Judges Are Speaking: Why the Rule of Law Debate Is Growing — and Why Citizen Oversight Is Being Discussed Again

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Across Canada, judges have recently made unusually direct comments about pressures on the justice system, declining public confidence, and the importance of constitutional accountability.

While judges rarely speak broadly about the justice system itself, recent remarks and decisions show a growing concern about maintaining the rule of law and public trust.

When these recent warnings are viewed alongside earlier constitutional cases, they form a consistent message that has appeared in Canadian jurisprudence for nearly a century:

Government power must remain accountable to law, and citizens must have meaningful ways to challenge abuses of authority.

March 4, 1938 — Civil Liberties as a Constitutional Foundation

Reference re Alberta Statutes

The Supreme Court considered legislation passed by the Alberta government that attempted to control banks and restrict press criticism.

The Court struck down the laws.

Justice Cannon warned:

“Democracy cannot be maintained without its foundation: freedom of public opinion and free discussion.”

This decision recognized that democratic government depends on active public participation and open scrutiny of authority.

December 18, 1959 — The Rule of Law and Abuse of Power

Roncarelli v Duplessis

The Premier of Quebec ordered the cancellation of a restaurant owner’s liquor licence because the owner had posted bail for individuals repeatedly arrested by police.

The Supreme Court ruled that the Premier had abused his authority.

Justice Ivan Rand wrote one of the strongest statements of the rule of law in Canadian history:

“There is no such thing as absolute and untrammelled discretion.”

This case confirmed that no public official is above the law.

September 18, 1997 — Unwritten Constitutional Principles

Reference re Remuneration of Judges

The Court explained that Canada’s Constitution includes unwritten constitutional principles derived from the constitutional tradition of the United Kingdom.

These include:

judicial independence

constitutionalism

the rule of law.

The Court emphasized that these principles guide how the Constitution must be interpreted.

August 20, 1998 — The Foundations of the Constitution

Reference re Secession of Quebec

The Supreme Court identified four foundational constitutional principles:

democracy

federalism

protection of minorities

constitutionalism and the rule of law.

The Court explained that these principles form the foundation of Canada’s constitutional structure.

October 2, 2014 — Access to Courts Is Essential

Trial Lawyers Association of British Columbia v British Columbia

The Court ruled that court fees preventing citizens from bringing cases violated the Constitution.

Chief Justice Beverley McLachlin wrote:

“Without access to courts, the rule of law is threatened.”

The decision confirmed that citizens must be able to challenge government power through courts.

July 26, 2024 — Government Accountability for Unconstitutional Laws

Canada (Attorney General) v Power

The Supreme Court considered whether governments should be immune from damages when they pass unconstitutional legislation.

The government argued for absolute immunity.

The Court rejected that argument.

The majority ruled that governments can be liable for damages in rare circumstances when unconstitutional legislation harms individuals.

The ruling reinforced a core constitutional principle:

Government authority must remain accountable under the Constitution.

June 2025 — Chief Justice Wagner Warns About Pressure on the Rule of Law

Richard Wagner

In a public speech, Chief Justice Wagner warned that democratic societies are experiencing increasing pressure on legal institutions.

He identified concerns such as:

declining public trust

political attacks on courts

misunderstandings about the judicial role.

He described these trends as “troubling threats to the rule of law.”

2024–2025 — Judicial Warnings About Systemic Court Delays

Alex Pazaratz

Justice Pazaratz has written several decisions criticizing procedural complexity and delays in the justice system.

He warned that excessive litigation procedures can undermine access to justice and make courts difficult for ordinary citizens to navigate.

April 2026 — Justice Skarica: “An Inflection Point”

Antonio Skarica

In a sentencing decision, Justice Skarica wrote:

“In my opinion, the Canadian justice system is at an inflexion point.”

He noted that many Canadians believe the justice system:

“prioritizes the rights of criminals over the rights of victims.”

Judicial comments about public confidence in the justice system are rare, which is why the statement drew attention.

Why Some Are Calling for Stronger Citizen Oversight

These judicial warnings highlight a central constitutional issue:

The rule of law depends on public confidence and meaningful accountability.

Historically, one of the institutions designed to provide citizen oversight of government power was the grand jury.

Grand juries historically served two roles:

Reviewing criminal accusations before trials

Investigating corruption or abuse by public officials.

In many common-law jurisdictions, grand juries once acted as a citizen safeguard against misuse of state power.

A Renewed Debate

While Canada’s criminal procedure no longer regularly uses grand juries, discussions about citizen oversight and accountability mechanisms occasionally reappear when concerns arise about:

administrative decision-making replacing courts

access to justice challenges

public confidence in institutions.

Supporters of citizen oversight argue that democratic systems require mechanisms that allow ordinary citizens to participate in supervising the exercise of government power.

The Common Message From the Courts

Across decisions spanning 1938 to 2026, Canadian judges have repeatedly emphasized the same core principles:

government power must remain limited by law

courts must remain accessible to citizens

constitutional rights must have effective remedies

public confidence in the justice system is essential.

These principles form the foundation of the rule of law in Canada.

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