:
clearly stated in court
repeated multiple times
confirmed in a written endorsement
The issue was defined as:
➡️ the lawfulness of the Crown’s decision, not the criminal proceeding itself
Judicial Review Filed and Accepted
Following that direction:
a judicial review application was prepared
it was filed in Ottawa
it was accepted
a court file number was issued
it was served on the Attorney General of Ontario
At that point, the case was properly before the court.
Complaint #1: Lee Clerk Shut Down a Filed Case
After filing, Patti Wood was notified by a court clerk that:
the application was being rejected
the file would be treated as inactive
no further filings would be accepted
This occurred after the case had already been accepted and assigned a file number.
Why This Raises a Serious Legal Issue
Under the
Rules of Civil Procedure Ontario:
➡️ Only a judge has the authority to dismiss or terminate a proceeding
A clerk cannot:
strike a case
override a judge’s direction
prevent access to the court
If a filing is improper, the correct process is:
➡️ to place the matter before a judge
Conflict with Judicial Direction
In this case:
a judge directed judicial review
that direction was followed
the case was accepted
the case was then stopped administratively
➡️ Administrative action appears to override judicial authority
Complaint #2: Motion by the Attorney General of Ontario
The Attorney General of Ontario then filed a motion under
Ontario Rules of Civil Procedure Rule 2.1.01
seeking to dismiss the judicial review.
The position advanced:
That prosecutorial decisions are not subject to judicial review
Why That Position Is Contested in Law
The Supreme Court of Canada has established:
In Krieger v Law Society of Alberta
And R v Nixon
➡️ Prosecutorial discretion is broad—but not absolute
It remains subject to review in cases of:
bad faith
improper purpose
abuse of process
Supreme Court of Canada (2024): Parliament Is Supreme — Not Administrative Actors
In Attorney General v Power, the Supreme Court of Canada reaffirmed a core constitutional principle:
➡️ Parliament is the supreme law-making authority
This has direct consequences:
all authority exercised by the state must flow from law
all actors—courts, prosecutors, and administrators—are bound by that law
no official can elevate their decisions above legal scrutiny
The Court in Power confirmed that:
➡️ state actors can be held accountable when they act outside legal limits
Where This Is Leading: An Administrative System Above the Law
If:
clerks can shut down filed cases, and
prosecutors can claim their decisions cannot be reviewed
then the system shifts toward:
➡️ an administrative structure where decisions are final simply because they are made
In that model:
clerks control access to the courts
prosecutors make unreviewable decisions
judicial oversight is bypassed
The Real Risk
If this position is accepted:
a judge’s direction can be ignored
a filed case can be stopped without judicial order
a Crown decision cannot be challenged
➡️ That is not consistent with the rule of law
Conclusion
This case presents a clear sequence:
A citizen seeks accountability
The case is stopped before evidence is heard
A judge directs judicial review
The application is filed and accepted
A clerk shuts it down
The Attorney General moves to dismiss, claiming no review is available for prosecutors decisions
The Core Principle
In Canada, no public actor—clerk or prosecutor—is above the law
As confirmed by the Supreme Court in Attorney General v. Power (2024):
➡️ authority comes from Parliament and is bounded by law
Administrative actors do not replace the courts.
They do not override judicial authority.
And they do not operate above review
*******************************************
SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON
ADD YOUR NAME TO BE AN ORGANIZER
grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up
To make the Grand Jury a success
You can contribute by:
Adding your name to the Grand Jury Pool as a potential juror
Add you name as organizer
Provide information on treason for evidence
Donations for operating expences can be sent to grandjuryrising@yahoo.com
SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition
📣 MORE INFORMATION ON TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/truthandactonshareclub
📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB
Email liaisonjane@gmail.com — subject: “join share club.”
Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.