📢 OPERATION TRUTH & ACTION SHARE STORM 🇨🇦 NATIONAL UPDATE #1 — 3 PART REPORT

TEMPLATE OF LETTER TO ALL OFFICIALS MP, MPs COUNCILLORS, MAYOR AND CHIEF OF POLICE: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Yudtk6t9WWCY6yk52evu6xPRTG_xzi4a7BKXMw_7W7c/edit?usp=sharing

WATCH AND SHARE VIDEO: https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1Q-fCcCmO2yaJfPy4teT7W1Qxax_E7WddZk4RobhnF6E/edit?usp=sharing

Here i s a bonus song called Cash is King : https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aqoccz77XP6tf2XJzHtwjC0b6ehbdFnr/view?usp=drivesdk

🔵 PART 1 — HOW YOUR ACTION CREATES REAL IMPACT

This operation is built on a simple truth:

Officials do NOT count messages equally.

👉 They weigh them based on effort

A single:

✉️ Personal letter or 📠 personal fax

➡️ Can represent 50–100 people

A:

📧 Personal email

➡️ Can represent 20–50 people

🔁 HOW THIS SPREADS ACROSS THE COUNTRY

If YOU tell 2 people…

And they each tell 2 people…

👉 2 → 4 → 8 → 16 → 32 → 64 → 128 → 256 → 512 → 1000+

Keep going:

👉 Tens of thousands

👉 Hundreds of thousands

👉 Millions

👉 This is how awareness spreads across Canada — FAST

🎯 THE OBJECTIVE

👉 Every adult in Canada becomes aware

👉 Every adult expresses concern to officials

Because:

👉 Silence = acceptance

👉 Action = pressure

📣 WHAT EACH PERSON SHOULD DO

Send 5 PERSONAL messages:

1️⃣ Your MP

2️⃣ Your MPP

3️⃣ Your City Councillor

4️⃣ Your Mayor

5️⃣ Your Chief of Police

Then:

👉 Tell 2 people

👉 Ask them to tell 2 more

👉 Keep it spreading

🔴 PART 2 — CURRENT PROGRESS + NATIONAL FAX BLAST

This is already underway.

📠 The organizers of this project are executing a FULL NATIONAL FAX BLAST

👉 On top of all personal letters, faxes, emails, and phone calls

👉 This ensures that every official will receive this information — without exception

📣 RECIPIENTS OF THE NATIONAL FAX BLAST

👉 Senators

👉 Members of Parliament (MPs)

👉 Members of Provincial Parliament (MPPs)

👉 City Council

👉 Chiefs of Police

Across the entire country.

🟢 PART 3 — NEXT STEPS

If you receive a response:

👉 Forward it to: Liaisonjane@gmail.com

We will:

• Compile responses

• Track patterns

• Publish them

This creates:

👉 Transparency

👉 Accountability

⚡ WHY THIS MATTERS

Personal actions

➡️ Show real concern

Organizer-led fax blast

➡️ Guarantees total awareness

Together:

👉 Pressure + certainty of delivery

🇨🇦 FINAL CALL

👉 Send your 5 personal messages

👉 Tell 2 people

👉 Ask them to tell 2 more

👉 Keep it spreading

👉 Forward responses

👉 Support the national fax blast

This is how:

• Awareness spreads

• Pressure builds

• Officials are forced to respond

Not later.

Not passively.

👉 NOW.

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Message JANE SCHARF

FOR INFO ON BILL S-206 Digital ID including templates for letters to MP’s and and Standing Comittee submissions grandjuryrising.ca/digitalprison

✅ Digital ID for Dummies: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1iIXAT3WZSWeEvfgLUqgbOk4XlF5mm9Vg39PE7Grsp2g/edit?usp=sharing

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison

https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here:

https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 MORE INFORMATION ON TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/truthandactonshareclub

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB

Email liaisonjane@gmail.com — subject: “join share club.”

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.