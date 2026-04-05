✝️ LORD’S DAY REFLECTION — EASTER “Rise, Speak, and Stand”

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Easter is not just a story of the past.

It is a call to the present.

It is the moment when truth was rejected…

silenced…

crucified…

…and yet—

👉 it rose anyway.

🌅 THE POWER OF THE RESURRECTION

The resurrection of Jesus Christ is the greatest declaration ever made:

➡️ That truth cannot be buried

➡️ That injustice does not have the final word

➡️ That fear is not stronger than faith

➡️ That God stands with the innocent, the oppressed, and the voiceless

📖 “The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness has not overcome it.” — John 1:5

🔥 THE CALL TO SPEAK

Easter is not passive.

It is not quiet.

It is not comfortable.

The same Spirit that raised Christ from the dead:

👉 empowers people to speak

👉 strengthens people to stand

👉 moves people to act

When you feel that pull inside you—

to speak up…

to question wrong…

to defend someone vulnerable…

That is not random.

👉 That is God calling you into action.

🛡️ DEFENDING THE VULNERABLE

Throughout Scripture, God makes this clear:

📖 “Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves.” — Proverbs 31:8

This is not a suggestion.

It is a command.

Easter reminds us:

The innocent can be wrongly accused.

The just can be mistreated.

Systems can fail.

But also:

👉 God sees

👉 God knows

👉 God calls His people to respond

⚖️ TRUTH REQUIRES COURAGE

Jesus stood in truth even when:

Authorities opposed Him.

Crowds turned against Him.

The cost was everything.

And still—He did not stay silent.

So neither should we.

👉 Silence in the face of wrong is not neutrality.

👉 It is surrender.

🌱 WHAT EASTER MEANS FOR YOU

Easter is your reminder:

You are not powerless.

You are not alone.

You are not here by accident.

You are here to:

Speak truth clearly.

Stand firmly.

Act courageously.

Even when it’s uncomfortable.

Even when it’s unpopular.

Even when it costs something.

✨ THE RESURRECTION MESSAGE TODAY

The stone was rolled away not just for Christ—

👉 but for all who would follow Him in truth.

This is your moment to:

Rise above fear.

Rise above silence.

Rise into purpose.

🙏 FINAL WORD

This Easter, don’t just celebrate the resurrection.

👉 Live it.

Speak.

Stand.

Protect.

Act.

Because truth did not die.

And neither should your voice

🙏 LORD’S DAY PRAYER — EASTER

Heavenly Father,

On this Easter day we remember the victory of Your Son, Jesus Christ —



that truth could not be buried,



that darkness could not overcome the light,



and that life rose where death once stood.

Lord, thank You for the hope of the resurrection.



Thank You for reminding us that injustice never has the final word when You are present.

Give us hearts that are courageous.



Give us eyes that see truth clearly.



Give us ears that hear Your call when You ask us to stand for what is right.

When fear tells us to stay silent,



give us the strength to speak.

When pressure tells us to step back,



give us the courage to stand.

When others are vulnerable, accused, or mistreated,



remind us that You call Your people to defend the innocent and protect those who cannot defend themselves.

Lord, let the power that raised Christ from the grave live within us today.

Help us to walk in truth.



Help us to act with wisdom and compassion.



Help us to be lights in places where darkness tries to grow.

May our words bring truth.



May our actions bring justice.



May our lives reflect Your love and Your courage.

And may we never forget that because of the resurrection,



hope is never lost and truth will always rise.

We ask this in the name of Jesus Christ, our risen Lord.

Amen. ✝️

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