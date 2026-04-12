Lord’s Day Reflection: Justice, Truth, and the Call for Grand Jury Examination

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The Bible does not describe juries in the modern legal sense.

But it does lay down clear, unshakable principles of justice—principles that form the very foundation of what a jury is meant to be.

A jury is not just a legal tool.

It is a moral safeguard.

A protection against corruption.

A protection against false judgment.

A protection for the innocent.

Biblical Foundations of Justice

Scripture repeatedly emphasizes that justice must be:

• Impartial



• Carefully examined



• Based on multiple witnesses



• Free from corruption or pressure

Deuteronomy 16:18–20

“Appoint judges… and they shall judge the people with righteous judgment. You shall not pervert justice… Justice, and only justice, you shall follow.”

👉 Justice is not optional. It is a command.

Deuteronomy 17:6

“No one shall be put to death on the testimony of one witness; a matter must be established by two or three witnesses.”

👉 Truth must be confirmed—not assumed.

Proverbs 18:17

“The first to present his case seems right, until another comes forward and questions him.”

👉 Hearing both sides is essential to justice.

John 7:51

“Does our law judge a man without first hearing him and learning what he does?”

👉 No judgment without a full and fair hearing.

Exodus 23:1–2

“Do not spread false reports… do not follow the crowd in doing wrong.”

👉 Justice must not be driven by pressure, influence, or majority force.

Leviticus 19:15

“Do not pervert justice; do not show partiality… judge your neighbor fairly.”

👉 No favoritism. No bias. No corruption.

The Connection to Grand Juries

These principles are not abstract.

They are the foundation of citizen-led justice, historically expressed through the grand jury—a body of citizens tasked with examining:

• Whether wrongdoing has occurred



• Whether influence or pressure has been applied



• Whether matters should proceed to full legal action

A grand jury does not assume guilt.

It does not accuse without basis.

It does one thing:

👉 It examines the truth.

Why This Matters Today

In recent months, multiple Members of Parliament have changed political parties in a short period of time—decisions that affect the balance of power in Canada.

These are documented facts.

There are no allegations being made here.

But in a nation governed by the rule of law, it is both reasonable and necessary to ask:

• Were these decisions made freely?



• Was there any form of inducement?



• Was there any form of pressure or intimidation?

Even Canada’s own security oversight bodies have acknowledged that intimidation and influence in political systems are real concerns.

A Call for Examination — Not Accusation

This is not about making claims.

This is about upholding the standard of justice that Scripture demands.

A grand jury–style examination reflects those biblical principles:

• Multiple perspectives



• Careful review of evidence



• Independent judgment



• Protection against corruption

It ensures that:

• The innocent are protected



• The truth is established



• Public confidence is preserved

The Moral Responsibility

Justice is not the responsibility of government alone.

It is the responsibility of the people.

Scripture does not call us to be silent in the face of uncertainty.

It calls us to:

• Seek truth



• Uphold justice



• Protect the integrity of judgment

Conclusion

A society that stops examining its institutions



is a society that begins to lose them.

A society that refuses to ask questions



is a society that risks injustice.

The call today is simple:

Not accusation.



Not assumption.



But examination.

Because true justice—



biblical justice—



demands it.

🙏 Lord’s Day Prayer: Justice, Truth, and the Call for Examination

Heavenly Father,

You are the God of truth and the author of justice.



Your Word teaches us that righteousness and justice are the foundation of Your throne.

Today we come before You asking for wisdom, courage, and integrity for our nation and for its people.

Lord, Your Scriptures teach that justice must be impartial, carefully examined, and established by truthful witnesses.



You command that justice must never be twisted by pressure, corruption, or the influence of the crowd.

Help us to remember that justice is not merely the work of courts or governments.



It is the responsibility of a people who desire to live in truth.

Give us hearts that seek the truth honestly.



Give us minds that examine matters carefully.



Give us courage to stand for what is right, even when it is difficult.

Protect the innocent.



Expose what is hidden.



Guard our nation from corruption and from false judgment.

Where questions arise, grant that they may be examined fairly and openly.



Where truth is needed, let it come forward through careful inquiry and honest witnesses.

Teach us, Lord, not to rush to accusation, but also not to turn away from the responsibility to seek the truth.

May justice be done with humility.



May truth be pursued without fear.



And may our nation be guided by righteousness rather than power.

We ask that You raise up citizens who will act with integrity, wisdom, and courage in the pursuit of justice.

Let truth prevail.



Let justice stand.

And let our actions always reflect Your command:

“Justice, and only justice, you shall follow.”

We ask these things in humility before You.

Amen. 🙏

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Message JANE SCHARF

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