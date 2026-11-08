✝️ LORD’S DAY REFLECTION

HELEN GRUS: THE TRUTH MUST NOT BE BURIED

WHEN OUR INSTITUTIONS FAIL, WHO WILL SEEK JUSTICE?

November 8, 2026

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” — John 8:32 (KJV)

Today, on the Lord’s Day, I want to reflect on Detective Helen Grus, the questions she raised concerning unexplained infant deaths, and the responsibility that now rests upon all of us.

I also want to reflect on something even greater.

What does God expect of us when those entrusted with investigating deaths and protecting the public are themselves the subject of serious questions?

Do we remain silent?

Do we accept institutional decisions without examination?

Or do we insist upon truth, justice and accountability?

✝️ 1. WHAT HELEN GRUS BROUGHT TO LIGHT

Detective Helen Grus raised questions concerning unexplained infant deaths and whether maternal COVID-19 vaccination histories were adequately considered during police investigations.

Her inquiries brought attention to evidence that she believed warranted further examination.

They also raised questions about the treatment of a police officer who pursued an investigative direction that became controversial within her own institution.

The circumstances deserve careful examination.

We must distinguish evidence that raises legitimate questions from evidence that establishes a cause of death.

A possible relationship between vaccination and an infant death must be investigated through medical records, pathology findings and other relevant evidence. It cannot be assumed.

But neither should questions be dismissed merely because their answers might be uncomfortable.

God does not ask us to fear the truth.

He asks us to seek it.

✝️ 2. WHAT WOULD GOD WANT HELEN TO DO?

“But let judgment run down as waters, and righteousness as a mighty stream.” — Amos 5:24 (KJV)

I believe God would want Helen to remain faithful to truth, justice and her conscience.

To preserve the evidence.

To speak honestly about what she discovered.

To distinguish what has been established from what remains unanswered.

And to continue seeking justice without hatred or revenge.

But I do not believe God expects one woman to carry this burden indefinitely.

Helen has brought important questions into public view.

Now we must carry the ball.

We cannot simply admire someone for asking difficult questions and then leave that person standing alone.

If we believe that every human life matters, then we have responsibilities of our own.

✝️ 3. THE CHILDREN DESERVE ANSWERS

“Open thy mouth for the dumb in the cause of all such as are appointed to destruction.” — Proverbs 31:8 (KJV)

There are few people more vulnerable than an unborn child or a newborn infant.

When a child dies unexpectedly, the family deserves a thorough investigation.

We must demand that Ontario’s appropriate authorities examine the circumstances surrounding the infant deaths that prompted Helen Grus’s inquiries.

That examination should include:

• Original police reports and investigative records.

• Autopsy and pathology findings.

• Medical records concerning the infants and relevant maternal medical histories.

• COVID-19 vaccination histories and dates, where relevant.

• Reports submitted to police or brought to Helen Grus’s attention.

• Evidence that may have been overlooked, excluded or inadequately examined.

• Whether further medical testing or expert examination is warranted.

The purpose must be to establish what happened.

If there is evidence of a connection to COVID-19 vaccination, it must be examined.

If the evidence establishes no connection, that conclusion must also be explained transparently.

The families deserve answers supported by evidence.

They deserve compassion.

And they deserve confidence that no reasonable avenue of investigation was deliberately ignored.

✝️ 4. WHY WAS HELEN GRUS SUBJECTED TO POLICE DISCIPLINARY PROCEEDINGS?

“He that answereth a matter before he heareth it, it is folly and shame unto him.” — Proverbs 18:13 (KJV)

Helen Grus faced disciplinary proceedings arising from her conduct while investigating infant deaths.

That raises serious questions about the actions of the police institution itself.

Why were those proceedings initiated?

What evidence supported them?

Were the proceedings justified by her conduct?

Did institutional concerns about the direction of her inquiries influence the response?

Were investigative opportunities lost because of the disciplinary process?

And was there any attempt to discourage legitimate examination of evidence?

We must demand an independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the disciplinary proceedings against Helen Grus.

That investigation must examine the possibility of institutional misconduct or concealment without assuming either occurred.

If wrongdoing is established, there must be accountability.

If the proceedings were justified, the evidence should withstand independent scrutiny.

No institution should be permitted to investigate serious allegations against itself without meaningful independent oversight.

✝️ 5. THE ONTARIO MINISTRY OF HEALTH MUST ANSWER QUESTIONS

“Prove all things; hold fast that which is good.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:21 (KJV)

There is a third matter that requires public accountability.

During the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, pregnant women were encouraged to receive vaccination and were given assurances concerning safety and effectiveness.

The original vaccine trials did not include large randomized pregnancy-specific studies before the initial rollout.

Subsequent observational studies and safety monitoring provided additional evidence, and the available evidence has not established an increased stillbirth risk from COVID-19 vaccination.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Health must be able to explain the scientific basis for its advice at every stage.

We must ask:

What evidence supported the original assurances given to pregnant women?

What pregnancy-specific testing had been completed when those assurances were first issued?

What uncertainties were disclosed?

What subsequent evidence was collected concerning miscarriages, stillbirths and infant deaths?

Were adverse-event reports investigated appropriately?

Were public statements updated to reflect new evidence?

And does the Ministry’s current advice accurately communicate the available evidence?

Informed consent requires truthful information.

Pregnant women have every right to know what was established, what remained uncertain and how public health authorities reached their conclusions.

Public confidence cannot be demanded.

It must be earned through honesty and transparency.

⚖️ 6. WHY WE MUST DISCUSS THE GRAND JURY

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.” — Proverbs 29:2 (KJV)

The questions surrounding these infant deaths, the treatment of Helen Grus and the Ministry of Health’s public advice all concern institutions entrusted with protecting the people.

What happens when those institutions fail to provide satisfactory answers?

What happens when the conduct of investigators must itself be investigated?

And how can the public obtain an examination that is genuinely independent?

This is why I believe we must restore serious consideration of the Grand Jury as an instrument of public accountability.

Historically, grand juries have provided a means for citizens to participate in examining allegations of wrongdoing.

Where legally constituted and empowered, a grand jury may have authority to compel evidence and witness testimony.

That power matters.

An investigation that depends entirely upon the voluntary cooperation of the institutions being examined may be unable to obtain all relevant records or testimony.

An investigation with lawful subpoena powers can require evidence to be produced rather than merely requesting it.

However, an independently organized citizens’ grand jury does not automatically possess statutory subpoena powers. Those powers require lawful authority.

This distinction is important to our efforts to restore meaningful public accountability.

Through Grand Jury Rising, we are working to advance the principle that citizens must have an effective means of examining serious allegations involving public institutions.

The questions raised by Helen Grus illustrate why independent investigation, access to evidence and meaningful accountability are so important.

Justice must not depend upon whether an institution is willing to investigate itself.

And no institution should be above lawful examination.

✝️ 7. WHAT WOULD GOD WANT US TO DO?

“Learn to do well; seek judgment, relieve the oppressed, judge the fatherless, plead for the widow.” — Isaiah 1:17 (KJV)

I believe God would want us to take responsibility.

Not simply to talk about injustice.

Not simply to complain about institutions.

And not simply to admire the courage of someone who has asked difficult questions.

God calls us to act.

We can demand that Ontario’s Coroner’s Office examine whether further investigation into the relevant infant deaths is warranted.

We can demand independent scrutiny of the disciplinary proceedings involving Helen Grus.

We can demand that the Ministry of Health explain the evidence supporting its advice to pregnant women.

And we can continue advocating for lawful independent investigative mechanisms, including the restoration of meaningful grand jury powers.

We must also remember that justice requires fairness to everyone involved.

Our responsibility is not to decide the outcome before the evidence has been heard.

Our responsibility is to ensure that the evidence is heard.

✝️ 8. THE BALL IS NOW IN OUR COURT

“Therefore to him that knoweth to do good, and doeth it not, to him it is sin.” — James 4:17 (KJV)

Helen Grus cannot be expected to carry this responsibility alone.

The questions she raised deserve proper examination by the institutions responsible for investigating deaths, administering justice and protecting public health.

And those institutions are accountable to the people.

We must insist upon that accountability.

Not through hatred.

Not through revenge.

Not through accusations unsupported by evidence.

But through courage, persistence, compassion and an unwavering commitment to truth.

The children deserve answers.

The families deserve answers.

Helen Grus deserves a fair and transparent examination of the proceedings against her.

Pregnant women deserve accurate and complete medical information.

And Canadians deserve institutions that are accountable to the people they serve.

🙏 A LORD’S DAY PRAYER

Heavenly Father,

We come before You today seeking truth, justice and wisdom.

We pray for the families who have lost their precious children.

Comfort them in their grief and help them obtain the answers they deserve.

We pray for Helen Grus.

Give her strength, peace, courage and wisdom.

We pray for our police officers, coroners, medical professionals and public officials.

Guide them to act with honesty, compassion and integrity.

Where mistakes have been made, let them be acknowledged.

Where wrongdoing has occurred, let justice prevail.

Where questions remain unanswered, let the evidence be examined without fear or favour.

Lord, guide us as we seek to restore accountability through our institutions and through the lawful participation of ordinary citizens.

Help us remember that justice is not the responsibility of one courageous person alone.

It is a responsibility we share.

Give us the courage to stand for what is right, the humility to accept what the evidence establishes, and the perseverance to continue seeking the truth.

In Jesus’ name we pray.

Amen.

“For there is nothing covered, that shall not be revealed; neither hid, that shall not be known.” — Luke 12:2 (KJV)

THE TRUTH MUST NOT BE BURIED.

THE RESPONSIBILITY NOW BELONGS TO ALL OF US.

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📢 TAKE ACTION — HELP DEMAND THESE INVESTIGATIONS

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You can help demand these investigations by sending a letter to Ontario’s Office of the Chief Coroner.

We have prepared a draft letter that you are welcome to use.

You may send it exactly as written, modify it however you wish, or prepare your own letter.

The important thing is to make your request known.

📄 DRAFT LETTER DEMANDING A CORONER’S INVESTIGATION

https://shorturl.at/zyepu

📩 PLEASE SEND GRAND JURY RISING A COPY

If you send a letter to the Coroner’s Office, please email a copy to:

grandjuryrising@proton.me

Grand Jury Rising will track the total number of people who formally request these investigations.

We will not publicize your name or identifying information.

We will publish only the total number of people who have submitted requests.

📨 PLEASE SHARE ANY RESPONSES YOU RECEIVE

If you receive a response from the Coroner’s Office, please forward a copy to:

grandjuryrising@proton.me

We would also like to publish the responses received so Canadians can see how the Coroner’s Office is addressing these requests.

All names and identifying information will be removed before publication.

Please remove any sensitive personal or medical information about other people before forwarding documents.

🌐 WHERE THE RESULTS WILL BE PUBLISHED

We will publish the number of requests submitted and the responses received on the Grand Jury Rising website:

https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/

EVERY LETTER REPRESENTS ANOTHER PERSON ASKING FOR ANSWERS.

EVERY RESPONSE HELPS ESTABLISH A PUBLIC RECORD OF INSTITUTIONAL ACCOUNTABILITY.

AND EVERY PERSON WHO PARTICIPATES HELPS DEMONSTRATE THAT THE PURSUIT OF JUSTICE IS NOT THE RESPONSIBILITY OF ONE INDIVIDUAL ALONE.

✝️ “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” — John 8:32 (KJV)

Jane Scharf

Ontario Licensed Paralegal and Rights Advocate

Grand Jury Rising

https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/

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