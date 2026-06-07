🙏 LORD’S DAY REFLECTION 🙏 FALSE LEADERS AND THE DUTY OF DISCERNMENT





Throughout Scripture, one warning appears again and again:



Beware of false leaders.



Not every person who speaks in the name of truth serves the truth.



Not every leader who promises freedom seeks liberty.



Not every shepherd protects the flock.



Jesus warned:



"Beware of false prophets, who come to you in sheep’s clothing but inwardly are ravenous wolves."

— Matthew 7:15



False leaders rarely appear as obvious enemies.



They often speak the language of justice while advancing injustice.



They speak of peace while surrendering freedom.



They speak of rights while helping to diminish them.



The greatest danger is not the enemy outside the gate.



It is the one invited inside.



The Bible teaches that discernment is a duty, not an option.



We are called to "test the spirits" and to judge a tree by its fruit.



Ask yourself:



• Does a leader encourage courage or dependence?



• Do they strengthen the people or centralize power?



• Do they invite accountability or demand unquestioning trust?



• Do their actions match their words?



These are questions every citizen should ask.



History teaches that nations rarely lose their liberty all at once.



More often, it is surrendered gradually through the influence of leaders who reassure the people while quietly moving them toward greater control.



As Christians, our ultimate allegiance belongs not to political parties or personalities, but to God and His eternal principles of justice, truth, and righteousness.



The Apostle Paul wrote:



"Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free."

— Galatians 5:1



Liberty requires vigilance.



Truth requires courage.



Justice requires action.



On this Lord’s Day, let us pray for wisdom to recognize false leadership, courage to speak the truth without fear, and humility to follow righteousness wherever it leads.



May we never substitute loyalty to personalities for loyalty to principle.



May we remember that the strongest defence against deception is a people committed to seeking truth, testing all things, and holding fast to what is good.



"Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he."

— Proverbs 29:18



May God grant Canada—and all nations—leaders of integrity, and citizens with the discernment and courage to hold them accountable.



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🙏 PRAYER 🙏



Heavenly Father,



On this Lord’s Day, we come before You seeking wisdom, discernment, and courage.



Open our eyes to recognize truth and to see beyond appearances.



Protect us from deception, from false shepherds, and from those who would lead Your people away from justice and righteousness.



Grant us hearts that seek principle over personality, conviction over comfort, and faithfulness over popularity.



Raise up leaders who fear You more than they fear public opinion, who love justice more than power, and who serve the people with humility and integrity.



Give us the courage to stand for what is right, even when we stand alone.



Strengthen us to speak truth with grace, to defend the vulnerable, to hold authority accountable, and to remain steadfast in the liberty You have given us.



Help us never to surrender our conscience for convenience or our convictions for acceptance.



May Your light expose darkness.



May Your truth overcome deception.



May Your righteousness guide our nation.



Bless Canada and all nations with leaders of honour and citizens of discernment.



May we always remember that our ultimate King is Jesus Christ, whose kingdom is founded on truth, justice, mercy, and everlasting righteousness.



In His holy name we pray,



Amen. ✝️🇨🇦

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Message JANE SCHARF





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