National Citizens Inquiry vs. Grand Jury Public Health Debate vs. Criminal Accountability

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In the wake of COVID-era policies, two very different models have emerged for examining what took place in Canada:

The National Citizens Inquiry

The concept of a Grand Jury examining alleged criminal wrongdoing, including serious offences such as treason

Both involve citizens. Both gather evidence. Both claim to seek truth.

But they are not doing the same job.



1. The National Citizens Inquiry

A Review of Science and Policy “Reasonableness”

The National Citizens Inquiry was structured to examine whether COVID-19 measures were:

Scientifically justified

Proportionate

Reasonable under the circumstances

Its core mandate:

➡️ Evaluate public health decision-making

➡️ Weigh scientific evidence and expert testimony

➡️ Assess whether policies made sense based on available data

What this turns into:

A broad, often intense debate over science and policy, including:

Competing expert opinions

Conflicting interpretations of data

Retrospective judgments about what should have been done

The underlying question:

“Were these measures reasonable?”

The Problem with This Approach

“Reasonableness” is not a fixed standard.

It depends on:

Which experts are believed

Which data is prioritized

What assumptions are made

That means:

Two experts can reach opposite conclusions

Two panels can issue completely different findings

The outcome remains arguable, not decisive

👉 It becomes, in effect, a public health science contest—important for discussion, but limited in terms of accountability.



2. The Grand Jury (Criminal Lens)

A Breakdown of Conduct Under Law

A grand jury, rooted in common law traditions tied to foundational principles like those recognized in the Magna Carta, operates in a completely different domain.

It does not ask whether decisions were reasonable.

It asks whether they were lawful.

Its core mandate:

➡️ Examine conduct under criminal law standards

➡️ Determine whether legal boundaries were crossed

➡️ Break down actions into specific potential offences

This includes analyzing:

Abuse of authority

Breach of trust

Coercion

Misconduct in public office

In extreme allegations, offences such as treason

What It Actually Does

Instead of debating policy, it:

Takes actions piece by piece

Compares them to legal definitions of offences

Examines intent, authority, and outcome

The underlying question:

“Did this cross the line into criminal conduct?”



3. The Role of Public Participation

Two Very Different Functions

In the NCI:

Public participation means:

Giving testimony

Sharing experiences

Contributing to a public record

The public helps tell the story.

In a Grand Jury Framework:

Public participation can be broader—but more structured:

Evidence can be gathered from the public

Information can be organized and analyzed

Input can be reviewed through a separate consultation or evidence-gathering process

But the key difference is this:

👉 The public contributes to evidence formation, not the final legal determination.

The ultimate role is:

To inform the legal analysis, not replace it



4. The Fundamental Divide

What Is Being Evaluated

National Citizens Inquiry

Science

Policy decisions

Outcomes and impacts

Grand Jury Approach

Legal authority

Actions taken

Criminal thresholds

What Standard Is Applied

NCI

➡️ Reasonableness

➡️ Proportionality

➡️ Scientific justification

Grand Jury

➡️ Lawfulness

➡️ Criminal definitions

➡️ Evidence of wrongdoing

What Kind of Result Is Produced

NCI

Reports

Criticism

Recommendations

Grand Jury

Legal findings (in systems where formally applied)

Identification of potential offences

Movement toward accountability mechanisms



5. Why the Difference Matters

The distinction is not academic—it determines whether the process leads to:

Debate… or Accountability

The NCI Path

Leads to:

Ongoing disagreement

Competing narratives

Public awareness

But ultimately:

No binding consequences

The Grand Jury Path

Leads to:

A structured legal breakdown

Clear thresholds (met or not met)

A pathway toward consequences

Because it shifts the focus from:

➡️ “Was this a good idea?”

to:

➡️ “Was this legal?”



6. Getting to the Heart of the Matter

If the goal is to understand what happened, both approaches can contribute.

But if the goal is to determine:

Whether authority was abused

Whether laws were broken

Whether individuals should be held responsible

Then the analysis must move beyond:

Scientific disagreement

Policy critique

…and into:

Legal examination of conduct



Final Conclusion

The National Citizens Inquiry operates in the realm of:

➡️ Public debate and policy evaluation

A grand jury framework operates in the realm of:

➡️ Law, liability, and accountability

They are not competing versions of the same thing.

They are different tools for different purposes.

And understanding that difference is essential—because only one of them is designed to answer the question that ultimately matters



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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Support is needed in the following areas:

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