JUDICIAL REVIEW OF THE COMBATTING HATE ACT (FORMERLY BILL C-9)

Below this statement is a draft or the application for judicial review?

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Clear Position

A judicial review of the Combating Hate Act (formerly Bill C-9) is legally available and properly grounded as a facial challenge to enacted federal legislation.

This challenge is supported by:

The Constitutional Preamble (rule of law)

The Canadian Bill of Rights (1960)

Established common law protections

Binding case law

This is not contingent on prior enforcement.



The challenge arises from the text and legal effect of the Act itself.

Constitutional Foundation (Preamble)

The Constitution Act, 1867 affirms that Canada is founded upon the supremacy of God and the rule of law.

This incorporates:

British constitutional traditions

Natural justice

Protection of fundamental civil liberties

The rule of law requires:

Non-arbitrary state action

Clear legal standards

Defined limits on power

As confirmed in Roncarelli v. Duplessis (1959), public authority cannot be exercised arbitrarily.

As established in Entick v. Carrington (1765), state interference must be clearly authorized by law.

Canadian Bill of Rights (1960)

The Canadian Bill of Rights applies directly to all federal legislation, including the Combating Hate Act.

Section 1 recognizes:

Freedom of religion

Freedom of speech

Freedom of assembly

Freedom of association

Freedom of the press

Section 1(a) protects:

Life, liberty, security of the person, and enjoyment of property

Protection from deprivation except by due process of law

Section 2 requires that federal laws be construed so as not to infringe these rights.

If the Act cannot be interpreted consistently with these protections, it is inoperative.

As confirmed in Authorson v. Canada (2003), the Canadian Bill of Rights has operative legal force.

Controlling Case Law

Roncarelli v. Duplessis, [1959] SCR 121

Public officials may be held personally liable for abuse of power. Arbitrary interference with rights is unlawful.

Entick v. Carrington (1765), 19 St Tr 1029

State interference with liberty is unlawful unless clearly authorized.

Padfield v. Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, [1968] AC 997

Statutory power cannot be used for improper purposes.

Kruse v. Johnson, [1898] 2 QB 91

Courts may invalidate laws that are oppressive or unreasonable.

Campbell Motors Ltd. v. Gordon, [1946] SCR 427

Recognizes protection of liberty and property against state interference.

Reference re Alberta Statutes, [1938] SCR 100

Civil liberties are fundamental and cannot be arbitrarily suppressed.

Authorson v. Canada (Attorney General), 2003 SCC 39

Confirms the legal force of the Canadian Bill of Rights.

Canada (Attorney General) v. Power, 2024 SCC 26

Confirms Crown liability for unconstitutional legislative action.

Legal Defects in the Combating Hate Act

Interference with Religion

The Act restricts or exposes religious teaching and expression to potential criminal sanction.

Suppression of Expression

The Act criminalizes speech and symbolic expression based on subjective standards.

Restriction on Assembly and Association

Provisions relating to intimidation and access may capture lawful protest and collective activity.

Vagueness and Uncertainty

Key terms such as “hatred” lack precise legal boundaries, creating uncertainty and enabling arbitrary enforcement.

These defects engage the Canadian Bill of Rights, particularly the requirement of due process of law under section 1(a).

Facial Invalidity — Immediate Review

The Act may be challenged on its face without waiting for prosecution.

Courts may invalidate legislation where:

The law is vague

The law is overbroad

The law authorizes arbitrary enforcement

The harm is immediate:

Individuals must self-censor

Religious and public expression is restrained

Legal risk exists upon enactment

Personal Liability

Roncarelli v. Duplessis (1959)

Public officials are personally liable for abuse of authority.

Canada (Attorney General) v. Power (2024)

The Crown may be liable in damages for unconstitutional legislation.

Enforcement of a law that infringes protected rights exposes decision-makers to liability.

Grounds for Judicial Review

The Combating Hate Act may be challenged on the basis that it:

Violates the Canadian Bill of Rights by infringing freedoms of religion, speech, assembly, association, and press.

Fails to meet due process requirements due to vagueness and subjectivity.

Is inconsistent with the rule of law by permitting arbitrary enforcement.

Constitutes an improper use of legislative power where it suppresses lawful expression.

Is oppressive and unreasonable within the meaning of established case law.

Remedies

The Court may:

Declare the Act or provisions inoperative

Issue an injunction preventing enforcement

Award damages

Recognize personal liability where appropriate

Final Statement

There is a clear and established legal basis to challenge the Combating Hate Act.

Canadian law confirms:

Civil liberties are protected in federal law.

Arbitrary interference with those liberties is unlawful.

Courts have authority to invalidate improper legislation.

Public officials may be held accountable for unlawful conduct.

This provides a firm and immediate foundation for judicial review of the Act as enacted.

DRAFT NOTICE OF APPLICATION

FEDERAL COURT

Court File No.: _______

BETWEEN:

[NAME OF APPLICANT]



Applicant

– and –

ATTORNEY GENERAL OF CANADA



Respondent

NOTICE OF APPLICATION

AN APPLICATION FOR JUDICIAL REVIEW will be made under section 18.1 of the Federal Courts Act.

RELIEF SOUGHT

A declaration that provisions of Bill C-9 are inoperative to the extent they infringe rights protected by the Canadian Bill of Rights, RSC 1985, App III (enacted 1960).

An order prohibiting enforcement of those provisions.

An interim and interlocutory injunction restraining enforcement.

Damages against the Crown.

Such further relief as this Court deems just.

NATURE OF THE APPLICATION

This is a facial challenge to newly enacted federal legislation.

The impugned provisions interfere, on their face, with:

Freedom of religion

Freedom of speech

Freedom of assembly

Freedom of association

Freedom of the press

The harm arises immediately upon enactment through:

Legal uncertainty

Criminal exposure

Chilling of lawful conduct

GROUNDS

A. THE CANADIAN BILL OF RIGHTS (1960) IS BINDING

The Canadian Bill of Rights, enacted in 1960, applies to all federal legislation.

Section 1 protects:

Freedom of religion

Freedom of speech

Freedom of assembly

Freedom of association

Freedom of the press

Section 1(a) guarantees liberty and the right not to be deprived thereof except by due process of law.

Section 2 requires that federal laws be construed so as not to infringe these rights.

In Authorson v. Canada (Attorney General), 2003 SCC 39, the Supreme Court confirmed that the Canadian Bill of Rights has operative legal force.

B. RULE OF LAW — CONSTITUTIONAL PREAMBLE

The Constitution Act, 1867 affirms that Canada is founded upon the supremacy of God and the rule of law.

The rule of law requires:

Non-arbitrary state action

Legal certainty

Defined limits on authority

In Roncarelli v. Duplessis (1959), the Supreme Court held that no public official may act arbitrarily or outside lawful authority.

In Entick v. Carrington (1765), it was established that state interference with liberty is unlawful unless clearly authorized by law.

C. VAGUENESS AND DUE PROCESS FAILURE

Bill C-9 relies on indeterminate terms including:

“Hatred”

“Promotion”

“Intimidation”

These terms lack precise legal definition.

This violates due process under section 1(a) of the Canadian Bill of Rights (1960).

Laws must provide clear standards so individuals can regulate their conduct.

Where a law permits enforcement based on subjective interpretation, it is invalid.

D. OPPRESSIVE AND UNREASONABLE LAW

In Kruse v. Johnson (1898), courts held that legislation may be invalid where it is oppressive or unreasonable.

Bill C-9 imposes criminal liability based on subjective interpretation of expression.

This creates a chilling effect on lawful conduct.

E. IMPROPER PURPOSE AND MISUSE OF POWER

In Padfield v. Minister of Agriculture (1968), the House of Lords held that statutory powers cannot be used to defeat the purpose of legislation.

Bill C-9 enables suppression of lawful expression through vague standards.

This constitutes an improper use of legislative authority.

F. FUNDAMENTAL CIVIL LIBERTIES

In Reference re Alberta Statutes (1938), the Supreme Court recognized that civil liberties are fundamental and cannot be arbitrarily suppressed.

Bill C-9 interferes with these liberties without sufficient safeguards.

G. LIBERTY AND PROPERTY PROTECTION

In Campbell Motors Ltd. v. Gordon (1946), the Court recognized protections of liberty and property against state interference.

Criminal sanctions directly affect liberty interests.

H. FACIAL INVALIDITY

Courts may assess legislation on its wording alone.

Where a law is vague, overbroad, or authorizes arbitrary enforcement, it is invalid on its face.

No prior case law on the specific statute is required.

I. CHILLING EFFECT — IMMEDIATE HARM

The legislation creates immediate restraint on:

Religious teaching

Public speech

Publication

Assembly

Individuals must self-censor to avoid prosecution.

This constitutes present and ongoing harm.

J. LIABILITY OF THE STATE AND OFFICIALS

In Roncarelli v. Duplessis (1959), officials were held personally liable for abuse of power.

In Canada (Attorney General) v. Power (2024), the Supreme Court confirmed that the Crown may be liable in damages for unconstitutional conduct.

Enforcement of legislation that infringes protected rights exposes decision-makers to liability.

MATERIAL

Affidavit of [Applicant]

Text of Bill C-9

Legislative record

Authorities

LEGAL BASIS

Federal Courts Act, RSC 1985, c F-7

Canadian Bill of Rights, 1960

Constitution Act, 1867

Common law

FINAL NOTE

This application is grounded in:

Binding federal statute — Canadian Bill of Rights (1960)

Foundational constitutional principles — 1867 preamble

Long-standing common law authorities (1765–2024)

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