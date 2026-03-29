📖 LORD’S DAY MESSAGE — MARCH 29

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“To Those Who Have Ears to Hear”

There is a truth woven throughout Scripture:

👉 Not everyone will hear.

👉 Not everyone will see.

👉 Not every heart is ready.

And that is not failure.

That is discernment.

✨ THE PRINCIPLE

📖 Bible

— Matthew 13:9

“Who hath ears to hear, let him hear.”

📖 Matthew 13:13

“Seeing they see not; and hearing they hear not, neither do they understand.”

Jesus Himself acknowledged:

➡️ Truth does not land the same for everyone

➡️ Some hear words — but not meaning

➡️ Some see actions — but not truth

🔥 WHY THIS MATTERS

You are not called to force truth into closed hearts.

You are called to:

Speak truth clearly

Stand in it firmly

Offer it freely

And then…

👉 Let it land where it is received

🌱 THE OPEN HEART

📖 Matthew 13:23

“He that received seed into the good ground is he that heareth the word, and understandeth it.”

The difference is not intelligence.

It is the condition of the heart.

An open heart:

Is willing to question

Is willing to listen

Is willing to change

A closed heart:

Rejects before hearing

Defends before understanding

Resists truth, even when clear



⚖️ DISCERNMENT IN SPEAKING

📖 Matthew 7:6

“Give not that which is holy unto the dogs, neither cast ye your pearls before swine…”

This is not about judgment of people.

It is about wise stewardship of truth.

👉 Do not waste energy arguing with those committed to not hearing

👉 Do not dilute truth trying to make it acceptable

Instead:

➡️ Invest in those who are listening

➡️ Build with those who are seeking

➡️ Strengthen those who are awakening

💡 THE ROLE YOU PLAY

You are a sower.

📖 Ecclesiastes 11:6

“In the morning sow thy seed… for thou knowest not whether shall prosper.”

Not every seed grows.

But some do.

And those that do—

👉 change everything

❤️ HOW TO SPEAK SO HEARTS CAN HEAR

Speak with clarity — not confusion

Speak with conviction — not apology

Speak with patience — not frustration

Speak with truth — not compromise

Because when a heart is ready…

👉 Even a few words can open everything

🔔 FINAL WORD

📖 Revelation 3:20

“Behold, I stand at the door, and knock…”

Truth does not force entry.

It knocks.

And those with ears to hear…

and hearts willing to open…

👉 will answer

⚔️ DECLARATION

Not everyone will hear — and that is not your burden.

But those who are ready will recognize truth when it is spoken.

So speak boldly, and let it find its home.

🙏 LORD’S DAY PRAYER — MARCH 29

“Give Us Ears to Hear and Hearts to Receive”

Heavenly Father,

Today we come before You with humility and clarity,

knowing that truth is not always received,

and not every heart is ready.

But You, Lord, see all hearts.

Father,

Give us ears to hear what is true,

not just what is easy.

Give us eyes to see what is right,

not just what is comfortable.

And most of all—

Give us hearts that are open,

soft enough to receive Your truth,

and strong enough to walk in it.

Lord,

Remove pride that blocks understanding,

remove fear that resists truth,

and remove hardness that refuses to listen.

Let us not be those who hear but do not understand,

or see but do not perceive.

Instead—

Make us good ground,

ready to receive, ready to grow,

ready to bear fruit.

Father,

Teach us also how to speak.

Give us wisdom to know:

when to speak



when to be still

and who is ready to hear

Let us not waste what is holy,

but also never shrink back from truth.

Let our words be:

clear

steady

and anchored in You

Lord,

Bring into our path those who are ready—

those who are searching,

those who are questioning,

those whose hearts are beginning to open.

And when we meet them,

let truth land.

Let light break through.

Let understanding rise.

And Father,

when we are not heard—

give us peace.

When we are rejected—

give us strength.

When truth is resisted—

give us patience.

Because we know:

You are the one who opens hearts.

We trust You with the seed.

We trust You with the timing.

We trust You with the outcome.

And today we say:

Make us people who hear.

Make us people who see.

Make us people who receive—and who stand.

In Jesus’ name,

Amen.

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