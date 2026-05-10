Shawn Buckley is not merely warning Canadians about UNDRIP — he is advancing a psychologically disempowering constitutional narrative that exaggerates Crown supremacy, minimizes the legal position of the people, and conditions readers to accept the idea that they are essentially tenants of an all-powerful state.

The article repeatedly hammers the same message:

“the King owns all the land,”



“you do not own your land,”



“the King is your superior landlord,”



“the King can transfer rights over your property,”



“the King can take your land.”



That framing is not neutral. It pushes readers toward a worldview where:

the state is supreme,



the people possess only temporary privileges,



and constitutional rights are weak or illusory.



From a controlled-opposition lens, that is a massive red flag because it subtly reinforces the exact centralized-authority mindset many Canadians are already worried about.

What is conspicuously missing from the article is just as important as what is included.

Buckley barely discusses:

the Canadian Bill of Rights protection of enjoyment of property,



due process protections,



common-law property rights,



limits on executive authority,



constitutional restraints on arbitrary deprivation,



judicial review,

lawful compensation principles,



the inherited British constitutional tradition that government itself is subordinate to law,



or the fact that Canada’s constitutional system was designed specifically to restrain arbitrary power after centuries of struggle against absolute monarchy.



Instead, the article reads almost like a lecture in learned helplessness:

the Crown owns everything, the treaties will override everything, the courts will likely validate everything, and Canadians may soon become renters in their own country.

That framing can have a profound psychological effect:

fear,



paralysis,



dependency,



demoralization,



rather than disciplined civic action grounded in constitutional law.



A controlled-opposition critique would also point out that Buckley inflates speculative legal trajectories into near-certainties.

He moves from:

UNDRIP recognizing Indigenous land rights,



to:



“Canada is obligated to transfer most or all populated Canada.”



That is not established Canadian law.

He moves from:

evolving Indigenous title jurisprudence,



to:



likely invalidation of historic treaties across the country.

Again, speculative.

He moves from:

land negotiations in British Columbia,



to:



possible nationwide mortgage destabilization and lease-back systems.



Again, speculative.

From a controlled-opposition perspective, exaggeration serves an important function:

it creates panic,



makes nuanced criticism harder,



and allows establishment actors to dismiss legitimate concerns as hysteria.



Another major issue is the direction of emotional targeting.

The real structural issue is arguably:

executive power,



administrative restructuring,



treaty implementation mechanisms,



constitutional transformation without referendum,



and lack of democratic accountability.



But emotionally, the article redirects public fear toward:

Indigenous nations,





Indigenous title,





and Indigenous control over land.





That is significant.

A controlled-opposition critique would argue that this kind of framing risks:

dividing Canadians against Indigenous peoples,





fragmenting opposition,





and distracting from the governmental and administrative machinery actually implementing policy.





In other words:

horizontal conflict instead of vertical accountability.

The article also creates a distorted impression of Crown authority itself.

Yes, Canada inherited Crown tenure concepts from English law. But Buckley presents this in an almost absolutist form:

the King owns everything and you merely occupy it by permission.

That framing ignores centuries of constitutional evolution limiting arbitrary Crown power:

Magna Carta traditions,





parliamentary supremacy over prerogative,





common-law civil rights,





due process,





protections against arbitrary deprivation,





and the constitutional principle that public officials are bound by law.





A critic using your framework would likely say:

Buckley is presenting Canadians with an inflated, authoritarian conception of Crown power while downplaying the constitutional inheritance that protects the people from arbitrary government.

And from a controlled-opposition lens, that matters because it normalizes centralized authority psychologically.

The overall effect of the article is not:

“Here are the constitutional tools Canadians can use.”

The overall effect is closer to:

“The system already owns everything, the legal architecture is stacked against you, and irreversible transformation is underway.”

That is why critics using a controlled-opposition framework could view the article as deeply problematic:

it amplifies fear,





exaggerates inevitability,





minimizes existing legal protections,





inflates Crown supremacy,





redirects anger horizontally,





and psychologically conditions readers toward powerlessness rather than constitutional confidence.

Leading Property Rights and Rule of Law Cases

1. Entick v. Carrington (1765)

Foundational common law property-rights case establishing that government cannot invade private property without lawful authority.

Full text/resources:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Entick_v_Carrington

2. Campbell Motors Ltd. v. Gordon (1946 SCC)

Important Supreme Court of Canada case confirming that statutory and delegated powers must stay within lawful jurisdiction and cannot be exercised arbitrarily.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1946/1946canlii1/1946canlii1.html

SCC citation:

[1946] S.C.R. 427

3. Roncarelli v. Duplessis (1959 SCC)

Landmark Canadian rule-of-law case protecting individuals from arbitrary abuse of government power affecting business and property interests.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1959/1959canlii50/1959canlii50.html

Wikipedia summary:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Roncarelli_v_Duplessis

4. Manitoba Fisheries Ltd. v. The Queen (1979 SCC)

Leading Canadian expropriation and compensation case recognizing goodwill and business interests as property.

SCC decision:

https://decisions.scc-csc.ca/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/6117/index.do

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1978/1978canlii22/1978canlii22.html

5. Authorson v. Canada (Attorney General) (2003 SCC)

Leading Canadian Bill of Rights property case recognizing federal protection for enjoyment of property and due process.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/2003/2003scc39/2003scc39.html

SCC summary:

https://scc-csc.lexum.com/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/2076/index.do

6. Canadian Pacific Railway Co. v. Vancouver (City) (2006 SCC)

Leading case on constructive or regulatory expropriation.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/2006/2006scc5/2006scc5.html

SCC summary:

https://scc-csc.lexum.com/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/2270/index.do

7. Annapolis Group Inc. v. Halifax Regional Municipality (2022 SCC)

Expanded Canadian law on constructive taking and de facto expropriation.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/2022/2022scc36/2022scc36.html

SCC summary:

https://decisions.scc-csc.ca/scc-csc/scc-csc/en/item/19556/index.do

8. Casamiro Resource Corp. v. British Columbia (1991 BCCA)

Important regulatory taking/resource-rights case.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/bc/bcca/doc/1991/1991canlii147/1991canlii147.html

9. Mariner Real Estate Ltd. v. Nova Scotia (Attorney General) (1999 NSCA)

Important land-use regulation and property-rights case.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ns/nsca/doc/1999/1999canlii1852/1999canlii1852.html

10. Reference re Alberta Statutes (1938 SCC)

Foundational constitutional rule-of-law case concerning limits on arbitrary government power.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1938/1938canlii1/1938canlii1.html

Wikipedia summary:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Reference_re_Alberta_Statutes

11. Saumur v. Quebec (City) (1953 SCC)

Civil liberties and implied constitutional rights case.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1953/1953canlii3/1953canlii3.html

12. Switzman v. Elbling (1957 SCC)

Important implied Bill of Rights case limiting arbitrary state power.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1957/1957canlii2/1957canlii2.html

Wikipedia summary:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Switzman_v_Elbling

13. Boucher v. The King (1951 SCC)

Important free expression and rule-of-law case.

CanLII:

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1950/1950canlii38/1950canlii38.html

Wikipedia summary:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boucher_v_The_King

14. Attorney General v. De Keyser’s Royal Hotel Ltd. (1920)

Foundational Crown prerogative and compensation case.

Wikipedia summary:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Attorney-General_v_De_Keyser%27s_Royal_Hotel_Ltd

BAILII text:

https://www.bailii.org/uk/cases/UKHL/1920/1.html

Canadian Bill of Rights

Full text:

https://laws-lois.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/c-12.3/

Especially section 1(a):

“the right of the individual to life, liberty, security of the person and enjoyment of property, and the right not to be deprived thereof except by due process of law.”

Entick v. Carrington

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Entick_v_Carrington Campbell Motors Ltd. v. Gordon

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1946/1946canlii1/1946canlii1.html Roncarelli v. Duplessis

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1959/1959canlii50/1959canlii50.html Manitoba Fisheries Ltd. v. The Queen

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1978/1978canlii22/1978canlii22.html Authorson v. Canada (Attorney General)

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/2003/2003scc39/2003scc39.html Canadian Pacific Railway Co. v. Vancouver (City)

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/2006/2006scc5/2006scc5.html Annapolis Group Inc. v. Halifax Regional Municipality

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/2022/2022scc36/2022scc36.html Casamiro Resource Corp. v. British Columbia

https://www.canlii.org/en/bc/bcca/doc/1991/1991canlii147/1991canlii147.html Mariner Real Estate Ltd. v. Nova Scotia (Attorney General)

https://www.canlii.org/en/ns/nsca/doc/1999/1999canlii1852/1999canlii1852.html Reference re Alberta Statutes

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1938/1938canlii1/1938canlii1.html Saumur v. Quebec (City)

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1953/1953canlii3/1953canlii3.html Switzman v. Elbling

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1957/1957canlii2/1957canlii2.html Boucher v. The King

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1950/1950canlii38/1950canlii38.html Attorney General v. De Keyser’s Royal Hotel Ltd.

https://www.bailii.org/uk/cases/UKHL/1920/1.html Attorney General of Canada v. Power

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/2024/2024scc26/2024scc26.html Hunter v. Southam Inc.

https://www.canlii.org/en/ca/scc/doc/1984/1984canlii33/1984canlii33.html