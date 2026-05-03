🌿 Lord’s Day Reflection: Labour, Liberty, and the Dignity of the Worker 🌿

🎥 WATCH AND SHARE: https://docs.google.com/videos/d/153ljB2FKS0HeQvMXkhttchl6m7U2yY-_S8YlofN7EPw/edit?usp=sharing

📄 FULL ARTICLE CANADIAN DEFINITION OF GRAND JURY: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1-37bcwcnroGsZkxKAXKJC7dvajsKeeawdrY715G1Wv8/edit?usp=sharing

On this weekend marked by the spirit of May Day—a day rooted in the struggles and solidarity of working people—we pause on the Lord’s Day to reflect on a deeper truth:

Work is not a burden imposed by man. It is part of God’s design. From the beginning, labour was given dignity.

📖 “And the Lord God took the man, and put him into the garden of Eden to dress it and to keep it.” — Genesis 2:15

Before governments, before systems of control, before exploitation—there was purpose. There was stewardship. There was responsibility grounded in freedom.

But Scripture also warns what happens when power corrupts that order.

📖 “Woe unto him that useth his neighbour’s service without wages, and giveth him not for his work.” — Jeremiah 22:13



📖 “Behold, the hire of the labourers… which is of you kept back by fraud, crieth: and the cries… are entered into the ears of the Lord of sabaoth.” — James 5:4

May Day reminds us of these cries throughout history—workers demanding fairness, justice, and recognition of their humanity. And the Bible is clear:

God hears them.

Yet the answer is not merely political. It is spiritual. True justice begins with recognizing that every person bears the image of God.

📖 “Whatsoever ye do, do it heartily, as to the Lord, and not unto men.” — Colossians 3:23



📖 “The labourer is worthy of his hire.” — Luke 10:7

Work done in truth, and compensation given in righteousness, reflects God’s order—not man’s manipulation.

On this Lord’s Day, we are called to something higher than struggle alone. We are called to restoration. To remember that liberty and responsibility walk together. That justice is not granted by authority—but recognized in truth. And that no system stands above God’s law.

📖 “Let judgment run down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.” — Amos 5:24

🙏 Prayer

Heavenly Father,

We come before You in humility and gratitude for the work of our hands, for the strength You give, and the purpose You place within us.

On this day, we remember all those who labour—those who are burdened, overlooked, or treated unjustly.

Lord, You are the God of justice. You hear the cries of the worker and the oppressed.

Restore in us a right understanding of dignity—that every person is made in Your image, and no one is to be used, discarded, or denied what is just.

Grant us courage to stand in truth, wisdom to act with righteousness, and hearts that seek not power over others, but justice rooted in You.

Let our work be honest. Let our dealings be fair. Let our lives reflect Your law above all else.

And may Your righteousness flow through this land like a mighty stream that cannot be stopped.

In Jesus’ name,



Amen. 🙏

Thanks for reading! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Leave a comment

Message JANE SCHARF

*******************************************

SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The jury selection should be complete by May 4. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

********************************************

✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.

Operation Truth And Action Share Storm was started on March 23 and there will be updates every Monday on this operation which aims to inform the public of the shift in governance from democratic to administration governance including to loss of the court system and our civil liberties.