✝️ LORD’S DAY REFLECTION ✝️ COURAGE TO STAND ALONE

🎥 WATCH AND SHARE: https://docs.google.com/videos/d/1_LPaqcDyAoJbqJ6BUODoAVpj7iwvaARAoPmvWROq8Qg/edit?usp=sharing

NOTE: Speaking of heroes who stand up for justice and truth, there is important news regarding Reiner Fuellmich, who is currently imprisoned in Germany following his investigations and findings concerning alleged criminality connected to pandemic policies and vaccine promotion.

Fuellmich referred to his investigation as a “model Grand Jury” because neither Germany nor the United States has a citizen-led grand jury system operating in the same way historically recognized in Canada and the common law tradition.

In the United States, a grand jury generally serves a much narrower function. It reviews evidence relating to serious criminal charges the state wishes to pursue in order to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to proceed. These grand juries are convened by the state, organized by the state, and operate within the state prosecution system itself.

Fuellmich argued that independent citizen investigation mechanisms are essential when the public believes powerful institutions or officials may have acted unlawfully or outside proper constitutional limits.

Throughout Canadian history, there have been moments when enormous political pressure was placed on individuals to simply “go along.”

To stay quiet.

To follow the crowd.

To avoid conflict.

To surrender principle for convenience.

But sometimes one person standing firmly can change the course of a nation.

Today we reflect on three Canadians who, at critical moments, chose conscience over pressure.

🇨🇦 Elijah Harper

Holding nothing more than an eagle feather and his conviction, Elijah Harper refused unanimous consent for the Meech Lake Accord to proceed without proper debate.

One man stood when nearly the entire political system wanted immediate approval.

His actions reminded Canada that constitutional change must never bypass the people or proper democratic process.

🇨🇦 Clyde Wells

As Premier of Newfoundland, Clyde Wells insisted that major constitutional restructuring required open public examination — not elite agreements negotiated behind closed doors.

Despite immense political pressure, he refused to simply rubber stamp constitutional change.

His actions forced national debate and helped preserve democratic accountability during one of Canada’s most significant constitutional moments.

🇨🇦 Alex Cullen

Years later, Alex Cullen became known for refusing to support major restructuring measures he believed transferred too much power away from democratic accountability and toward centralized control.

He demonstrated that elected officials are not merely managers of political parties — they are representatives with a duty to conscience and to the people they serve.

All three men faced criticism.

All three stood largely alone at key moments.

All three remind us that courage often means standing peacefully when standing is unpopular.

As Christians, Lord’s Day reminds us that truth is not determined by majority pressure.

Scripture repeatedly shows ordinary individuals standing against enormous systems:

• Daniel before the empire,

• Esther before the king,

• the apostles before authorities,

• and Christ Himself before political and religious power.

Real courage is often quiet.

It is the courage:

• to speak honestly,

• to defend lawful process,

• to preserve freedom peacefully,

• and to remain faithful to conscience even when pressured otherwise.

Canada’s future does not depend only on governments.

It also depends on whether ordinary people still possess the courage to stand for truth, justice, and lawful democratic accountability.

Today, pray for courage.

Pray for wisdom.

Pray for peaceful discernment.

And pray that Canada never loses the people willing to stand when it matters most.

“Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go.”

— Joshua 1:9

Happy Lord’s Day everyone. ✝️🇨🇦

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SUPPORT THE GRAND JURY ON TREASON

Registration for the Grand Jury Pool is now closed as of April 20, 2026.

The pool of individuals eligible for selection has been finalized, with a total of 330 participants. The Grand Jury—comprised of 23 jurors and 7 alternate jurors—will be drawn from this established pool using a fair and transparent selection method agreed upon by participants on April 20.

The selection began on May 1. After the selection we need to inform the public that a Grand Jury has been struck and look for endorsers and consultants

While the jury pool is now closed, ongoing support remains essential to the success and integrity of the Grand Jury process. Individuals who wish to contribute may still volunteer in support roles.

Inquiries: grandjuryrising@proton.me

To sign up to help organize: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

Support is needed in the following areas:

• Fundraising to meet the operational needs of the Grand Jury process

• Public awareness and outreach to inform the public about the initiative

• Expert consultation and opinions, including legal and medical expertise

• Identifying and coordinating witnesses willing to provide testimony

• Data collection, organization, and secure storage of materials

• Security and logistical support

May 4 the Grand Jury Pool structure 4 committees so far: Legal, Medical, Media, Data Media, Security, and Foreign/Electoral Interference. If you are interested in joining these committees email us and will get you in touch with the coordinator.Or if you are interested in coordinating the Fund Raising or Accounting committee

To volunteer or donate please visit: grandjuryrising.ca/grandjurysign-up

For questions or further information, please contact: grandjuryrising@proton.me

SIGN GRAND JURY PETITION: https://www.change.org/GrandJuryPetition

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✅Sign the petition to stop Bill S-206 digital prison: https://www.change.org/Kill_Bill_S-206

✅ Take the National Digital ID Poll here: https://forms.gle/jEsYnfZWVvCfas5g8

📣 JOIN THE TRUTH & ACTION SHARE CLUB on line at: https://www.grandjuryrising.ca/sign-up-to-truth-action-club

Commit to share 1 post for fifteen minutes a day. That’s the movement. If you sent a request to join and do not receive a confirmation email in 24 hours please notify us again.