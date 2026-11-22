✝️🇨🇦 LORD’S DAY REFLECTION

THOU SHALT NOT KILL — GOD DOES NOT CREATE USELESS EATERS!

ROGER FOLEY, MAID, THE SANCTITY OF HUMAN LIFE AND CANADA’S BETRAYAL OF ITS JUDEO-CHRISTIAN HERITAGE

By Jane Scharf

November 22, 2026

WHEN DID HUMAN LIFE BECOME A BURDEN?

On this Lord’s Day, I ask Canadians to consider a question that goes to the very foundation of our civilization.

WHEN DID WE BEGIN MEASURING THE VALUE OF HUMAN LIFE BY A PERSON’S HEALTH, PRODUCTIVITY, INDEPENDENCE OR COST TO THE STATE?

When did growing old become a liability?

When did disability become a financial problem?

When did suffering become a justification for deliberately ending human life rather than providing the love, compassion and assistance necessary to sustain it?

And when did a country founded upon Judeo-Christian principles begin accepting medically administered death as a solution to human suffering?

THIS IS NOT THE CHRISTIAN MORAL FOUNDATION UPON WHICH CANADA WAS BUILT.

It is time for Christians to examine what God actually commands.

Not what governments declare.

Not what medical institutions decide.

Not what political leaders find convenient.

WHAT DOES GOD SAY?

GOD’S COMMANDMENT IS CLEAR

EXODUS 20:13

“Thou shalt not kill.”

This commandment stands at the foundation of biblical morality.

Human life is sacred because it comes from God.

We are not the authors of life.

We are its stewards.

GENESIS 1:27

“So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.”

Every human being bears the image of God.

The elderly.

The disabled.

The sick.

The poor.

The bedridden.

The person who cannot walk.

The person who cannot speak.

The person who depends entirely upon others for food, water and personal care.

THE IMAGE OF GOD DOES NOT DISAPPEAR WHEN THE BODY BECOMES WEAK.

A person’s worth does not diminish because they require assistance.

And their right to life does not disappear because keeping them alive requires money.

ROGER FOLEY — A MAN WHO WANTS HELP TO LIVE

Consider Roger Foley.

Roger suffers from a serious neurological disease that has left him severely physically disabled.

For approximately ten years, he has remained hospitalized while fighting for the assistance necessary to return to his own home.

He has publicly stated that he needs ten hours of personal support worker assistance daily.

He wants to hire his own caregivers.

He wants to live independently.

He wants to continue living.

But Roger Foley is not simply waiting for someone to help him.

HE IS ACTIVELY WORKING, ORGANIZING, CREATING AND PRODUCING MUSIC!

Despite his severe physical limitations, Roger has continued pursuing his creative ambitions.

He is organizing fundraising initiatives with the assistance of friends and supporters.

He is working to bring his original musical compositions to life.

His songs are being produced and released.

He is helping promote his music, merchandise and the Bring Roger Home campaign.

His signature song is:

🎵 LIMITLESS WITH LIMITATIONS

What an extraordinary statement of determination!

A man whose body has been severely restricted by neurological disease is demonstrating that his mind, creativity and determination remain very much alive.

ROGER FOLEY IS PRODUCTIVE.

HE IS CREATIVE.

HE IS ORGANIZING.

HE IS PRODUCING MUSIC.

HE IS CONTRIBUTING TO SOCIETY.

And he is doing all of this while confined to a hospital bed.

Imagine what Roger might accomplish if he were finally given the assistance necessary to return to his own home.

HIS DISABILITY HAS NOT DESTROYED HIS PURPOSE.

HIS HOSPITALIZATION HAS NOT DESTROYED HIS CREATIVITY.

AND HIS STRUGGLES HAVE NOT DESTROYED HIS WILL TO LIVE.

But let us remember something even more important.

Roger’s life would be just as sacred if he could not produce a single song.

His right to dignity does not depend upon his productivity.

His worth comes from God.

Yet his accomplishments expose the terrible mistake of assuming that a severely disabled person has nothing left to contribute.

Roger is proving otherwise every day.

HE DID NOT ASK FOR HELP TO DIE.

HE ASKED FOR HELP TO LIVE!

JESUS CHRIST IDENTIFIED HIMSELF WITH THE VULNERABLE

MATTHEW 25:35–36

“For I was an hungred, and ye gave me meat: I was thirsty, and ye gave me drink: I was a stranger, and ye took me in:

“Naked, and ye clothed me: I was sick, and ye visited me: I was in prison, and ye came unto me.”

Jesus did not say that the sick were expendable.

He did not say that those who required assistance were burdens upon society.

He identified Himself with them.

And then He delivered a warning that every Christian should remember.

MATTHEW 25:40

“Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

When we care for the vulnerable, we serve Christ.

When we abandon them, we fail Him.

HOW WE TREAT THE WEAKEST AMONG US IS A MEASURE OF OUR FAITHFULNESS TO GOD.

THE TERRIFYING HISTORICAL WARNING: NAZI GERMANY’S “USELESS EATERS”

History provides a horrifying warning about what happens when human life is measured by its usefulness to the state.

Nazi Germany promoted the concept of “useless eaters” to dehumanize people considered economically unproductive.

People with disabilities.

People with serious illnesses.

People who required institutional care.

People whose lives were considered financial burdens.

Under the Nazi regime’s Aktion T4 program, physicians and administrators participated in the systematic murder of disabled and institutionalized people.

The victims included children and adults whose lives were judged unworthy of continued existence.

The Nazi state used medical authority, bureaucratic procedures and claims about social and economic burdens to justify killing vulnerable people.

THIS WAS NOT COMPASSION.

IT WAS THE DESTRUCTION OF HUMAN BEINGS WHO HAD BEEN DECLARED EXPENDABLE.

The historical circumstances of Nazi Germany and contemporary Canada’s MAID system are different. Canada’s law provides for assisted dying under a consent-based legal framework, whereas Aktion T4 was a program of systematic, nonconsensual murder.

But the history raises a moral question that must never be dismissed:

WHAT HAPPENS WHEN A SOCIETY BEGINS TO REGARD DEPENDENT HUMAN LIFE AS A PROBLEM TO BE SOLVED RATHER THAN A LIFE TO BE PROTECTED?

Christians must never accept the idea that any person becomes a useless eater.

THERE ARE NO USELESS HUMAN BEINGS IN GOD’S CREATION.

And Roger Foley’s accomplishments provide a powerful illustration of why physical disability must never be confused with a lack of purpose, intelligence, creativity or contribution.

GOD COMMANDS US TO DEFEND THOSE WHO CANNOT DEFEND THEMSELVES

PROVERBS 31:8–9

“Open thy mouth for the dumb in the cause of all such as are appointed to destruction.

“Open thy mouth, judge righteously, and plead the cause of the poor and needy.”

This is not a suggestion.

It is a command to defend vulnerable people.

Those who cannot speak.

Those who cannot protect themselves.

Those who are powerless before institutions.

Those whose lives depend upon the decisions of others.

WE ARE COMMANDED TO SPEAK FOR THEM.

We are commanded to seek justice.

And we are commanded to protect the vulnerable.

PROVERBS 24:11

“If thou forbear to deliver them that are drawn unto death, and those that are ready to be slain;”

The passage continues by warning against pretending not to know what is happening.

God knows what is in our hearts.

He knows whether we acted.

And He knows whether we remained silent.

WHAT DOES GOD SAY ABOUT THE ELDERLY?

LEVITICUS 19:32

“Thou shalt rise up before the hoary head, and honour the face of the old man, and fear thy God: I am the LORD.”

God commands respect for the elderly.

Not abandonment.

Not contempt.

Not treating old age as a burden.

ISAIAH 46:4

“And even to your old age I am he; and even to hoar hairs will I carry you.”

God does not abandon His people when they grow old.

Neither should we.

A society that respects God must respect the elderly.

A society that values human life must protect the disabled.

And a society that claims to be compassionate must provide meaningful care to those who cannot care for themselves.

THE GOOD SAMARITAN DID NOT CALCULATE THE COST OF COMPASSION

In Luke 10:30–37, Jesus tells the parable of the Good Samaritan.

A man had been beaten, robbed and left helpless beside the road.

Others passed him by.

But the Samaritan stopped.

He treated the man’s wounds.

He transported him to safety.

He paid for his care.

And he promised to cover additional expenses.

HE DID NOT ASK WHETHER THE INJURED MAN WAS WORTH THE MONEY.

He did not ask whether the man would become productive again.

He did not calculate whether continued care would burden society.

He saw a human being in need.

And he acted.

Jesus concluded:

LUKE 10:37

“Go, and do thou likewise.”

That is the Christian response to suffering.

CARE FOR THE SUFFERING.

PROTECT THE VULNERABLE.

HELP THE HELPLESS.

DO NOT ABANDON THEM.

MAID AND THE MORAL DIRECTION OF CANADA

Canada has developed a legal system in which medical assistance in dying is available to qualifying individuals.

Supporters describe MAID as an expression of personal autonomy and relief from intolerable suffering.

But from the Christian understanding of the sanctity of life, deliberately ending human life raises a profound moral conflict.

The concern becomes especially serious when disabled, elderly or chronically ill people struggle to obtain adequate healthcare, housing, personal assistance and social support.

WHAT DOES CHOICE MEAN WHEN A PERSON CANNOT OBTAIN THE ASSISTANCE NECESSARY TO LIVE WITH DIGNITY?

What does compassion mean when a patient can access an assisted death but cannot obtain appropriate home care?

What does independence mean when a disabled person is denied meaningful control over the assistance they require?

Roger Foley’s struggle places these questions before the conscience of the nation.

A SOCIETY MUST NEVER MAKE DEATH EASIER TO OBTAIN THAN THE CARE NECESSARY TO CONTINUE LIVING.

CHRISTIANS ARE CALLED TO REBUKE INJUSTICE

Christianity does not command believers to remain silent in the face of wrongdoing.

ISAIAH 1:17

“Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow.”

EPHESIANS 5:11

“And have no fellowship with the unfruitful works of darkness, but rather reprove them.”

Scripture commands believers to confront injustice.

To expose wrongdoing.

To defend the oppressed.

And to act according to conscience.

That responsibility belongs to every Christian.

It belongs to churches.

It belongs to pastors.

It belongs to families.

And it belongs to every citizen who believes that human life possesses inherent dignity.

SILENCE IN THE FACE OF SUFFERING IS NOT THE COMPASSION CHRIST TAUGHT.

CANADA’S JUDEO-CHRISTIAN HERITAGE

Canada’s historical institutions, laws and moral traditions were deeply influenced by Christianity and the broader Judeo-Christian understanding of human dignity.

The commandment against killing.

The duty to protect the vulnerable.

The obligation to care for the poor.

The responsibility to honour the elderly.

The principle that every person possesses inherent worth.

These teachings helped shape the moral foundations of Canadian society.

Today, Canadians hold different religious and philosophical beliefs.

But the question for Christians remains:

ARE WE LIVING ACCORDING TO THE COMMANDMENTS WE PROFESS TO BELIEVE?

A nation cannot claim to honour Christian compassion while ignoring the suffering of people who need food, water, shelter, medical treatment and personal care.

And Christians cannot satisfy their responsibilities merely by attending church on Sunday.

Faith demands action.

JAMES 2:17

“Even so faith, if it hath not works, is dead, being alone.”

WHAT WOULD JESUS DO?

Would Jesus abandon a severely disabled man who wanted to return home?

Would He turn away from an elderly woman who needed assistance?

Would He ignore a patient who could not feed himself?

Would He measure a human life according to its cost?

Or would He command us to demonstrate mercy, compassion and love?

MICAH 6:8

“He hath shewed thee, O man, what is good; and what doth the LORD require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”

Do justly.

Love mercy.

Walk humbly with God.

These are not empty words.

They are instructions for how we are to live.

THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE CHURCH

Churches must be places where vulnerable people find protection, compassion and practical assistance.

Where the sick are visited.

Where the elderly are honoured.

Where the disabled are included.

Where families caring for seriously ill loved ones receive support.

Where those who cannot speak for themselves have advocates.

And where human life is treated as sacred.

CHRISTIANITY MUST BE MORE THAN WORDS SPOKEN FROM A PULPIT.

It must be demonstrated through action.

Roger Foley’s experience presents a direct challenge to Christians.

Will we stand beside those who are struggling?

Will we help people obtain the care necessary to remain in their homes?

Will we speak when vulnerable people report mistreatment?

Will we demand accountability from institutions entrusted with their care?

OR WILL WE PASS BY ON THE OTHER SIDE OF THE ROAD?

A LORD’S DAY CALL TO CONSCIENCE

On this Lord’s Day, I ask every Christian to examine their conscience.

Are we defending the sanctity of human life?

Are we protecting those who cannot protect themselves?

Are we honouring the elderly?

Are we caring for the disabled?

Are we speaking against injustice?

Are we following the example of Jesus Christ?

The historical warning of Nazi Germany’s treatment of those it condemned as useless eaters must never be forgotten.

Human beings must never be reduced to calculations of economic usefulness.

A person does not lose their dignity because they are disabled.

A person does not lose their value because they require assistance.

And a person does not cease to bear God’s image because they become dependent upon others.

Roger Foley is demonstrating that even severe disability cannot extinguish creativity, determination or purpose.

He is organizing.

He is producing music.

He is raising funds.

He is working with others.

He is contributing.

And he is fighting for the opportunity to live independently.

GOD DOES NOT CREATE USELESS EATERS.

HE CREATES HUMAN BEINGS IN HIS OWN IMAGE.

✝️ A LORD’S DAY PRAYER FOR ROGER FOLEY AND THE VULNERABLE

Heavenly Father,

We come before You today with heavy hearts for the suffering of the sick, the elderly, the disabled and those who have been forgotten.

Lord, we lift Roger Foley before You.

You know his suffering.

You know his struggles.

You know his desire to return home.

We thank You for the creativity, determination and gifts You have placed within him.

We thank You that despite his physical limitations, he continues organizing, creating and producing music.

We thank You for the friends and supporters helping him pursue his independence.

We ask You to strengthen him, comfort him and surround him with people who will protect his life and dignity.

Open the hearts of those who have authority over his care.

Guide them toward justice, mercy and compassion.

Father, we pray for every person who is confined to a hospital bed or long-term-care institution against their wishes.

For those who cannot feed themselves.

For those who cannot speak.

For those who have no family to advocate for them.

For those who are frightened, lonely or forgotten.

Let them know that they are precious in Your sight.

Lord, forgive us for the times we have remained silent.

Forgive us when we have turned away from suffering.

Give us the courage to defend the vulnerable.

Give us the wisdom to recognize injustice.

Give us the strength to confront wrongdoing.

And give us hearts filled with the compassion of Jesus Christ.

May our churches become places of refuge.

May our communities become places of mercy.

May our nation remember the sacred value of human life.

And may we never forget that every person, regardless of age, disability or illness, is created in Your image.

IN THE NAME OF OUR LORD AND SAVIOUR JESUS CHRIST,

AMEN.

✝️ FINAL LORD’S DAY MESSAGE

MATTHEW 25:40

“Inasmuch as ye have done it unto one of the least of these my brethren, ye have done it unto me.”

THERE ARE NO USELESS EATERS IN GOD’S KINGDOM.

THERE ARE NO WORTHLESS LIVES.

THERE ARE NO EXPENDABLE HUMAN BEINGS.

EVERY LIFE IS SACRED.

EVERY PERSON DESERVES DIGNITY.

AND EVERY CHRISTIAN IS CALLED TO LOVE, PROTECT AND SERVE THOSE IN NEED.

🇨🇦✝️ GOD SAVE THE DOMINION OF CANADA.

TRUTH. JUSTICE. MERCY. COURAGE.

AND ABOVE ALL, FAITH IN ALMIGHTY GOD.

🙏 OUR LORD’S DAY PRAYER



Heavenly Father,



On this Lord’s Day, we ask for Your wisdom, courage and strength.



Protect the innocent, comfort the suffering, defend the vulnerable and bring justice to those who have been wronged.



Lord, expose deception, end corruption and give courage to those who stand for truth and righteousness.



Guide our leaders to honour the sanctity of human life and remember their duty to serve, not rule.



Bless our Dominion of Canada. Restore compassion, justice and faith in our nation.



May we never be silent in the face of evil, and may we always have the courage to do Your will.



In the holy name of Jesus Christ, our Lord and Saviour, we pray.



AMEN. 🙏🇨🇦



More details about Roger’s Foley travesty of justice in the London Hospital: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1WIzmX8rdb1tJVJjERGd_UIDB2BhNx2k96773W4djjMA/edit?usp=drivesdk



Information about Bill C 41 and Bill and Bill 7 MAID and the ALC program which seeks to acceleration the transfer too long term Healthcare beds with quotas: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1Lw-p3dIWG-F1DO1zb6gU2vh4S-QJLhMskFU4TXF5NQY/edit?usp=drivesdk





Canada has become a murder culture: https://docs.google.com/document/d/13g53xV8njBeMguOrr0mf19QJfjiAu1fP0hm-Fccpm6g/edit?usp=drivesdk OK so

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