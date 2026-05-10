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Kings, rulers, governments, judges, and nations are not above Him. They are accountable to Him.



The Bible repeatedly teaches that earthly rulers are meant to govern under God’s law, justice, and moral order — not place themselves in the position of ultimate authority.



Canada’s Biblical Foundation

Many people today forget that Canada’s very identity was originally rooted in biblical language and the acknowledgment of God’s sovereignty.



The very name “Dominion of Canada” came directly from Scripture.



Psalm 72:8

“He shall have dominion also from sea to sea, and from the river unto the ends of the earth.”



That verse became foundational to Canada’s early identity.

It is also reflected in Canada’s official coat of arms motto:

“A Mari Usque Ad Mare”

“From Sea to Sea”



Canada was not originally founded upon the idea that government is supreme.



It was founded upon the principle that God is supreme and that earthly authority exists under divine authority and moral law.

Even the Constitution Act, 1867 states that Canada is founded upon principles recognizing:



“the Supremacy of God and the Rule of Law.”

That foundation matters.



Because once a nation stops recognizing that rulers themselves are under higher law, government begins drifting toward something dangerous:



the elevation of man above God.

God Alone Is Supreme

Scripture consistently declares that God is the true King above all earthly power.



Psalm 47:7–8

“For God is the King of all the earth…

God reigneth over the heathen: God sitteth upon the throne of his holiness.”



Psalm 95:3

“For the Lord is a great God, and a great King above all gods.”



Isaiah 33:22

“For the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver, the Lord is our king; he will save us.”



Revelation 19:16

“KING OF KINGS, AND LORD OF LORDS.”



The message is unmistakable:

No ruler stands above God.



Kings Were Never Meant to Rule Without Restraint

In the Bible, kings were repeatedly warned not to exalt themselves above the people or depart from God’s law.



Deuteronomy 17:18–20

“And it shall be, when he sitteth upon the throne of his kingdom, that he shall write him a copy of this law…

That his heart be not lifted up above his brethren…”



Even the king was required to live under God’s law.

The ruler was not the source of morality.

The ruler was not the source of rights.

The ruler was not meant to become absolute.

The king himself was accountable.



God Warned Against Centralized Human Power

The Bible repeatedly warns about rulers who accumulate excessive power and place themselves in the position that belongs to God alone.



1 Samuel 8:10–18

When Israel demanded a king “like all the nations,” God warned them that centralized earthly rulers would:



take their sons,



take their daughters,



take their property,



take their fields,



take their produce,



and place heavy burdens upon the people.



This passage is one of the strongest warnings in Scripture against unchecked centralized authority.



God granted Israel a king, but He warned the people what happens when human rulers expand beyond proper limits.



Rulers Must Govern Justly

The Bible does not teach lawlessness or chaos.

It teaches righteous government under God.



Proverbs 29:2

“When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked beareth rule, the people mourn.”



Micah 6:8

“What doth the Lord require of thee, but to do justly, and to love mercy, and to walk humbly with thy God?”



Psalm 72:1–2

“Give the king thy judgments, O God…

He shall judge thy people with righteousness…”

The purpose of authority is justice — not domination.

No Human Being Is Meant to Replace God



Throughout history, societies become dangerous when rulers begin acting as though they are the ultimate authority.



The Bible consistently rejects the idea that government should become absolute.



Acts 5:29

“We ought to obey God rather than men.”

That verse establishes a higher moral authority above every earthly government.



Why This Matters Today

Today many people are increasingly concerned about:

centralized political power,



surveillance systems,



censorship,



digital control systems,



bureaucratic expansion,



and leaders exercising authority far beyond traditional limits.



We are now greatly concerned that the Prime Minister political Mark Carney — is making a move to override the crown. Contrary to the constitution that requires the governor general to be selected by the king on advice of the Prime Minister. He selected the governor general which puts him on top of the crown. What this means is that the obligation to support the interest of the people is gone. This is done at the same time as governance generally is concentrate greater authority within centralized institutions and unelected systems.



From a biblical perspective, many Christians would argue that any movement toward excessive concentration of power conflicts with the principle that all rulers remain under God’s authority and moral law.



No prime minister is a king.

No government is above God.

No political system replaces divine authority.

Mark Carney is not our King

God Is King

Human governments rise and fall.

Empires come and go.

Political systems change.



But Scripture declares that God alone remains sovereign.



Psalm 103:19

“The Lord hath prepared his throne in the heavens; and his kingdom ruleth over all.”



Daniel 2:21

He removeth kings, and setteth up kings.”

That is why believers throughout history have continually returned to this truth:



God is King.



And every ruler, every government, and every nation remains accountable to Him.



✝️ Lord’s Day Prayer — God Is King



📄 Based on:



Heavenly Father,



We come before You in humility, recognizing that You alone are the true King above all kings and the Lord above all earthly power.



Your Word teaches that rulers, governments, judges, and nations are all accountable to You. You alone sit upon the eternal throne of righteousness, justice, and truth.



Lord, help us never to forget that no human authority stands above Your law or beyond Your moral order.



We thank You for the foundations of justice, liberty, and the rule of law that were rooted in the recognition of Your sovereignty. Help our nation to remember that freedom cannot survive when man attempts to replace God as the highest authority.



Give wisdom to the people of Canada.



Give discernment to Your people in a time of confusion, fear, and growing centralized power.



Protect us from arrogance, corruption, deception, and rulers who seek authority without restraint or accountability.



Raise up leaders who govern with humility, justice, mercy, and reverence for truth.



Lord, strengthen those who seek righteousness, lawful justice, and the protection of the people.



Help us to walk courageously, peacefully, and faithfully — not in hatred, but in truth.



Remind us that earthly governments rise and fall, but Your Kingdom endures forever.



Your Word declares:



“The Lord hath prepared his throne in the heavens; and his kingdom ruleth over all.”



And so today we proclaim:



God is King.



Not man.

Not governments.

Not political power.



You alone are sovereign.



Guide our nation.

Protect our freedoms.

Lead us in truth.

And help us remain faithful to what is right in Your sight.



In Jesus’ name we pray,



Amen.

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Message JANE SCHARF

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

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