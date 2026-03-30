📢 OPERATION TRUTH & ACTION SHARE STORM 🇨🇦 NATIONAL UPDATE #1 — 3 PART REPORT

TEMPLATE OF LETTER TO ALL OFFICIALS MP, MPs COUNCILLORS, MAYOR AND CHIEF OF POLICE: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Yudtk6t9WWCY6yk52evu6xPRTG_xzi4a7BKXMw_7W7c/edit?usp=sharing
WATCH AND SHARE VIDEO: https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1Q-fCcCmO2yaJfPy4teT7W1Qxax_E7WddZk4RobhnF6E/edit?usp=sharing
Here is a bonus song called Cash is King: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aqoccz77XP6tf2XJzHtwjC0b6ehbdFnr/view?usp=drivesdk
🔵 PART 1 — HOW YOUR ACTION CREATES REAL IMPACT
This operation is built on a simple truth:
Officials do NOT count messages equally.
👉 They weigh them based on effort
A single:
✉️ Personal letter or 📠 personal fax
➡️ Can represent 50–100 people
A:
📧 Personal email
➡️ Can represent 20–50 people
🔁 HOW THIS SPREADS ACROSS THE COUNTRY
If YOU tell 2 people…
And they each tell 2 people…
👉 2 → 4 → 8 → 16 → 32 → 64 → 128 → 256 → 512 → 1000+
Keep going:
👉 Tens of thousands
👉 Hundreds of thousands
👉 Millions
👉 This is how awareness spreads across Canada — FAST
🎯 THE OBJECTIVE
👉 Every adult in Canada becomes aware
👉 Every adult expresses concern to officials
Because:
👉 Silence = acceptance
👉 Action = pressure
📣 WHAT EACH PERSON SHOULD DO
Send 5 PERSONAL messages:
1️⃣ Your MP
2️⃣ Your MPP
3️⃣ Your City Councillor
4️⃣ Your Mayor
5️⃣ Your Chief of Police
Then:
👉 Tell 2 people
👉 Ask them to tell 2 more
👉 Keep it spreading
🔴 PART 2 — CURRENT PROGRESS + NATIONAL FAX BLAST
This is already underway.
📠 The organizers of this project are executing a FULL NATIONAL FAX BLAST
👉 On top of all personal letters, faxes, emails, and phone calls
👉 This ensures that every official will receive this information — without exception
📣 RECIPIENTS OF THE NATIONAL FAX BLAST
👉 Senators
👉 Members of Parliament (MPs)
👉 Members of Provincial Parliament (MPPs)
👉 City Council
👉 Chiefs of Police
Across the entire country.
🟢 PART 3 — NEXT STEPS
If you receive a response:
👉 Forward it to: Liaisonjane@gmail.com
We will:
• Compile responses
• Track patterns
• Publish them
This creates:
👉 Transparency
👉 Accountability
⚡ WHY THIS MATTERS
Personal actions
➡️ Show real concern
Organizer-led fax blast
➡️ Guarantees total awareness
Together:
👉 Pressure + certainty of delivery
🇨🇦 FINAL CALL
👉 Send your 5 personal messages
👉 Tell 2 people
👉 Ask them to tell 2 more
👉 Keep it spreading
👉 Forward responses
👉 Support the national fax blast
This is how:
• Awareness spreads
• Pressure builds
• Officials are forced to respond
Not later.
Not passively.
👉 NOW.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
FOR INFO ON BILL S-206 Digital ID including templates for letters to MP’s and and Standing Comittee submissions grandjuryrising.ca/digitalprison
✅ Digital ID for Dummies: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1iIXAT3WZSWeEvfgLUqgbOk4XlF5mm9Vg39PE7Grsp2g/edit?usp=sharing
✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison
https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206
✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here:
https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8
📣 MORE INFORMATION ON TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/truthandactonshareclub
📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB
Email liaisonjane@gmail.com — subject: “join share club.”
Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.